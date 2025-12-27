Brittany Wetterer, David Denenburg, Beth Wiedower Jackson, Nicole Romano, (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Brittany Wetterer, David Denenburg, Beth Wiedower Jackson, Nicole Romano at the inaugural gathering of the Dome Society, young professionals dedicatyed to saving the Astrodome. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mason Hunt and Brittany Wetterer chair the inaugural gathering of the Dome Society, young professionals dedicatyed to saving the Astrodome. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Robert Lartique & Heather Almond at the inaugural gathering of the Dome Society, young professionals dedicatyed to saving the Astrodome. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mason Hunt, Minnette Boesel, Donae Chramosta, Nic Phillips at the inaugural gathering of the Dome Society, young professionals dedicatyed to saving the Astrodome. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Society / Featured Parties

The Astrodome’s New Saviors — Houston Young Professionals Join the Fight To Preserve The Eighth Wonder of the World

The Dome Society Enters the Fray

BY //
photography Jenny Antill
If Gen Z led movements can bring down a government as recently happened in Bulgaria, can Houston’s Gen Z and millennial preservationists save the Astrodome? That is the premise behind the Dome Society, a next generation patrons circle, more specifically an organization of Houston young professionals committed to saving the Eighth Wonder of the World.

This clutch of Astrodome fans began their Astrodome preservation drive over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at Houston hipster Hotel St. Augustine with Mason Hunt and Brittany Wetterer leading the charge. Co-chairs in abstentia but nevertheless involved were philanthropist Gillian Sarofim and Skylar Pinchal, a native Houstonian living in London.

“Houston isn’t necessarily known for preserving its local landmarks,” Pinchal tells PaperCity. “Great or small, it’s historic places that give a city its sense of place, evoking local memory. Our generation has seen a lot of Houston’s institutions (beloved stores, restaurants, family homes, etc.) disappear at an alarming rate — erasing what makes Houston Houston.

“To us, the Astrodome is the ultimate symbol of and visual ambassador for Houston. As the last generation that remembers a functioning Astrodome, it’s up to us to save it so that future generations can develop their own love for it. As well as a love for preservation itself.”

It was a multi-generational gathering with preservationist/board members including David Denenburg, Beth Wiedower Jackson, Nicole Romano, Minnette Boesel, Donae Chramosta and Nic Phillips.

“The Astrodome is beloved by people of all ages, those who have been inside the Dome. The Dome Society is the Astrodome Conservancy’s newest group supporting the only organization advocating to save and repurposing the Dome,” Conservancy board chair Phoebe Tudor notes.

“These four chairs are helping us save the Dome and we are grateful for their energy and enthusiasm. There are tremendous economic opportunities awaiting the creative reuse of the Astrodome.”

