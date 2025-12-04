Barbara Bush Young Professionals Party In Verona — Art Attack Creates a Storybook Scene

Dancing to the sounds of the Drywater Band at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals 'Storybook Gala' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professionals Group’s “Storybook Gala: Romeo and Juliet”

Where: Union Station at Daikin Park

PC Moment: It could have come near the night’s end when many of 300 Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation young professionals remained to dance to the tunes of popular Drywater Band and munch on late night bites. Those included mini corn dogs, freshly popped popcorn and chocolate cookies.

After all, isn’t late night rollicking appealing to younger millennials and Gen Z elders?

The gathering played out before a Romeo and Juliet inspired decor that included the pivotal Verona balcony as a backdrop for photos and strolling Romeo and Julie characters who greeted gala goers. Art Attack provided these themed additions to Union Station decor as well as the stacks of storybooks cementing the philanthropic notion of the evening.

Chaired by a glamorous trio — Grace Gosnell, Caitlin Rance and Victoria Villarreal — the evening honored philanthropists and community leaders Stephanie and Frank Tsuru. The duo were recognized with the Lifetime Literacy Impact Award for commitment for helping children develop essential reading skills.

Monica ‘Mo’ Lunsford from The Rod Ryan Show on 94.5 The Buzz emceed the event and auctioneer extraordinaire George Lindsey led the crowd into spirted bidding on items that included a Houston Astros double date experience and a College Station trip with an exclusive VIP Tour of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center and stay at The George hotel.

The event raised more than $200,000 benefitting the Young Professional Group’s childhood literacy initiatives that include creating opportunities for members to read, lead and serve the country’s next generation.

PC Seen: Ariana and Jack Anjier, Nate Church, Tom Gosnell, Julie Baker Fink and Ron Finck, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Megan Henson, Jeanna and Wesley Bamburg, Alexa Bode, Will Brown, Tracie and Brad Edgerly, Elizabeth Galante, Anna Gryska, Melissa Mikkelsen, Aubrey and Peyton Leatherman, JP Ramirez, Anthony Tarantino and Gabby Aparicio, and Mimi and Michael Tarantino.