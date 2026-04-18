Houston’s Real Art Car VIP Scene — Where High Rollers and Creatives Mingle and Meet
No Ordinary RideBY Shelby Hodge //
George Ducas, Margot Hogan during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Roadside entertainment for the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Artist Mel Chin, co-host Mark Sullivan during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Joe Ehrlich, Alden Wallace, Kenny Solomon, co-host Jay Fields during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Blake & Sarah Hobson during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Chris Leon, Emma Moore during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Mark Sullivan, Grand Marshall Kam Franklin during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Christina Ring, Alexia Kazilas, Jeff Kaplan during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Christin Lu, David Nachtigall during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Dawn Fudge, Alden Wallace during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
DJ Chappy during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Erica & Paul Parker during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Event Elementz cooking during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Mark Sullivan, Jay Zeidman during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Gema Alvarez, Briana Castillo during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Amanda Marquez, Jonathan Babin, Jennie Bui-McCoy during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Art Cars on parade as seen from the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Co-hosts Jay Fields and Mark Sullivan during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Joe Ehrlich, Lizzie Sullivan, Kenny Solomon during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Art Cars on parade as seen from Roadside the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Judd Swanson, Hohlt Pecore during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Lorena Medinilla, Melissa Dobrowski, Sherri Stern during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Mark Sullivan leaning into the rain during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos) (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Nick & Anna Hernandez during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Walker Wright during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
Art Cars on parade as seen from Roadside the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)
The 39th annual Houston Art Car Parade may have brought its trademark eclectic energy to the streets of downtown Houston, but the most coveted view of the chrome and color could be found at the Sulltrain private section along Walker Street. No standing in the crowds along the parade route. This was a luxe ride.
The slightly messy rainy morning and afternoon did not deter Art Car devotees as the Houston-based strategic communications firm transformed its slice of the “VIPit” section into a high-energy hub of style and celebration. No degree of downpour could slow down the party or hosts Jay Fields, CEO of The Fields Companies, and Mark Sullivan, Sulltrain founder. The gents smiled through it all, soaked shirts notwithstanding.
Rain be damned. Under a shaded canopy, a blend of Houston’s business elite and the city’s creative vanguard partied while the spins of DJs José “Chapy” Luna and Stephen Sanchez kept their happy feet moving. As the parade’s 250-plus mechanical masterpieces rolled by, Sulltrain’s guests enjoyed a master class in Houston hospitality organized by “Walker, Texas Stager,” aka Walker Wright.
The tricked-out setup served to balance the wild, whimsical spirit of the Art Car Parade with a sophisticated social milieu. Think chivari chairs, tablecloths, fans, fresh flowers, velvet-covered sofas, oriental carpets all in the great outdoors and you get the luxe picture. Greg Davis’ Event Elementz provided catering and cocktails as well as several savory food options, among them multiple pizza varieties, popcorn, and chips and queso.
All provided for the likes of Houston First board chair Jay Zeidman, country star George Ducas, renewable energy pioneer Mark Skelly, Transparent Sunglasses founder and owner Margot Hogan, and newly installed Hotel Saint Augustine general manager Lauren Beito. Parade grand marshal Kam Franklin, fresh off her official duties in helping to lead the parade alongside co-grand marshal Brian Ching, even made the rocking scene.
As the sun, which did emerge after the rain finally left the area, hit the metallic paint of passing entries, the crowd sipped, mingled, danced and schmoozed. It wasn’t just a viewing party. It was a celebration of Houston’s unique intersection of industry and imagination — a quintessential afternoon, unpredictable weather and all.
PC Seen: Foxgate Capital’s Eric Houston, Sixgen Trading president James Whiteley, The Menil Collection’s Sarah Hobson, entrepreneur Trey Tomjanovich and wife Amelia, JD Fields director of business development Erica Parker with husband Paul, LeVass Venture’s Ryan LeVasseur, Downtown Houston’s Amanda Marquez and Cassie Hoeprich, and Concept Neighborhood’s Jeff Kaplan.