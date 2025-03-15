Inside Houston’s $1.7 Million Tiger Ball Night — Asia Society Texas Center Breaks Records In Red Dream Of a Night

435_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
190_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
369_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
366_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
372_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
374_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
377_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
378_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
386_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
408_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
446_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
0073-Asia Society Gala-20250307-JT (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
151_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
152_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
153_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
161_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
357_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
163_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
167_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
192_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
278_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
284_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
314_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
315_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
316_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
324_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
340_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
359_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
186_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
29

Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
29

Asia Society Texas Tiger Ball chairs Rishi & Michelle Varma, S. Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
29

Brad & Leslie Bucher, Gordon Quan at the Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
29

Harlee McCourt, Tuu & Jim Teague, Nathalie Roff at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
29

Marie & Vijay Goradia at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
29

Jason Yang, Shiang-Ling, George Yang at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
29

Bonna Kol, Nancy C. Allen at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
29

Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
29

Kathy & Marty Goossen at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
29

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
29

Steve & Anne-Laure Stephens at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
29

Peter & Theresa Chang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Johnny Than)

13
29

Robert Gondo & Jaewon Kang Gondo at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
29

Sue & Randy Sim at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
29

Charles & Lily Foster at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
29

Gracie & Bob Cavnar at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
29

Uzma Iqbal, Mohsin Imtiaz at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
29

Roberto & China Contreras at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
29

Eddie Allen & Chinhui Juhn at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
29

Albert & Anne Chao at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
29

Honorees Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
29

Bonna Kol, Sultana Mangalji, Phoebe Tudor at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
29

Renu & Suresh Khator at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
29

Durga & Sushila Agrawal at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
29

Steve & Kelley Lubanko at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
29

Ileana & Michael Treviño at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
29

Leigh & Reggie Smith at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
29

Jeff & Teri Lee at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
29

Kevin & Sabria Lewis at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

435_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
190_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
369_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
366_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
372_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
374_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
377_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
378_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
386_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
408_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
446_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
0073-Asia Society Gala-20250307-JT (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
151_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
152_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
153_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
161_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
357_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
163_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
167_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
192_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
278_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
284_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
314_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
315_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
316_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
324_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
340_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
359_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
186_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Inside Houston’s $1.7 Million Tiger Ball Night — Asia Society Texas Center Breaks Records In Red Dream Of a Night

Channeling The World's Most Opulent Tea Room

BY // 03.14.25
photography Daniel Ortiz
Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Asia Society Texas Tiger Ball chairs Rishi & Michelle Varma, S. Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brad & Leslie Bucher, Gordon Quan at the Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Harlee McCourt, Tuu & Jim Teague, Nathalie Roff at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marie & Vijay Goradia at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jason Yang, Shiang-Ling, George Yang at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bonna Kol, Nancy C. Allen at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Anne-Laure Stephens at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter & Theresa Chang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Robert Gondo & Jaewon Kang Gondo at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sue & Randy Sim at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Charles & Lily Foster at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gracie & Bob Cavnar at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Uzma Iqbal, Mohsin Imtiaz at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roberto & China Contreras at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eddie Allen & Chinhui Juhn at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Albert & Anne Chao at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bonna Kol, Sultana Mangalji, Phoebe Tudor at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Renu & Suresh Khator at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Durga & Sushila Agrawal at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Kelley Lubanko at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ileana & Michael Treviño at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leigh & Reggie Smith at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff & Teri Lee at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kevin & Sabria Lewis at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
29

Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
29

Asia Society Texas Tiger Ball chairs Rishi & Michelle Varma, S. Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
29

Brad & Leslie Bucher, Gordon Quan at the Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
29

Harlee McCourt, Tuu & Jim Teague, Nathalie Roff at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
29

Marie & Vijay Goradia at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
29

Jason Yang, Shiang-Ling, George Yang at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
29

Bonna Kol, Nancy C. Allen at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
29

Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
29

Kathy & Marty Goossen at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
29

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
29

Steve & Anne-Laure Stephens at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
29

Peter & Theresa Chang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Johnny Than)

13
29

Robert Gondo & Jaewon Kang Gondo at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
29

