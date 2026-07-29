Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre

Second time Best Dressed honoree Ann Ayre chose a gown by Erdem for the photo shoot at Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston.

Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the 2025 Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Ann & Jonathan Ayre attending an all white dinner in Capri in August of 2025

Ann Ayre in the Oak Room at the Post Oak Hotel following the 2025 Best Dressed luncheon.

Ann & Johnathan Ayre on vacation off the coast of Positano in August of 2025.

Houston Best Dressed honoree Ann Ayre in a show-stopping Oscar de la Renta at the 2024 Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Quy Tran)

The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests, and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 15 at the Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this special series, we are profiling each of the 2026 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon & Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation. First up: Ann Ayre, a second-time honoree.

Who would have imagined that in addition to being an avid supporter of the Houston Symphony, Salvation Army, Moores School of Music and more nonprofits, this woman has a thing for fast cars? In between her charity commitments and work responsibilities as owner and director of attorney recruiting at PTO Legal Search, Ltd., Ayre can be found zipping around town in her Porsche Boxter S or perhaps joining her fellow Porsche Club of America drivers on a leisurely zoom through the Hill Country.

“My car is an extension of my personality, and the Porsche’s sculpted lines, clean finishes, and powerful engine is me in a nutshell,” Ayre tells PaperCity. “I love the thrill of something unapologetically fast and having the driving skills to finesse the car on the racetrack or dodging Houston drivers.

“I’ve always enjoyed attending racing schools, whether it’s the Marlboro Racing School or the Porsche Driving Experience tracks to relaxed Hill Country group drives with fellow Porsche Club of America drivers. It’s fun to be with people that have a shared passion.”

Memorable quote: “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” – Mae West

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Elie Saab, Carolina Herrera, Monique Lhuillier

Style icon: Queen Letizia of Spain

Your go-to outfit: A fit and flare dress around town, cashmere sweater and dark washed jeans at home

Fragrance: Gabrielle Chanel Parfum

What is the one accessory that you cannot live without: My vintage Cartier watch

Favorite beauty product: Bonjout Beauty Le Balm and La Prairie White Caviar Eye Serum

Books on your coffee table: Annie Leibovitz Portraits, Annie Leibovitz; Wine Country Women of Napa Valley, Michelle Mandro; The Porsche Book, Michael Kockritz

Travel destination that inspires you: Los Cabos during whale watching season

Favorite hotel in the world: Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Paris

Something about you that would surprise people: I have a soft spot for fried chicken and Champagne — together

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.