Balmain Dallas Celebrates The Launch of Its Anthem Bag With An Unforgettable Soirée at Grange Hall

It was time for another Dallas Balmain momentous moment (the French luxury house opened its store in Highland Park Village in late 2023) — the premier of the Anthem bag.

The carryall that comes in sizes ranging from mini to large (which means you’ll need more than one depending on the occasion) and priced starting around $2,000 draws inspiration from the silhouette of the hallowed houses mid-century Jolie Madame but with the drama of the line’s bold and powerful modern tailoring known for its strong shoulders. The name? A nod to Monsieur Balmain and the brand’s affinity for the world of music. Yes, we could see Mr. Lenny Kravitz looking CAF cradling this bag in his arm as he walks into the San Vicente Bungalows.

To celebrate the local launch, PaperCity worked with their team to craft a one-night…club evening. Yes, for those who aren’t used to the raucous yet refined after-parties during Paris fashion week, they got a taste for one evening at Grange Hall. The lights had been dimmed and music turned up to welcome Dallas’ most fashionable clique by the Balmain Dallas crew.

The afternoon of the event I was sure to brush up on my Balmain history. The namesake founder, Pierre Balmain showed his first collection in Paris in 1945, and over the years since his passing other creatives carried forward his vision, perhaps most notably Oscar de la Renta from 1993 to 2002. Steering the brand for close to 15 years now to great acclaim is Olivier Rousteing.

Guests entered Grange Hall via the side entrance after a clipboard check for their name to meet the new Anthem. Lots of oohs and ahs ensued after touching the supple leather and admiring the bold ceinture resembling a belt. Then, the questions began, such as, “Is there a waitlist?” and “What colors does it come in?” If you only buy one to start your affair with the Anthem, then might we suggest the black medium with gold handle? It effortlessly goes from day to evening, filled with all your essentials.

We hear all the Standout outfits (mostly in one shade of noir — very Balmain) were spotted to and fro from the likes of Kara Goss in a black corset dress with a demure white shirt peeking out from underneath; and Zoe Bonnette in a fascinating skin-hugging dress which seemed to be crafted from an array of vintage rocker t-shirts.

Others from the cooly-coiffed and fashionable crew included Christen Wilson, Nickki St. George, Dana Garner, Keely Cawley and her daughter, Kailee Cawley, Pete West, Lori Mikles and her daughter, Ali Mikles, Vito Cammissano, Brian Bolke, Sharon Lee Clark and Max Clark, Katy Bock, Joshua Rossignol, Samantha Wortley, Doniphan Moore, Tanner Moussa, Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Sadoughi, Tucker Hayes, and Annika Cail.