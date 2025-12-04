Barbara Bush Young Professionals Party In Verona — Art Attack Creates a Storybook Scene

Christine Micheletti and Trish DeScioli; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chairs Grace Gosnell, Victoria Villarreal, and Caitlin Rance; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aubrey Leatherman and Alexa Bode; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Mari Trevino Glass, Cassandra Dalton, and Adrienne Flores; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Austin and Monica Buchanan; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Avery Edwards and Sloane Andrew; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Casaundra Johnson and Brianna Tillman; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr. Julie Baker Finck and Lisa Jakel; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Drywater Band Performs at Storybook Gala; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Emre Ozsut and Jordan Khalil; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Enrique Valencia, Kristy Valencia, and Caitlin Rance; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lara Baker, JP Ramirez, and Giselle Colon; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa and Mark Jakel; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lively Dance Floor at Storybook Gala; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Liz Arrigo and Elizabeth Galante; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lupita Esteban and Chuy Hinojosa; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Melissa McDaniel Mikkelsen; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Micheal and Anthony Tarantino, Gabby Aparicio, and Mimi Tarantino; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Michelle Sutherland and Pierce Fonseca; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Morgan Relyea Colt and Walker Colt; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Luis and Brandy Lugo; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Nate Church and Megan Henson; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Nick and Kasey Carnrite; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Ryan Vaclovsky, Taylor Vaclovsky, Rylee Portwood, Lance Portwood; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
01
24

Christine Micheletti, Trish DeScioli at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
24

Chairs Grace Gosnell, Victoria Villarreal, Caitlin Rance at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
24

Aubrey Leatherman, Alexa Bode at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
24

Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Mari Treviño Glass, Cassandra Dalton, Adrienne Flores at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
24

Austin & Monica Buchanan at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
24

Avery Edwards, Sloane Andrew at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
24

Casaundra Johnson, Brianna Tillman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
24

Julie Baker Finck, Lisa Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
24

Drywater Band performs at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Emre Ozsut, Jordan Khalil at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Enrique Valencia, Kristy Valencia, Caitlin Rance at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
24

Lara Baker, JP Ramirez, Giselle Colon at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
24

Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
24

Dancing to the sounds of the Drywater Band at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
24

Liz Arrigo, Elizabeth Galante at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
24

Lupita Esteban, Chuy Hinojosa at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Melissa McDaniel Mikkelsen at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Michael Tarantino, Anthony Tarantino, Gabby Aparicio, Mimi Tarantino at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Michelle Sutherland, Pierce Fonseca at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Morgan Relyea Colt & Walker Colt at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
24

Luis & Brandy Lugo at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
24

Nate Church, Megan Henson at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
24

Nick & Kasey Carnrite at the 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
24

Ryan & Taylor Vaclosvsky, Rylee & Lance Portwood at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Christine Micheletti and Trish DeScioli; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chairs Grace Gosnell, Victoria Villarreal, and Caitlin Rance; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Aubrey Leatherman and Alexa Bode; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Mari Trevino Glass, Cassandra Dalton, and Adrienne Flores; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Austin and Monica Buchanan; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Avery Edwards and Sloane Andrew; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Casaundra Johnson and Brianna Tillman; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr. Julie Baker Finck and Lisa Jakel; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Drywater Band Performs at Storybook Gala; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Emre Ozsut and Jordan Khalil; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Enrique Valencia, Kristy Valencia, and Caitlin Rance; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lara Baker, JP Ramirez, and Giselle Colon; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa and Mark Jakel; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lively Dance Floor at Storybook Gala; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Liz Arrigo and Elizabeth Galante; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lupita Esteban and Chuy Hinojosa; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Melissa McDaniel Mikkelsen; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Micheal and Anthony Tarantino, Gabby Aparicio, and Mimi Tarantino; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Michelle Sutherland and Pierce Fonseca; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Morgan Relyea Colt and Walker Colt; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Luis and Brandy Lugo; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Nate Church and Megan Henson; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Nick and Kasey Carnrite; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Ryan Vaclovsky, Taylor Vaclovsky, Rylee Portwood, Lance Portwood; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Barbara Bush Young Professionals Party In Verona — Art Attack Creates a Storybook Scene

