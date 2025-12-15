AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Bravo Gala Raises Record-Breaking $550,000 In Dallas

ATTPAC Bravo Gala 2025 (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
01
38

A performance from Texas Ballet Theater (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

02
38

After enjoying the effervescent performances in and around the Winspear, guests ascended the stairs in the performance hall for dinner on the Shannon & Ted Skokos Stage. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

03
38

Shannon and Ted Skokos (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

04
38

Following dinnerl, guests enjoyed a spectacular performance from Grammy and Tony-nomianted star, Michael Cavanaugh. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

05
38

A performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

06
38

Alexine Tranquada, Hal and Diane Brierley, Radhika Zaveri (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

07
38

A performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

08
38

(Front row) Kristina Swift, Grace Cook, Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, Janna Hinebaugh (Back row) Rob Swift, Nico Leone, Maura Sheffler, Lewis Chang, Nicole Leone, Mike Dilbeck (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

09
38

A performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

10
38

Adam and Candice Wright, Jeff Smith, Jaycee and Matthew Duce (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

11
38

Maggie Robben, Brandy Cox, Shannon Skokos, Diana Piovanetti, Heather Sarver (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

12
38

A performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

13
38

Adam Wright (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

14
38

The Bravo! Gala shone brightly in the Dallas Arts District as a fundraiser that celebrates collaboration and community, putting that spirit of connection on full display. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

15
38

Following dinnerl, guests enjoyed a spectacular performance from Grammy and Tony-nomianted star, Michael Cavanaugh. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

16
38

Cristin Dalecki (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

17
38

Maggie Robben, Heather Sarver (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

18
38

(Front row) Ruben Esquivel, Alina Esquivel, Gia Jones, Chinika Polk, Steve Love, Mari Tietze (Back row) Thomas Nesbitt, Shawna Nesbitt, Hilda & Carlos Arteaga (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

19
38

As always, ATTPAC placed their five resident companies in the spotlight during the Bravo! Gala. This year, they once again featured Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Texas Ballet Theater, and Dallas Theater Center. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

20
38

Lynn McBee, Jeff Netzer (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

21
38

Honorees Shannon and Ted Skokos (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

22
38

Helen and Brendan McGuire (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

23
38

Barbara Thomas Lemmon, Deedie Rose (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

24
38

Brendan McGuire (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

25
38

Brian and Sakina Foster (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

26
38

Guests dined on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

27
38

Cheryl and Rodrick Washington (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

28
38

Damon and Adrienne Mosley, Shameka and William Matthews (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

29
38

Alongside Posh Couture Rentals and Shag Carpet, Junior Villanueva from The Garden Gate transformed the stage with towering floral centerpieces in blue and white ginger jars set on acrylic risers. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

30
38

Gail and William Dauer (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

31
38

AT&T Performing Arts Center recently celebrated its 16th Bravo! Gala at the luminous Bill and Margot Winspear Opera House with a dazzling night of performances from the local artistic companies it houses. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

32
38

Headliner Michael Cavanaugh, Honorees Shannon and Ted Skokos (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

33
38

The setting on stage at ATTPAC's Bravo! Gala. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

34
38

Jeff and Bonnie Whitman, Carol and Mark Kreditor (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

35
38

A performance from Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

36
38

Grammy and Tony-nomianted star, Michael Cavanaugh performed as the evening's headliner. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

37
38

Jeff and Lily Weiss (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

38
38

Ruben and Alina Esquivel (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

Society / The Seen

AT&T Performing Arts Center's Bravo Gala Raises Record-Breaking $550,000 In Dallas

Guests Enjoyed Theater, Opera, and Dance Performances From Five Dallas Artistic Companies

BY //
photography Can Turkyilmaz
With the building aglow in red, AT&T Performing Arts Center (ATTPAC) recently celebrated its 16th Bravo! Gala at the luminous Bill and Margot Winspear Opera House with a dazzling night of performances from the local artistic companies it houses. And how sweet that 16th anniversary was! With more than 300 guests in attendance, the evening raised a record-breaking $550,000 for ATTPAC’s free programming, education, and community engagement initiatives.

Just as it has in years past, the Bravo! Gala shone brightly in the Dallas Arts District as a fundraiser that celebrates collaboration and community, putting that spirit of connection on full display. 

Alina & Ruben Esquivel and Candice & Adam C. Wright served as co-chairs for this year’s gala, with Shannon & Ted Skokos serving as the evening’s distinguished honorary chairs. 

ATTPAC Bravo Gala 2025 (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Shannon and Ted Skokos (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

As always, ATTPAC placed their five resident companies in the spotlight during the Bravo! Gala. This year, they once again featured Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Texas Ballet Theater, and Dallas Theater Center (which calls the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre across the street home).

After enjoying the effervescent performances in and around the Winspear, guests ascended the stairs in the performance hall for dinner— where else?— on the Shannon & Ted Skokos Stage! There is something particularly magical about dining on the very stage where the artistry truly comes to life. It came as no surprise, then, that the setting inspired such generosity from Bravo! Gala attendees.

ATTPAC Bravo Gala 2025 (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
The setting on stage at ATTPAC’s Bravo! Gala. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

Alongside Posh Couture Rentals and Shag Carpet, Junior Villanueva from The Garden Gate transformed the stage with towering floral centerpieces in blue and white ginger jars set on acrylic risers. For dinner, G Texas Catering served a baby kale and spinach salad with cinnamon and honey roasted pears, as well as a Twin G Ranches petite filet with sea bass, whipped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, and forest mushrooms with a red wine butter. Ending the night on a sweet note? Fresh baked apple cobbler.

