Society / The Seen

Balmain Dallas Celebrates The Launch of Its Anthem Bag With An Unforgettable Soirée at Grange Hall

Like A Raucous Yet Refined After-Party During Paris Fashion Week

BY // 03.31.25
photography Celeste Cass
Antoinette Johnson, Cheryl Orange, Cody Moore (Photo by Celeste Cass)
It was time for another Dallas Balmain momentous moment (the French luxury house opened its store in Highland Park Village in late 2023) — the premier of the Anthem bag. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
To celebrate the local launch, PaperCity worked with their team to craft a one-night…club evening. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
The carryall that comes in sizes ranging from mini to large (which means you’ll need more than one depending on the occasion) and priced starting around $2,000 draws inspiration from the silhouette of the hallowed houses mid-century Jolie Madame but with the drama of the line’s bold and powerful modern tailoring known for its strong shoulders. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
The Anthem bag from Balmain. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
The lights had been dimmed and music turned up to welcome Dallas’ most fashionable clique by the Balmain Dallas crew. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Cody Moore, Shane Walker, Billy Fulmer Eric Grove (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Cheryl Orange, Cody Moore (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Dr Venkat Sethuraman, Dr Naheed Shah (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Katina Thornton, Laura Potts (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Katina Thornton, Lisa Xu, Morgan Williams (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Kara Goss, Morgan Williams (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Billy Fulmer (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Cheryl Orange, Antoinette Johnson (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Max and Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Shane Walker (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Lucas Branyan , Rachel Branyan (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Lele Sadoughi, Emily Huskinson, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Ricardo Mancia, Cody Moore, Charlie White (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Sarah Eastburn, Alexa Parker (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Shane Walker, Carter Wintes, Billy Fulmer (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Katy Brooks (Photo by Celeste Cass)
The Balmain event featured special cocktails and bubbles. (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Billy Fulmer, Cheryl Orange, Antoinette Johnson, Shane Walker (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Doniphan Moore, Tanner Moussa, Joshua Rossignol (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Dr Naheed Shahid, Dr Venkat Sethuraman (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Marcella Raneri, Jolie Raneri (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Nickki St. George, Brian Bolke (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Keely Cawley, Kailee Cawley (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Kara Goss (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Jolie Raneri (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Curry Pierce, Morgan Williams (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Cody Moore (Photo by Celeste Cass)
It was time for another Dallas Balmain momentous moment (the French luxury house opened its store in Highland Park Village in late 2023) — the premier of the Anthem bag.

The carryall that comes in sizes ranging from mini to large (which means you’ll need more than one depending on the occasion) and priced starting around $2,000 draws inspiration from the silhouette of the hallowed houses mid-century Jolie Madame but with the drama of the line’s bold and powerful modern tailoring known for its strong shoulders. The name? A nod to Monsieur Balmain and the brand’s affinity for the world of music. Yes, we could see Mr. Lenny Kravitz looking CAF cradling this bag in his arm as he walks into the San Vicente Bungalows.

Balmain Party 2 (Photo by Celeste Cass)
It was time for another Dallas Balmain momentous moment (the French luxury house opened its store in Highland Park Village in late 2023) — the premier of the Anthem bag. (Photo by Celeste Cass)

To celebrate the local launch, PaperCity worked with their team to craft a one-night…club evening. Yes, for those who aren’t used to the raucous yet refined after-parties during Paris fashion week, they got a taste for one evening at Grange Hall. The lights had been dimmed and music turned up to welcome Dallas’ most fashionable clique by the Balmain Dallas crew.

The afternoon of the event I was sure to brush up on my Balmain history. The namesake founder, Pierre Balmain showed his first collection in Paris in 1945, and over the years since his passing other creatives carried forward his vision, perhaps most notably Oscar de la Renta from 1993 to 2002. Steering the brand for close to 15 years now to great acclaim is Olivier Rousteing.

Guests entered Grange Hall via the side entrance after a clipboard check for their name to meet the new Anthem. Lots of oohs and ahs ensued after touching the supple leather and admiring the bold ceinture resembling a belt. Then, the questions began, such as, “Is there a waitlist?” and “What colors does it come in?” If you only buy one to start your affair with the Anthem, then might we suggest the black medium with gold handle? It effortlessly goes from day to evening, filled with all your essentials.

BalmainEventFeb-TCP-005 (Photo by Celeste Cass)
The Anthem bag from Balmain. (Photo by Celeste Cass)

We hear all the Standout outfits (mostly in one shade of noir — very Balmain) were spotted to and fro from the likes of Kara Goss in a black corset dress with a demure white shirt peeking out from underneath; and Zoe Bonnette in a fascinating skin-hugging dress which seemed to be crafted from an array of vintage rocker t-shirts.

Others from the cooly-coiffed and fashionable crew included Christen WilsonNickki St. GeorgeDana Garner, Keely Cawley and her daughter, Kailee Cawley, Pete West, Lori Mikles and her daughter, Ali Mikles, Vito Cammissano, Brian Bolke, Sharon Lee Clark and Max Clark, Katy Bock, Joshua Rossignol, Samantha Wortley, Doniphan Moore, Tanner Moussa, Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Sadoughi, Tucker Hayes, and Annika Cail.