When a Ballpark Becomes a Wonderland

BY //
Christine Micheletti, Trish DeScioli at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Grace Gosnell, Victoria Villarreal, Caitlin Rance at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aubrey Leatherman, Alexa Bode at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Mari Treviño Glass, Cassandra Dalton, Adrienne Flores at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Austin & Monica Buchanan at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Avery Edwards, Sloane Andrew at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Casaundra Johnson, Brianna Tillman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Baker Finck, Lisa Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Drywater Band performs at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emre Ozsut, Jordan Khalil at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Enrique Valencia, Kristy Valencia, Caitlin Rance at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lara Baker, JP Ramirez, Giselle Colon at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dancing to the sounds of the Drywater Band at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Liz Arrigo, Elizabeth Galante at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lupita Esteban, Chuy Hinojosa at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa McDaniel Mikkelsen at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michael Tarantino, Anthony Tarantino, Gabby Aparicio, Mimi Tarantino at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Sutherland, Pierce Fonseca at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Morgan Relyea Colt & Walker Colt at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luis & Brandy Lugo at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nate Church, Megan Henson at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nick & Kasey Carnrite at the 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryan & Taylor Vaclosvsky, Rylee & Lance Portwood at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
24

Christine Micheletti, Trish DeScioli at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
24

Chairs Grace Gosnell, Victoria Villarreal, Caitlin Rance at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
24

Aubrey Leatherman, Alexa Bode at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
24

Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Mari Treviño Glass, Cassandra Dalton, Adrienne Flores at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
24

Austin & Monica Buchanan at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
24

Avery Edwards, Sloane Andrew at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
24

Casaundra Johnson, Brianna Tillman at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
24

Julie Baker Finck, Lisa Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
24

Drywater Band performs at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals Storybook Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Emre Ozsut, Jordan Khalil at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Enrique Valencia, Kristy Valencia, Caitlin Rance at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
24

Lara Baker, JP Ramirez, Giselle Colon at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
24

Lisa & Mark Jakel at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
24

Dancing to the sounds of the Drywater Band at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
24

Liz Arrigo, Elizabeth Galante at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
24

Lupita Esteban, Chuy Hinojosa at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Melissa McDaniel Mikkelsen at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Michael Tarantino, Anthony Tarantino, Gabby Aparicio, Mimi Tarantino at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Michelle Sutherland, Pierce Fonseca at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Morgan Relyea Colt & Walker Colt at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
24

Luis & Brandy Lugo at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
24

Nate Church, Megan Henson at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
24

Nick & Kasey Carnrite at the 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
24

Ryan & Taylor Vaclosvsky, Rylee & Lance Portwood at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professionals Group’s “Storybook Gala: Romeo and Juliet

Where: Union Station at Daikin Park

PC Moment: It could have come near the night’s end when many of 300 Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation young professionals remained to dance to the tunes of popular Drywater Band and munch on late night bites. Those included mini corn dogs, freshly popped popcorn and chocolate cookies.

After all, isn’t late night rollicking appealing to younger millennials and Gen Z elders?

Micheal and Anthony Tarantino, Gabby Aparicio, and Mimi Tarantino; Photo Credit Daniel Ortiz
Michael Tarantino, Anthony Tarantino, Gabby Aparicio, Mimi Tarantino at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals ‘Storybook Gala’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The gathering played out before a Romeo and Juliet inspired decor that included the pivotal Verona balcony as a backdrop for photos and strolling Romeo and Julie characters who greeted gala goers. Art Attack provided these themed additions to Union Station decor as well as the stacks of storybooks cementing the philanthropic notion of the evening.

Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Mari Trevino Glass, Cassandra Dalton, and Adrienne Flores; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Mari Treviño Glass, Cassandra Dalton, Adrienne Flores at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals ‘Storybook Gala’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chaired by a glamorous trio — Grace Gosnell, Caitlin Rance and Victoria Villarreal — the evening honored philanthropists and community leaders Stephanie and Frank Tsuru. The duo were recognized with the Lifetime Literacy Impact Award for commitment for helping children develop essential reading skills.

SHOP

Swipe
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Houston 2

Monica ‘Mo’ Lunsford from The Rod Ryan Show on 94.5 The Buzz emceed the event and auctioneer extraordinaire George Lindsey led the crowd into spirted bidding on items that included a Houston Astros double date experience and a College Station trip with an exclusive VIP Tour of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center and stay at The George hotel.

The event raised more than $200,000 benefitting the Young Professional Group’s childhood literacy initiatives that include creating opportunities for members to read, lead and serve the country’s next generation.

Lara Baker, JP Ramirez, and Giselle Colon; Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lara Baker, JP Ramirez, Giselle Colon at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals ‘Storybook Gala’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Ariana and Jack Anjier, Nate Church, Tom Gosnell, Julie Baker Fink and Ron Finck, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Megan Henson, Jeanna and Wesley Bamburg, Alexa Bode, Will Brown, Tracie and Brad Edgerly, Elizabeth Galante, Anna Gryska, Melissa Mikkelsen, Aubrey and Peyton Leatherman, JP Ramirez, Anthony Tarantino and Gabby Aparicio, and Mimi and Michael Tarantino.

Dallas’ Most Magical Holiday Tradition
Dallas’ Most Magical Holiday Tradition
Now through January 4
Book Now
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$347,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X