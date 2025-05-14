Asia Society Texas Takes to the Runway For a Houston Fashion Show First — 37 Remarkable Looks

Zang Toi gown on the catwalk at Asia Society Texas’ inaugural Runway to Asia luncheon honoring the international designer (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Asia Society Texas’ inaugural “Runway to Asia” fashion luncheon

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Spellbinding moments abounded at the Asia Society Texas gathering that honored internationally acclaimed designer Zang Toi, presented by Saks Fifth Avenue and Houston-based designer Danny Nguyen. For each designer had presentations of their fabulous fashions. Toi’s in a runway presentation of 37 remarkable looks and Nguyen’s fashions displayed on models stationed on pedestals around the ballroom foyer.

At the heart of the luncheon was the idea of the power of design to transcend borders. As Asia Society Texas president Bonna Kol notes, “Runway to Asia” enhances the nonprofit’s mission of uplifting and celebrating the diversity of Asia through dynamic cultural programming. In fact, the $300,000 raised on this day is directed to support the more than 20 annual performing arts and cultural experiences conducted by the organization.

The event was chaired by the dynamic trio of Leigh Smith, Shazia Sultan and Phoebe Tudor with former KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Rekha Muddaraj serving as emcee.

Following remarks by Smith on the power of fashion to express cultural heritage and traditions, Sultan presented the Texas Trendsetter Award to Nguyen, praising his ability to weave traditional elegance into avant-garde silhouettes that push fashion boundaries. In presenting Toi with the first Global Icon Award, Tudor commented on his remarkable journey from Malaysia to the world’s top fashion runways and the pages of Vogue.

The afternoon concluded with presentation of Toi’s Fall/Winter 2025 “Opulence of the Orient Express” collection featuring looks ranging from Ottoman-inspired caftans to couture suits and coats and finishing with show-stopping evening dresses and gowns.

PC Seen: Asia Society Texas director of performing arts and culture Michael Buening, Sushila Agrawal, Nancy Allen, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Kristy Bradshaw, Divya Brown, Tripp Carter, Theresa Chang, Anne Chao, Molly Crownover, Petra Martinez, Christy LynnLee, Chloe Dao, Y. Ping Sun, Mei Leebron, Mandy Ko, Cabrina Owsley, Heidi Turney, and Janae Tsai.