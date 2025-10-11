Astros’ Hall of Famer and His Wife Escort a Young Cancer Patient Down the Runway In an Emotional Catwalk Celebration

Juliana and Eliza Mae at the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center’s 'Salute to Champions' luncheon (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital )

Social celebrities might come and go, but Major League Baseball Hall of Famers live on, we could say, forever. So it was with special excitement that Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell and his wife Rachel Bagwell signed on once again to escort a young cancer patient down the catwalk at the 14th annual “Salute to Champions” fundraiser for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center at Texas Children’s Hospital.

This was no ordinary cancer patient event and no ordinary individuals that were named Legacy Honorees along with the Bagwells. For the honorees walked the runway at The Revaire with their returning Patient Champions – patients who had walked the runway earlier in their pediatric cancer treatment journey and now returned as longterm cancer survivors.

Joining the Bagwells as Legacy Honorees were Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Gayla Gardner, Diane and Henry Gendel and Lisa and Mike O’Leary. The parade of childhood cancer survivors was indeed cause for celebration.

In a further touching addition to the midday event, Fox 26 morning news anchor Melissa Wilson, mother of a childhood cancer survivor, served as emcee.

Also escorting young cancer patients on the catwalk were Farida Abjani; Ann and Jonathan Ayre, who underwrote the cancer patients luncheon outfits from Dillard’s; Jacquie Baly and James Craig; Sandra Smith-Cooper; Debbie and Rudy Festari; Monica Gille; Maureen Y. Higdon; Debby Leighton; Kathy and Dr. Paul Mann; Joan and John Scales; and Claudia and David Walkup.

Chairing the 14th annual Salute to Champions were the event founders Scott Basinger, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust and Judy McGee. They welcomed 430 guests to the event which opened with Matthew Wong lighting the torch with Patient Champion Mia, symbolizing the start of this year’s champions walk down the runway for a cure.

Presenting sponsor HPE Foundation added to the event’s success of earning more than $440,000 for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center at Texas Children’s Hospital.

