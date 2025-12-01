Bachendorf’s Hosts Intimate Dinner Honoring Roberto Coin at Dallas’ Hall of State

Eric Webber, Fallon Bock, Katy Bock, Lawrence Bock – Photo Credit_ Luis Martinez Photography (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
01
22

Bachendorf's hosted a dignified dinner in honor of Italian fine jewelry house Roberto Coin. (Pictured: Eric Webber, Fallon Bock, Katy Bock, Lawrence Bock) (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

02
22

The exclusive evening paid homage to the artistry, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty of Italian design. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

03
22

Globally-lauded soprano Haley Sicking (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

04
22

Within the Hall of State, guests admired the one-of-a-kind pieces on display from Roberto Coin. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

05
22

Peter Webster (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

06
22

Cindy Gummer (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

07
22

Pieces on display from Roberto Coin, including breathtaking pieces from the Pois Moi, Fiore Couture, Obelisco, and Venetian Princess collections. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

08
22

Christina Dandar, Elsbeth Weempe (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

09
22

Lawrence Bock, the president of Bachendorf's, welcomed everyone in attendance and honored Roberto Coin and the talented artisans who bring each piece to life. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

10
22

Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

11
22

Dazzling designs by Roberto Coin for Bachendorf's (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

12
22

Lawrence Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

13
22

Suzanne Droese, David Droese (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

14
22

Christina Dandar, Talley Pike, William Pike, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

15
22

Lawrence Bock, Katy Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

16
22

Between courses, guests couldn't resist the temptation to do a little Roberto Coin shopping. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

17
22

Eric Webber, Fallon Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

18
22

Bachendorf's honored Roberto Coin beautifully, showcasing the best of Italian craftsmanship and design. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

19
22

Laura Berardocco, Susie Biddle (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

20
22

Ramon Longoria, Terri Provencal (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

21
22

Jess Prescott with her fashion sketch by Alisa Maxime Studios. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

22
22

A dazzling creation by Roberto Coin for Bachendorf's (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

Society / The Seen

Bachendorf’s Hosts Intimate Dinner Honoring Roberto Coin at Dallas’ Hall of State

Opera, a String Quartet, and an Italian Feast to Honor the Italian Jeweler

BY //
photography Luis Martinez Photography
Bachendorf's hosted a dignified dinner in honor of Italian fine jewelry house Roberto Coin. (Pictured: Eric Webber, Fallon Bock, Katy Bock, Lawrence Bock) (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
The exclusive evening paid homage to the artistry, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty of Italian design. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Globally-lauded soprano Haley Sicking (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Within the Hall of State, guests admired the one-of-a-kind pieces on display from Roberto Coin. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Peter Webster (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Cindy Gummer (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Pieces on display from Roberto Coin, including breathtaking pieces from the Pois Moi, Fiore Couture, Obelisco, and Venetian Princess collections. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Christina Dandar, Elsbeth Weempe (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Lawrence Bock, the president of Bachendorf's, welcomed everyone in attendance and honored Roberto Coin and the talented artisans who bring each piece to life. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Dazzling designs by Roberto Coin for Bachendorf's (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Lawrence Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Suzanne Droese, David Droese (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Christina Dandar, Talley Pike, William Pike, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Lawrence Bock, Katy Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Between courses, guests couldn't resist the temptation to do a little Roberto Coin shopping. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Eric Webber, Fallon Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Bachendorf's honored Roberto Coin beautifully, showcasing the best of Italian craftsmanship and design. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Laura Berardocco, Susie Biddle (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Ramon Longoria, Terri Provencal (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Jess Prescott with her fashion sketch by Alisa Maxime Studios. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
A dazzling creation by Roberto Coin for Bachendorf's (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
1
22

Bachendorf's hosted a dignified dinner in honor of Italian fine jewelry house Roberto Coin. (Pictured: Eric Webber, Fallon Bock, Katy Bock, Lawrence Bock) (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

2
22

The exclusive evening paid homage to the artistry, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty of Italian design. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

3
22

Globally-lauded soprano Haley Sicking (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

4
22

Within the Hall of State, guests admired the one-of-a-kind pieces on display from Roberto Coin. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

