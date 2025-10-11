Astros’ Hall of Famer and His Wife Escort a Young Cancer Patient Down the Runway In an Emotional Catwalk Celebration

Jeff Bagwell, Alex, Rachel Bagwell; Photo Credit Texas Children’s Hospital
Jeff & Rachel Bagwell share a moment with childhood cancer survivor Alex at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon. (Courtesy Texas Children's Hospital)

Chairs Scott Basinger, Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Judi McGee at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Farida Abjani with young cancer patient Eliza Mae at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Debbie & Rudy Festari with Kevlon at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Dr. Paul & Kathy Mann with Every at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Dr. Bill Parsons addresses the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Gayla Gardner and childhood cancer survivor Blake at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

James Craig & Jacquie Baly with Amari at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Joan & John Scales with Logan at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital ) (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Sandra Smith-Cooper with Juliana at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Maureen Higdon with Kaylee at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Levi and Ellie with Monica Gille at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Lilly & Thurmon Andress with childhood cancer survivor Gabriela at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Lisa & Mike O'Leary with childhood cancer survivor Luke at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Matthew Wong with Mia at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Juliana and Eliza Mae at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Society / Featured Parties

Astros’ Hall of Famer and His Wife Escort a Young Cancer Patient Down the Runway In an Emotional Catwalk Celebration

Jeff and Rachel Bagwell Step Up For Texas Children's Once Again

BY //
Jeff & Rachel Bagwell share a moment with childhood cancer survivor Alex at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon. (Courtesy Texas Children's Hospital)
Chairs Scott Basinger, Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Judi McGee at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Farida Abjani with young cancer patient Eliza Mae at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Debbie & Rudy Festari with Kevlon at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Dr. Paul & Kathy Mann with Every at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Dr. Bill Parsons addresses the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Gayla Gardner and childhood cancer survivor Blake at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
James Craig & Jacquie Baly with Amari at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Joan & John Scales with Logan at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital ) (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Sandra Smith-Cooper with Juliana at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Maureen Higdon with Kaylee at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Levi and Ellie with Monica Gille at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Lilly & Thurmon Andress with childhood cancer survivor Gabriela at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Lisa & Mike O'Leary with childhood cancer survivor Luke at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Matthew Wong with Mia at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Juliana and Eliza Mae at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )
Jeff & Rachel Bagwell share a moment with childhood cancer survivor Alex at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon. (Courtesy Texas Children's Hospital)

Chairs Scott Basinger, Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Judi McGee at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Farida Abjani with young cancer patient Eliza Mae at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Debbie & Rudy Festari with Kevlon at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Dr. Paul & Kathy Mann with Every at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Dr. Bill Parsons addresses the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Gayla Gardner and childhood cancer survivor Blake at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

James Craig & Jacquie Baly with Amari at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Joan & John Scales with Logan at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital ) (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Sandra Smith-Cooper with Juliana at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Maureen Higdon with Kaylee at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Levi and Ellie with Monica Gille at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Lilly & Thurmon Andress with childhood cancer survivor Gabriela at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Lisa & Mike O'Leary with childhood cancer survivor Luke at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Matthew Wong with Mia at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Juliana and Eliza Mae at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Social celebrities might come and go, but Major League Baseball Hall of Famers live on, we could say, forever. So it was with special excitement that Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell and his wife Rachel Bagwell signed on once again to escort a young cancer patient down the catwalk at the 14th annual “Salute to Champions” fundraiser for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Matthew Wong with Mia at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s ‘Salute to Champions’ luncheon (Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital )

This was no ordinary cancer patient event and no ordinary individuals that were named Legacy Honorees along with the Bagwells. For the honorees walked the runway at The Revaire with their returning Patient Champions – patients who had walked the runway earlier in their pediatric cancer treatment journey and now returned as longterm cancer survivors.

Joining the Bagwells as Legacy Honorees were Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Gayla Gardner, Diane and Henry Gendel and Lisa and Mike O’Leary. The parade of childhood cancer survivors was indeed cause for celebration.

Sandra Smith-Cooper with Juliana at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s ‘Salute to Champions’ luncheon (Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital )

In a further touching addition to the midday event, Fox 26 morning news anchor Melissa Wilson, mother of a childhood cancer survivor, served as emcee.

Also escorting young cancer patients on the catwalk were Farida Abjani; Ann and Jonathan Ayre, who underwrote the cancer patients luncheon outfits from Dillard’s; Jacquie Baly and James Craig; Sandra Smith-Cooper; Debbie and Rudy Festari; Monica Gille; Maureen Y. Higdon; Debby Leighton; Kathy and Dr. Paul Mann; Joan and John Scales; and Claudia and David Walkup.

Dr. Paul & Kathy Mann with Every at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s ‘Salute to Champions’ luncheon (Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital )

Chairing the 14th annual Salute to Champions were the event founders Scott Basinger, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust and Judy McGee. They welcomed 430 guests to the event which opened with Matthew Wong lighting the torch with Patient Champion Mia, symbolizing the start of this year’s champions walk down the runway for a cure.

Presenting sponsor HPE Foundation added to the event’s success of earning more than $440,000 for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center at Texas Children’s Hospital.

PC Seen: Dr. ZoAnn Dreyer, Dr. Will Parsons, Jackie Ward, Jennifer Sanders, Brittany Franklin, Emily Crosswell, Cheryl Byington, Heidi Rockecharlie, Stephanie Tsuru, Hallie Vanderhider, Brigitte Kalai, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton.

