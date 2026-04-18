Houston’s Real Art Car VIP Scene — Where High Rollers and Creatives Mingle and Meet

Art Cars on parade as seen from Roadside the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)

Mark Sullivan leaning into the rain during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos) (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)

Art Cars on parade as seen from Roadside the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)

Co-hosts Jay Fields and Mark Sullivan during the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)

Art Cars on parade as seen from the Sulltrain VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade (Photo by Jonathan Burgos)

The 39th annual Houston Art Car Parade may have brought its trademark eclectic energy to the streets of downtown Houston, but the most coveted view of the chrome and color could be found at the Sulltrain private section along Walker Street. No standing in the crowds along the parade route. This was a luxe ride.

The slightly messy rainy morning and afternoon did not deter Art Car devotees as the Houston-based strategic communications firm transformed its slice of the “VIPit” section into a high-energy hub of style and celebration. No degree of downpour could slow down the party or hosts Jay Fields, CEO of The Fields Companies, and Mark Sullivan, Sulltrain founder. The gents smiled through it all, soaked shirts notwithstanding.

Rain be damned. Under a shaded canopy, a blend of Houston’s business elite and the city’s creative vanguard partied while the spins of DJs José “Chapy” Luna and Stephen Sanchez kept their happy feet moving. As the parade’s 250-plus mechanical masterpieces rolled by, Sulltrain’s guests enjoyed a master class in Houston hospitality organized by “Walker, Texas Stager,” aka Walker Wright.

The tricked-out setup served to balance the wild, whimsical spirit of the Art Car Parade with a sophisticated social milieu. Think chivari chairs, tablecloths, fans, fresh flowers, velvet-covered sofas, oriental carpets all in the great outdoors and you get the luxe picture. Greg Davis’ Event Elementz provided catering and cocktails as well as several savory food options, among them multiple pizza varieties, popcorn, and chips and queso.

All provided for the likes of Houston First board chair Jay Zeidman, country star George Ducas, renewable energy pioneer Mark Skelly, Transparent Sunglasses founder and owner Margot Hogan, and newly installed Hotel Saint Augustine general manager Lauren Beito. Parade grand marshal Kam Franklin, fresh off her official duties in helping to lead the parade alongside co-grand marshal Brian Ching, even made the rocking scene.

As the sun, which did emerge after the rain finally left the area, hit the metallic paint of passing entries, the crowd sipped, mingled, danced and schmoozed. It wasn’t just a viewing party. It was a celebration of Houston’s unique intersection of industry and imagination — a quintessential afternoon, unpredictable weather and all.

Spring at Bering's Swipe















Next

PC Seen: Foxgate Capital’s Eric Houston, Sixgen Trading president James Whiteley, The Menil Collection’s Sarah Hobson, entrepreneur Trey Tomjanovich and wife Amelia, JD Fields director of business development Erica Parker with husband Paul, LeVass Venture’s Ryan LeVasseur, Downtown Houston’s Amanda Marquez and Cassie Hoeprich, and Concept Neighborhood’s Jeff Kaplan.