5
22

Peter Webster (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

6
22

Cindy Gummer (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

7
22

Pieces on display from Roberto Coin, including breathtaking pieces from the Pois Moi, Fiore Couture, Obelisco, and Venetian Princess collections. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

8
22

Christina Dandar, Elsbeth Weempe (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

9
22

Lawrence Bock, the president of Bachendorf's, welcomed everyone in attendance and honored Roberto Coin and the talented artisans who bring each piece to life. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

10
22

Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

11
22

Dazzling designs by Roberto Coin for Bachendorf's (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

12
22

Lawrence Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

13
22

Suzanne Droese, David Droese (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

14
22

Christina Dandar, Talley Pike, William Pike, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

15
22

Lawrence Bock, Katy Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

16
22

Between courses, guests couldn't resist the temptation to do a little Roberto Coin shopping. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

17
22

Eric Webber, Fallon Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

18
22

Bachendorf's honored Roberto Coin beautifully, showcasing the best of Italian craftsmanship and design. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

19
22

Laura Berardocco, Susie Biddle (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

20
22

Ramon Longoria, Terri Provencal (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

21
22

Jess Prescott with her fashion sketch by Alisa Maxime Studios. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

22
22

A dazzling creation by Roberto Coin for Bachendorf's (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

For one night only, Fair Park cosplayed as a little slice of Italy, channeling the country’s widely-celebrated ‘dolce vita’ for a refined gathering of Texans.

As guests arrived at the Hall of State, servers offered glasses of champagne while a violinist performed on the front steps. A far cry from the cotton candy and Fletcher’s corny dogs that often grace these hallowed grounds, wouldn’t you say?

Lawrence Bock, Katy Bock – Photo Credit_ Luis Martinez Photography (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
Lawrence Bock, Katy Bock (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

The occasion? Dallas’ crown jewel of jewelers, Bachendorf’s, hosted a dignified dinner in honor of Italian fine jewelry house Roberto Coin. The exclusive evening paid homage to the artistry, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty of Italian design.

Bachendorf’s (and its first family, the Bocks) brought together an intimate group of notable guests for an elegant dinner, which they billed as “A Night at the Opera.” Within the Hall of State, guests admired the one-of-a-kind pieces on display from Roberto Coin, including breathtaking pieces from the Pois Moi, Fiore Couture, Obelisco, and Venetian Princess collections. Alisa Maxime Studios created fashion illustrations of guests (as well as sketches of Roberto Coin’s legendary pieces on display) throughout the evening as a personalized parting gift. 

Prior to the decadent, four-course Italian feast, Lawrence Bock, the president of Bachendorf’s, welcomed everyone in attendance and honored Roberto Coin and the talented artisans who bring each piece to life. Bock also introduced Peter Webster, the charming (& a bit cheeky!) co-founder and president of Roberto Coin INC, who toasted Roberto Coin and his dedication to the brand’s legacy.

Bachendorf’s x Roberto Coin (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)
The exclusive evening paid homage to the artistry, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty of Italian design. (Photo by Luis Martinez Photography)

During the first course, globally lauded soprano Haley Sicking performed, audibly transporting guests to an Italian estate. (All without leaving Fair Park!) The wine and the food flowed all evening. The elevated Italian menu included an autumn panzanella, toasted orrechiette pasta, and a pan-seared Angus beef filet. Between courses, guests couldn’t resist the temptation to do a little Roberto Coin shopping. The holidays are here, after all!

A live string quartet from Emily Burak Music performed modern pop hits that served as the perfect backdrop for the convivial night that ended with — what else? — tiramisu! It really couldn’t end there, though, not with so many Italians present. Affogato and coffee followed, of course.

As they always do, Bachendorf’s honored Roberto Coin beautifully, showcasing the best of Italian craftsmanship and design… with lots of wine and pasta, too.

*Chef’s kiss*

PC Spotted: Katy Bock, Fallon Bock, Eric Webber, Suzanne and David Droese, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott, Terri Provencal, Talley and William Pike, Bill Shaddock, Christina Dandar, Elsbeth Weempe, Cindy Gummer, and Haley Sicking.

