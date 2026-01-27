Barbara Bush Headlines Planned Parenthood’s 35th Annual Dallas Awards

Bush joined five-time Emmy award-winning journalist Tashara Parker on-stage in a conversation filled with funny remembrances about the Bush family and sweet, tearful memories of her grandmother. (Photo by Lindsay Jones)

It was a morning full of inspiration and advocacy as Barbara Bush took the stage for the 35th Annual Planned Parenthood Dallas Awards. (Photo by Lindsay Jones)

It was a morning full of inspiration and advocacy as Barbara Bush took the stage for the 35th Annual Planned Parenthood Dallas Awards at AT&T Performing Arts Center, Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House. Co-chaired by Pam and John Beckert, the milestone celebration honored 90 years of trusted healthcare, education, and advocacy at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

Bush joined five-time Emmy award-winning journalist Tashara Parker on-stage in a conversation filled with funny remembrances about the Bush family and sweet, tearful memories of her grandmother, whom she described as “unstoppable” in her devotion to family and to the causes she felt were important. Bush is now the NBA’s Head of Social Responsibility, where she leads the League’s social impact efforts.

The event honored other “unstoppable” North Texans making a difference in our community. This year’s distinguished Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award recipient was Froswa’ Booker-Drew, Ph.D. Dr. Booker-Drew delivered a moving acceptance speech highlighting her passion for women’s causes and her partnership with Planned Parenthood in a new program benefiting women experiencing perimenopause and menopause. She is the co-founder of HERitage Giving Circle (one of the first Black Women Giving Circles in the state of Texas), the co-founder of Power in Action-Dallas, and the co-founder of the South Dallas Employment Project, a collaborative of 140 organizations to address those impacted by incarceration.

Dr. Booker-Drew is the recipient of a multitude of honors, including the 2025 Making Democracy Work awardee by the League of Women Voters, the 2024 Black Women Give Back Award, and the 2023 Texas Women’s Foundation Maura Women Helping Women Awards. She serves on the Board of Governors for the Antioch University System, Vice-Chair of the ACLU-Texas Board, and as Co-Chair of the Board of For Oak Cliff. She is also the author of four books, including the award-winning Empowering Charity: A New Narrative of Philanthropy and her latest book (released summer 2025): Front Porch Wisdom: Navigating Leadership Pressures and Barriers as a Woman of Color.

The Katherine Ripley Print Media Award recipient was The Dallas Morning News for “The Standard of Fear,” a powerful investigative series amplifying Texans’ voices and exposing the impact of restrictive reproductive care. The Award was presented at a VIP reception in the winter at a private Bluffview residence.

To cap off a day of celebration, guests were encouraged to dine following the event at one of the many beloved Dallas restaurants that shared the day’s proceeds with Planned Parenthood, including Le Bilboquet, Nonna, Teak Tearoom, Mirador, and Lovers Seafood and Market.

The Allen Swipe













Next

Here’s to 35 more years of advocacy, healthcare, and education in Greater Texas and beyond.