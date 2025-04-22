Maria Hader, Chelsea Scott, Monica Alvarez, Pamela Espada, Kara McCullers photo by Daneil Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Sisters-In-Ball — Astros Wives and Julia Morales Support Kat Pressly As Former Astros Wife Keeps Her Promise to Houston’s Girls Inc.

Turning Daikin Park Into Pure Women Power With a Janet Gurwitch Star Nod

BY // 04.21.25
Astros wives Maria Hader, Chelsea Scott, Monica Alvarez, Pamela Espada, Kara McCullers make the scene at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kat Pressly, Treopia Cannon, Janet Gurwitch, Sheila Gurwitch, Sue Rogers at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Adrian Crane, Krystal Crane Thompson, Andrea Kibbe at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline & Gary Kenney at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Claire Virga, Lauren Barrett at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney McKinney, Shelley Ludwick at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Holly Alvis, Maddy Moffitt, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Courtney Freels, Kathryn Swain at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julia Morales, Janet Gurwitch at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Travis Rolfe & Whitney Sisney at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy Delamora, Brianne Wheeler, Iris Shaftel, Megan Gaut at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Cannon, Kristen Collins at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristin & John Van Ness at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Crystin Pactor, Roz Pactor, Nicole Graham at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marian Harper, Emelda Douglas at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica Hartland, Dana Barton, Kathy Delamora, Kat Pressly, Kristen Collins at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pamela Espada, Courtney McKinney, Maria Hader, Chelsea Scott at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Treopia Cannon, Estefania Torres, Jeannie Gardner at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sue & Charles Rogers at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tania Hernandez, Marie Cornelius, Gisela Villareal at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maria Hadar, Chelsea Scott at the Girls Inc. All Stars Night for Girls dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: All Stars Night for Girls Inc. of Greater Houston

Where: Daikin Park

PC Moment: Thumbs up for Kat Pressly, wife of former Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly now with the Chicago Cubs, who kept her commitment to the nonprofit Girls Inc., chairing a lively fundraiser with her mother Sue Rogers after the Presslys move to The Windy City. Showing their continuing support for their friend were a number of Astros wives. Kara McCullers, Maria Hader, Pam Espada and Monica Alvarez all cheered Kat Pressly on as the evening raised $345,000.

Stepping into the spotlight as Strong, Smart and Bold honoree was successful corporate executive and Astros investor Janet Gurwitch. Her smarts and professional savvy ultimately propelled her to the position of executive vice president of Neiman Marcus, after which she founded global beauty brand Laura Mercier Cosmetics. For more than a decade she was operating partner with Castanea, a Boston-based private equity firm, with focus on the beauty consumer space.

Also accepting honors were Perry Homes receiving the Corporate Champion tribute , and  Estefania Torres honored with the Melanie Gray Vanguard Award, named after longtime Girls Inc. supporter and philanthropist. The honorees were introduced by Girls Inc. president and CEO Treopia Cannon.

The dinner program focused on the importance of encouraging young girls to develop personal strength, learn lasting skills, and take charge of their futures. High school senior Victoria Torres, sister of Estefania, spoke passionately about the impact Girls Inc. has had on her life and her vision for the future.

Additional personalities adding to the night’s energy were the ever-popular Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales, who served as emcee, and auctioneer Johnny Bravo. Among the must-have auction items was jewelry from Shaftel Diamonds.

PC Seen: Anita Sehgal, Dana Barton, Emelda Douglas, Tricia and Alan Ratliff, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Leah Christman, Chelsea Collmer, Kristen Collins, Chree Boydstun, Laurie and Bret Sanders, Holly Alvis, Meghan Cornelius, Krystal Crane Thompson, Adrienne Crane, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Kristen Cannon, Mandy Moffitt, Regina Rogers, and Girls Inc. board president Jeannie Gardner.

