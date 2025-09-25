Art For Advocacy Raises Record-Breaking Funds for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

Upon arrival at the Design District warehouse where the event is held, attendees mill about the room, cocktails in hand, admiring the gallery of works and discovering new artists. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )

One of Dallas Children Advocacy Center signature fundraisers, Art For Advocacy recently drew a stylish crowd to celebrate "Brushstrokes of Bravery" and raise record-breaking funds for the organization through silent and live auctions of laudable artwork. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )

One of Dallas Children Advocacy Center (DCAC)’s signature fundraisers (and one of my favorite events of the fall), Art For Advocacy recently drew a stylish crowd to celebrate “Brushstrokes of Bravery” and raise record-breaking funds for the organization through silent and live auctions of laudable artwork.

Marjon Henderson, Chris Kimbrough, and Kelly Sporich served as the chairs for this year’s event, which raised an astounding $2.1 million for the organization that collaborates with both public and private agencies to investigate and prosecute criminal child abuse cases and provide healing services to survivors of abuse.

As I’ve said in the past, there is perhaps no heavier cause than child abuse, but DCAC continually reminds supporters that hope blooms even in the darkest places. This year’s celebration of bravery coincided with powerhouse Irish Burch‘s swan song as the retiring President and CEO. No CEO of a non-profit organization tells a more compelling story than Burch does for DCAC. Burch, who looked radiant from the stage in a coral dress styled by Henderson and her Neiman Marcus team, received a much-deserved standing ovation from the crowd. What a legacy she leaves!

Carlyn Ray served as curatorial chair, bringing in 70 artists who donated more than $410,000 in artwork. The artists range from emerging talents to art world superstars, and I always appreciate that the silent auction includes works that are accessible at every price point. Upon arrival at the Design District warehouse where the event is held, attendees mill about the room, cocktails in hand, admiring the gallery of works and discovering new artists. I particularly admired a petite 18-inch by 14-inch oil on linen piece by Tom Pribyl called “American Painting” from Craighead Green Gallery. A friend who joined me fell in love with a porcelain on Tadelakt panel floral sculpture called “Echoes of Grace” by Julia Stanger. We both endured a similar silent auction fate and were not the highest bidders, but we left as new fans of the respective artists.

After an artfully presented dinner and a gut-wrenching testimony from a victim of child abuse (who now devotes his life to prosecuting perpetrators), a spirited life auction followed. As the final lot, artist Ken Womack donated a larger-than-life, Texas vanity plate emblazoned with “Barbie” and illuminated by neon pink lighting. (Of course, the artist’s name had to be Ken!) Upon seeing it, my tablemate, Lisa Nik, a jeweler visiting from Los Angeles who generously donated a custom cocktail ring, commented, “That’s so Texas.” She was right! The crowd similarly lit up. “Auctiontainer” Letitia Frye, who lives up to that moniker in every way, sold the license plate a total of four times, three of which went to one buyer. This Barbie’s job is FUNdraising! And Ken, you aren’t “just Ken” to DCAC!

“What an incredible honor it was to chair this year’s Art for Advocacy. To see a room of not just generous donors but artists who give so much of their talent to raise money for the children in our community who need us most, was an incredible experience,” Henderson said. Her co-chairs echoed her sentiments.

“Chairing this year’s Art for Advocacy was an immense honor,” Sporich told PaperCity. “Together, we raised more than $2 million — an impact that will change the lives of children across Dallas and honor the remarkable legacy Irish Burch leaves through her leadership.”

“Dallas has many deserving charitable causes, but the work the DCAC does protecting our city’s most vulnerable is truly remarkable,” Kimbrough added. “I was honored to be part of such an incredible and collaborative evening, and I was blown away by the energy in the room and the generous spirit of the attendees. We are thrilled to have set a new record of $2.1 million and hope to see this only grow in the years to come.”

At Art For Advocacy, DCAC painted deep brushstrokes of bravery, highlighting the caregivers who make impossibly hard choices, the staff who steadfastly show up every day and face unspeakable challenges, and for the attendees who stand up and speak about one of the darkest topics. With their light, hope continues to bloom.

PC Spotted: Bill Richmond, Victoria Brown, Corbett Nichter, Sally Pretorius Hodge, Ashley Zickefoose, Melanie Daugherty, Chad Barrett, Chuck Jacaman, Georgina Hartland Mackie, JP Sevilla, Felicia Powell, Holly and Adam Krug, Leah and Philip Ewing, Julie and Steve Rado, Abby Evans, Libe Lindsey, Lindsay and Luke James, Natalie Bloomingdale, Sean Loving, Megan Filgo, Adriane Crosland, Amy Grissen, Hayley Louden, Christy Doramus, Andrea Cheek, Lora Farris, Dr. Courtney Derderian, and Nina Sachse.