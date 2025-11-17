An Evening With Doc Stars Honors Three Dallas Doctors at the Forefront of Medical Discovery

Guests line up to try UT Southwesterns Cancer Vision Googles at one of the innovation stations (Photo by Jay Simon)

Dr. Adare Robinson practices pediatric CPR on a simulation doll at one of the innovation stations (Photo by Jay Simon)

What: An Evening With Doc Stars

Where: T. Boone Pickens Biomedical Building at UT Southwestern Medical Center

PC Moment: Once a year, Dallasites come together to party like doc stars and engage in medical cosplay for a good cause. An Evening With Doc Stars, which Lyda Hill Philanthropies presented, celebrated this year’s three recipients of The Cary Council’s Early-Stage Research Grants.

Between bites of gourmet food and against the backdrop of lively beats by DJ RomiQ, 300 guests tried their hand at six interactive science stations that showcased leading medical technology at UT Southwestern. All in a day’s work!

Impact: Each $50,000 Early-Stage Research Grant “helps ignite promising research with the potential to transform care.” Since The Cary Council launched it 10 years ago in 2015, the program has supported 24 researchers whose early work has since attracted more than $30 million in follow-on funding.

This year’s recipients are Dr. Timothy J. Brown, Dr. R. Nicholas Burns, and Dr. Jeff Schaffert.

Their respective Early-Stage Research Grants will focus on:

Evaluating the addition of adaptive radiation therapy in combination with chemotherapy and surgery for esophageal cancer

Applying data-driven insights from educational assessments to provide targeted training opportunities for surgeons

Uncovering how head impacts contribute to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias

“What an incredible milestone year this has been for The Cary Council and our Early-Stage Research Grant Recipients,” says Jonathan Dietz, Chair of The Cary Council. “Not only did the Council celebrate a decade of service, but we also saw our grant recipients surpass the $30 million mark for follow-on funding, an extraordinary testament to the power of early-stage support in driving medical progress.”

“My husband and I are grateful to have played a role in bringing this event to life,” Brittany Mathews, event chair alongside her husband Travis, adds. “An Evening with DocStars energizes everyone in the room. One idea or breakthrough can change everything for a patient and their family, and that is exactly what these grants make possible. We are proud to support a cause that fuels innovation and gives hope for a healthier tomorrow.”

PC Spotted: Lyda Hill, Peggy and Carl Sewell Jr., Joe O’Brien, Jennifer Chandler, Kim Askew, Amanda and Chris George, Alexandra and Michael Kahn, Josie and Carl Sewell III, Abby and Michael Gregory, Lili Clark, Carol and Daniel Podolsky, Amy and Michael McMahan, Mason Smith, Brittany and Travis Mathews, and Saryn and Jonathan Dietz.