Houston’s Enchanting Taiwan Night Turns Into a Record $1.8 Million Affair — A Tiger Ball That Causes Butterflies
Asia Society Texas Keeps Raising the BarBY Shelby Hodge //
Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2026 featured Vibrant Taiwan decor. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jason & Christina Yang, Alice & Ken Yang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Theresa & Peter Chang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy Allen, Tripp Carter, Bonna Kol at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sushila & Durga Agrawal atAsia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Reggie & Paula DesRoches, Morgan & Chris Hollins at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Albert & Anne Chao, Margeret Alkek Williams, David Wurthrich at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike & Missy Wu, James Wu, Janae & Kenneth Tsai at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle & Rishi Varma at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2026:(Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Alecia Harris, Jessica Chen, Sona Kuliev, James Havens at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Roberto & China Contreras at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maria del Carmen Vergara, Gordon Quan at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Duyen & Marc Nguyen at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lily & Charles Foster at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Sarah Stephens, Steven & Anne-Laure Stephens at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Nick & Sneha Merchant, Maheen & Saquib Dhanani at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2026 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Renu & Suresh Khator at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
State Rep. Gene Wu & Miya Shay at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2026: Vibrant Taiwan decor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees George & Shiang-Ling Yang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball 2026:(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Molly & Jim Crownover at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Henry & Jenny Wu at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Yuru Huang, Donna Cole, and Ginru Lee at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Manith Kong, Kenneth & Janae Tsai, James Wu at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mikey & Jennifer Chou at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark Keegan, Raquel Williamson at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
An Instagram moment at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Yeh, Petra Martinez, Shanshan Wei at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Chinhui Juhn & Eddie Allen, Julie & Jason Alkire, Gracie & Bob Cavnar at Asia Society Texas' Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Asia Society Texas’ annual Tiger Ball is always a visually stunning evening courtesy of the elaborate decor combined with beautiful national dress. Saturday night’s salute to Taiwan continued the tradition with inverted parasols suspended from the ceiling of the tented pavilion along with lush greenery and profusions of pink and rose hued flowers.
Even more impressive than the scenery? The bottom line.
The festive evening raised $1.8 million in support of Asia Society Texas’ mission to advance cultural exchange and celebrate the vibrant diversity of Asia and Asian American experiences. That bested last year‘s proceeds by $100,000.
Key figures in the success were chairs Theresa and Peter Chang and Alice and Ken Yang along with honorees Jenny and Henry Wu and Shiang-Ling and George Yang. Fulfilling their roles as honorary chairs were Molly and Jim Crownover, Lily and David Harvey, Tracy and Rocky Lai, Gordon Quan, and Anne-Laure and Steve Stephens.
The sold-out throng of 625 settled at tables draped in decor that further celebrated the natural beauties of Taiwan from radiant orchids to verdant mountain vistas. Prashe Décor worked the magic that transformed a basic tent into a breathtaking tableau.
Heavy lifting of the program began earlier with a VIP cocktail reception inside the Asia Society Texas Center building where Asia Society Texas board chair Marty Goossen welcomed the clutch; board member and daughter of the honored Wus led the celebratory toast; the honorees made remarks; and president Bonna Khol introduced the night’s chairs.
The chairs then presented the honorees with a Butterfly Ginkgo vase by Michael Aram, selected as an elegant nod to Taiwan’s reputation as the “Butterfly Kingdom” where butterflies represent good fortune, longevity and transformation.
City Kitchen saluted the flavors of Taiwan with a menu that included Napa cabbage salad with celery, mango, pickled golden raisins, topped with crispy shallots and sesame vinaigrette, alongside a shrimp or tofu skewer. The main course featured soy and orange glazed sea bass with coriander and crushed peanuts, fried rice with edamame, carrots and leeks, and King Trumpet mushrooms with ginger.
Following dinner, everyone enjoyed a variety of desserts while celebrating on the dance floor with music provided by DJ Alx of Karma DJs.
