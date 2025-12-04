Astros Owner Jim Crane (With Hipster Sunglasses) and Rapper Flo Rida Rock the Stage Together, Building Diamond Dreams

This is what it looks like when the baseball field becomes at party venue for the 'Diamond Dreams' gala (Photo courtesy of Houston Astros)

They rocked. They rolled. And they danced with famed rapper Flo Rida like nobody was watching when the Astros Foundation hosted the Diamond Dreams Gala on the covered field at Daikin Park.

Even Astros owner Jim Crane, usually buttoned up publicly, took to the stage shaking his booty and proudly donning the hipster sunglasses that the congenial rapper gifted him. The baseball mogul does have some moves. Whitney Crane, dressed in a killer Valentino frock, and her girlfriends were invited to boogie on stage as well while the throng of several hundred were on their feet throughout the performance.

The Cranes have been pals with Flor Rida since the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in May when the rapper was their point man, Whitney Crane tells PaperCity, and became their new best friend during the races. Apparently, everybody\t loves Flo Rida. Even those in the throng not familiar with his music found themselves on their feet rocking to the vibes.

Astros investor and board member Janet Gurwitch and her longtime beau and avid baseball fan/retired attorney Ron Franklin chaired the bash that earned a record $2.1 million for the Astros Foundation and the Salvation Army.

That latter connection in support of one of the foundation’s giving priorities — the effort to reduce homelessness. It was their generosity combined with that of the Cranes, Gary Petersen and the Petersen Family Foundation, and presenting sponsor Chevron that skyrocketed gala proceeds.

“We are so excited and grateful for the success of the 10th annual Diamond Dreams Gala, presented by Chevron, and everyone coming together in support of the Astros Foundation, new partner Salvation Army and our unhoused neighbors,” says Emelda Douglas, VP of Community Affairs for the Astros and executive director of the Astros Foundation. “It couldn’t have been done without the support of our title sponsor Chevron, gala chairs Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Jim and Whitney Crane, and all our donors.”

The evening honored Astros partner and board member Mike Metz, who was recognized for his commitment to the Astros Foundation mission and to the greater Houston community.

“When people like the Astros, a great ballclub, great foundation, great organization say, ‘Hey, we want to get involved with lifting our neighbors up,’ ” Salvation Army captain Jeremy Walker says, “we are grateful and thankful to be the beneficiaries of that.”

The night included dinner, live and silent auctions, interactions with Houston Astros legends, photo ops and plenty of dancing. Adding to the energy were Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales Clark and auctioneer Jumpin’ Johnny ‘Bravo’ Holloway.

PC Seen: Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Clare Casademont, Krystal and Garrett Thompson, Jason Castro, Casandra and Dana Brown, Pamela and Joe Espada, Rosangela and David Capobianco, Danielle and Josh Miller, Andre Johnson, Adrienne and Jared Crane, Ashley and Adrian Peterson, and Jason Miller.