The Always Giving Dr. Ann Snyder Is Honored as a Community Legend In The Woodlands — With a Congressional Assist

Few names are as synonymous with service in The Woodlands as Dr. Ann K. Snyder. This year’s Rotary Club of The Woodlands Legends Gala honored Snyder, a trailblazing leader whose decades of service have shaped Montgomery County and reached beyond. From her transformative work with Interfaith of The Woodlands to her role as chairwoman of Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Snyder embodies Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.

The evening also served as a major fundraiser for Rotary House. The program provides housing support for out-of-region hospital patients and their families in partnership with Homewood Suites in Shenandoah. Funds raised at this year’s gala will support Rotary House for a year.

Gala co-chairs Evan Berlin and Brittany Ruzicka, along with Rotary president Cindy Heiser, created an evening that kept the tributes flowing. Three podiums were positioned throughout the room, engaging supporters from every angle.

A distinguished lineup of Woodlands leaders, as well as Congressman Dan Crenshaw, paid tribute to Dr. Ann Snyder’s legacy and impact.

A Community Pays Tribute

Heiser opened the evening with a direct tribute.

“We’re here to honor one of the most impactful members this community has ever had,” Heiser noted, adding that she also hoped everyone there would gain a deeper appreciation for Rotary’s work and Snyder’s years of service.

Bruce Tough followed with remarks focused on Ann Snyder’s steady presence behind the scenes. “Ann is the rare kind of leader who shows up both in the spotlight and the quiet moments where real work happens,” he says, noting her impact in boardrooms, classrooms, hospital corridors and neighborhood gatherings.

He also highlighted her consistent dedication to improving the community. “She’s done what true legends do: lifted others, mentored the next generation and quietly shaped the story of the place we love so much.”

The tributes continued as Nelda Blair, Dr. Debra Sukin, Jim Carman and Peter Huntsman echoed those sentiments. Each shared personal stories and reflected on how Ann Snyder shaped their experiences in The Woodlands.

Carman, president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes, praised Snyder’s leadership and lasting influence. “Ann ensures that The Woodlands isn’t just a beautiful place, but a truly welcoming one,” he said.

Carman reminded the audience that strong communities don’t happen by accident. They grow when leaders live the values that they want to see around them.

A Congressional Proclamation

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw also took the podium to present an official proclamation in Dr. Snyder’s honor. “It’s an honor to present this to a true servant leader and staple of our community,” Crenshaw declared

He then read the proclamation, which recognized Snyder’s leadership, her commitment to unity and her lasting impact across Montgomery County. The document declared the day Ann Snyder Day in her honor, noting that her legacy will continue to inspire service-minded citizens throughout the district.

When Ann Snyder took the stage, she spoke about the roots of her commitment to service. “Servant leadership has been in my DNA since I was a little girl,” Dr. Snyder says.

When asked why she chose a life of service, her answer is simple. “It’s God’s plan,” Snyder responded. “I get my strength from Him.”

She also reminded everyone that lasting communities require collective care. “The vision for The Woodlands was to embrace all faiths, ethnicities, cultures, socioeconomic groups and ages,” she said. She referenced the words of The Woodlands original founder George Mitchell, who once explained that the community wasn’t built for his children, but for future generations.

“That’s what makes this community different,” Snyder says.

Since 1975, Rotary Club of The Woodlands has championed initiatives that uplift youth, support families and foster global goodwill. The organization has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and donated to local nonprofit organizations to strengthen the community. Rotary House alone has helped more than 100 families since its inception.

That’s what a legacy looks like.