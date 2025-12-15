AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Bravo Gala Raises Record-Breaking $550,000 In Dallas

Grammy and Tony-nomianted star, Michael Cavanaugh performed as the evening's headliner. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

With the building aglow in red, AT&T Performing Arts Center (ATTPAC) recently celebrated its 16th Bravo! Gala at the luminous Bill and Margot Winspear Opera House with a dazzling night of performances from the local artistic companies it houses. And how sweet that 16th anniversary was! With more than 300 guests in attendance, the evening raised a record-breaking $550,000 for ATTPAC’s free programming, education, and community engagement initiatives.

Just as it has in years past, the Bravo! Gala shone brightly in the Dallas Arts District as a fundraiser that celebrates collaboration and community, putting that spirit of connection on full display.

Alina & Ruben Esquivel and Candice & Adam C. Wright served as co-chairs for this year’s gala, with Shannon & Ted Skokos serving as the evening’s distinguished honorary chairs.

As always, ATTPAC placed their five resident companies in the spotlight during the Bravo! Gala. This year, they once again featured Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Texas Ballet Theater, and Dallas Theater Center (which calls the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre across the street home).

After enjoying the effervescent performances in and around the Winspear, guests ascended the stairs in the performance hall for dinner— where else?— on the Shannon & Ted Skokos Stage! There is something particularly magical about dining on the very stage where the artistry truly comes to life. It came as no surprise, then, that the setting inspired such generosity from Bravo! Gala attendees.

Alongside Posh Couture Rentals and Shag Carpet, Junior Villanueva from The Garden Gate transformed the stage with towering floral centerpieces in blue and white ginger jars set on acrylic risers. For dinner, G Texas Catering served a baby kale and spinach salad with cinnamon and honey roasted pears, as well as a Twin G Ranches petite filet with sea bass, whipped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, and forest mushrooms with a red wine butter. Ending the night on a sweet note? Fresh baked apple cobbler.

Following the decadent meal, guests enjoyed a spectacular performance from Grammy and Tony-nomianted star, Michael Cavanaugh. An after party featuring DJ EndoLena kept the party going late into the night.

With the Bravo! Gala, ATTPAC spectacularly showcased the many artists — and the donors who support them — who shine so brightly in the Dallas Arts District.

PC Seen: Deedie Rose, Barbara Thomas Lemmon, Grace Cook, Matt Hickey, Helen and Brendan McGuire, Amber Scanlan, Jill Louis, Lynn McBee, Paul Ridley, Lily Weiss, Sakina and Brian Foster, Cheryl and Rodrick Washington, Cristin Dalecki, Adrienne and Damon Mosley, and Shameka and William Matthews.