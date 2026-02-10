Houston Power Couples In Love — How Amy and Segev Zadok Keep Their Union Sparkling

Executive vice president at Zadok Jewelers Segev Zadok and wife Amy are regularly on site at the Post Oak Boulevard family's luxury jewelry emporium.

Segev & Amy Zadok have worked together at the family owned Zadok Jewelers throughout their 23 year marriage.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, PaperCity will be showcasing a series of love stories. Not just any love stories but the sojourns of four power couples who work together and combine the challenges and successes of professional life hand in hand with a loving home life. First up: The Zadok Couple.

Amy and Segev Zadok, key players in the family owned Zadok Jewelers, met at a mutual friend’s dinner party in New York while he was studying for his GIA (Gemological Institute of America certification) and she was working at ABC Carpet & Home. An item for three years and married for 23, the couple have been integral to the Zadok success, a respected jewelry empire built on nearly 50 years of family legacy.

They have three children aged 20, 18 and 15.

PaperCity: What are the challenges of running a business together and how do you over come them?

Amy Zadok: The biggest challenge of running a business together is that it’s very hard to leave the work conversation at work. As a family we always have Friday night dinners together including the extended family. My mother-in-law Helene always said that on Friday night we leave the work conversation at the office.

It is not always that easy, but we try our best.

PC: What are the benefits of working together?

AZ: The biggest benefit is seeing each other every day. We work on different floors and in different offices, but sometimes it is nice to just check in for a smile or a hug or to run an idea by each other.

PC: What is the best thing about building a business together?

AZ: Most spouses who do not work together travel alone for business. We get so many amazing opportunities to travel the world together for work. From riding camels in the desert in Dubai with LVMH to touring the Bulgari Watch Factory and meeting the head watch designer Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, we have shared many exciting experiences.

PC: How do you keep the romance in your marriage?

AZ: Romance means different things to everyone. For me, it is always about taking time for a nice dinner or a beautiful card with a heart felt message of love. For Segev though it is probably when I order him several bags of Swedish Candy. And jewelry never hurts.

PC: What is the most romantic thing your partner has done for you?

My fondest memory is probably the oldest one. Segev and I were in a long distance relationship when we were dating after we moved from New York City. I was working for PaperCity in Dallas and he was working in the business in Houston. I would fly quite often to see him in Houston.

He would always be waiting with a single rose (sprayed with perfume) when he picked me up. Just the small gesture of the rose always made me feel special.