Sue & Randy Sim at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
29

Charles & Lily Foster at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
29

Gracie & Bob Cavnar at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
29

Uzma Iqbal, Mohsin Imtiaz at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
29

Roberto & China Contreras at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
29

Eddie Allen & Chinhui Juhn at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
29

Albert & Anne Chao at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
29

Honorees Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
29

Bonna Kol, Sultana Mangalji, Phoebe Tudor at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
29

Renu & Suresh Khator at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
29

Durga & Sushila Agrawal at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
29

Steve & Kelley Lubanko at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
29

Ileana & Michael Treviño at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
29

Leigh & Reggie Smith at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
29

Jeff & Teri Lee at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
29

Kevin & Sabria Lewis at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Asia Society Texas Tiger Ball

Where: The Asia Society Texas campus in the Museum District

PC Moment: Upon entry to the lavish tent pavilion for the Asia Society Texas Tiger Ball, attendees were swept up in a gilded sea of red and gold decor designed to reflect the “Enchanting Shanghai” theme of the evening. Chinese lanterns hung from above, swaths of red bougainvillea dangled from the oak trees that grow amid the nonprofit’s parking lot (where the tent was erected), and red fabric draped above dinner tables set the dramatic tone. It was Prashe Décor‘s interpretation of an opulent tea room in Shanghai.

The theme was a nod to the evening’s honorees Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, who during his tenure as president of Rice University were dedicated to enriching the cultural vibrancy of Houston and expanding the city’s global influence. Even since his retirement, the couple have continued their much admired leadership across several arenas.

The evening began for honorees, gala chairs and VIPs in the Asia Society Texas Center where champagne toasts and presentations fêted the honorees including remarks by Asia Society Texas board chair Marty Goossen and president Bonna Kol.

408_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan and Michelle and Rishi Varma — alongside honorary chairs Nancy C. Allen, Anne and Albert Chao, and Margaret Alkek Williams — led the Asia Society Tiger Ball to a record $1.73 million in proceeds.

As the 600 guests arrived at the gala pavilion, they were greeted by the rhythmic sounds of drummers and Hanfu performers, dressed in vibrant traditional Chinese attire.  Once the socializing subsided, everyone was seated to a sumptuous Chinese-inspired dinner by City Kitchen. The menu featured five spice-roasted duck with yams, Sichuan pepper and wood ear mushroom appetizer followed by pan-seared sea bass with XO sauce, forbidden rice, scallion braised fava beans, and carrots with ginger and honey. A dessert buffet followed.

190_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Asia Society Texas Tiger Ball chairs Rishi & Michelle Varma, S. Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

When DJ Alx of Karma DJs cranked up the tunes, the dance floor was awash in its own sea of red with more than a few of the ladies dressing in the color of the evening.

PC Seen: Marie and Vijay Goradia, Kathy Goossen, Chinhui Juhn and Eddie Allen, Leslie and Brad Bucher, Gordon Quan, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Theresa and Peter Chang, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Sue and Randy Sim, Lily and Charles Foster, China and Roberto Contreras, Anne and Albert Chao, Sushila and Durga Agrawal, Kelley and Steve Lubanko, Leela and Nat Krishnamurthy, and Ileana and Michael Treviño.

374_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DanielOrtizPhoto_030725 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jason Yang, Shiang-Ling, George Yang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2025: Enchanting Shanghai, honoring Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series

Curated Collection

Swipe
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,399,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
13920 Waterside Drive
Long Cove
FOR SALE

13920 Waterside Drive
Malakoff, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Farris
This property is listed by: Amy Farris (469) 236-1533 Email Realtor
13920 Waterside Drive
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
4301 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4301 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4301 Colgate Avenue
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
7040 Hill Forest Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7040 Hill Forest Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
7040 Hill Forest Drive
3810 Windward Way
Long Cove
FOR SALE

3810 Windward Way
Malakoff, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
3810 Windward Way
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
8125 San Fernando Way
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8125 San Fernando Way
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
8125 San Fernando Way
4633 Edmondson Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4633 Edmondson Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Mathews
This property is listed by: Brittany Mathews (214) 641-1019 Email Realtor
4633 Edmondson Avenue
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X