Three Days Of Partying In The Heart Of River Oaks — A $1.275 Million Adventure At Bayou Bend

Hope Dorsett; Louisa Lummis; Christiana Elliot; Ellie Petit; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chair Gillian Sarofim; Gary Tinterow; Photo by Wilson Parish
Carolyn Chao Sabat; Anne Chao; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chairs Jill Wright and Carrie Compton
Christiana Reckling; Randa McConn; Betsy Goodman; Photo by Wilson Parish
Daniel and Janie Zilkha; Photo by Wilson Parish
David and Pam Ott; Polly and Murry Bowden; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dina Al-Sowayel and Tony Chase; Photo by Jenny Antill
Connor Huff; Alanna Flores; Jim and Cherie Flores; Caldwell Flores; Photo by Wilson Parish
Erica Berwick; Lilly Cullen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Butch and Nancy Abendshein; Photo by Wilson Parish
Isabel and Ransom Lummis; Photo by Jenny Antill
Keefer and Laura Lehner; Photo by Jenny Antill
Lilly Andress; Anne Duncan; Photo by Jenny Antill
Whitney and Jim Crane; Photo by Wilson Parish (2)
Lily Schnitzer; Gillian Sarofim; Nadia Aron; photo by Jenny Antill
Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen; photo by Jenny Antill
Lisa Dodd; Maria Stavinoha; Logan Leal-Dresser; Photo by Wilson Parish
Caroline Harrell and Stu Stedman; photo by Jenny Antill
Carson Cone; Kendall Strait; Stephanie Tower; Kakki Reasoner; Photo by Jenny Antill
Lyle and Andrea Eastham; photo by Jenny Antill
Mason and Meredith Barker; Terri and John Havens; Photo by Wilson Parish
Melissa Mithoff; Christopher Mitchell; Marnie Greenwood; Photo by Wilson Parish
Molly Baylis; Alden Chapman; Photo by Wilson Parish
Rich and Nancy Kinder; Photo by Jenny Antill
Russ and Elise Joseph; MFAH Director Gary Tinterow, Christopher Gardner; photo by Jenny Antill
Tye Leon; Chair Gillian Sarofim; Chase Musslewhite; Photo by Wilson Parish
Whitney Crane; Alanna Flores; Photo by Jenny Antill
Courtney Fertig; Molly Baylis; Morgan Allen Neal; Claire Virga; Photo by Jenny Antill
Carson Cone; Kendall Strait; Stephanie Tower; Kakki Reasoner; Photo by Jenny Antill
01
30

Hope Dorsett, Louisa Lummis, Christiana Elliot, Ellie Petit at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
30

Chair Gillian Sarofim, Gary Tinterow at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
30

Carolyn Chao Sabat, Anne Chao at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
30

Bayou Bend Children's Party chairs Jill Wright, Carrie Compton (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
30

Christiana Reckling, Randa McConn, Betsy Goodman at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
30

Daniel & Janie Zilkha at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
30

Dr. David & Pam Ott, Polly & Murry Bowden at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
30

Dina Al-Sowayel and Tony Chase at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
30

Connor Huff & Alanna Flores, Jim & Cherie Flores, Caldwell Flores at the Bayou Bend Garden party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
30

Erica Berwick, Lilly Cullen at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
30

Nancy & Butch Abendshein at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
30

Isabel & Ransom Lummis at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
30

Keefer & Laura Lehner at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
30

Lilly Andress, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
30

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
30

Lily Schnitze, Gillian Sarofim, Nadia Aron at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
30

Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
30

isa Dodd; Maria Stavinoha, Logan Leal-Dresser at the Bayou Bend FAshion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
30

Caroline Harrell, Stu Stedman at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
30

Carson Cone, Kendall Strait, Stephanie Tower, Kakki Reasoner at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

21
30

Lyle & Andrea Eastham at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

22
30

Mason & Meredith Barker, Terri & John Havens at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
30

Melissa Mithoff, Christopher Mitchell, Marnie Greenwood at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
30

Molly Baylis, Alden Chapman at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
30

Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

26
30

Russ & Elise Joseph, Gary Tinterow & Christopher Gardner at the Bayou Bend Garden Party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

27
30

Tye Leon, Gillian Sarofim, Chase Musslewhite at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

28
30

Whitney Crane, Alanna Flores at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

29
30

30
30

Carson Cone, Kendall Strait, Stephanie Tower, Kakki Reasoner at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Hope Dorsett; Louisa Lummis; Christiana Elliot; Ellie Petit; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chair Gillian Sarofim; Gary Tinterow; Photo by Wilson Parish
Carolyn Chao Sabat; Anne Chao; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chairs Jill Wright and Carrie Compton
Christiana Reckling; Randa McConn; Betsy Goodman; Photo by Wilson Parish
Daniel and Janie Zilkha; Photo by Wilson Parish
David and Pam Ott; Polly and Murry Bowden; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dina Al-Sowayel and Tony Chase; Photo by Jenny Antill
Connor Huff; Alanna Flores; Jim and Cherie Flores; Caldwell Flores; Photo by Wilson Parish
Erica Berwick; Lilly Cullen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Butch and Nancy Abendshein; Photo by Wilson Parish
Isabel and Ransom Lummis; Photo by Jenny Antill
Keefer and Laura Lehner; Photo by Jenny Antill
Lilly Andress; Anne Duncan; Photo by Jenny Antill
Whitney and Jim Crane; Photo by Wilson Parish (2)
Lily Schnitzer; Gillian Sarofim; Nadia Aron; photo by Jenny Antill
Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen; photo by Jenny Antill
Lisa Dodd; Maria Stavinoha; Logan Leal-Dresser; Photo by Wilson Parish
Caroline Harrell and Stu Stedman; photo by Jenny Antill
Carson Cone; Kendall Strait; Stephanie Tower; Kakki Reasoner; Photo by Jenny Antill
Lyle and Andrea Eastham; photo by Jenny Antill
Mason and Meredith Barker; Terri and John Havens; Photo by Wilson Parish
Melissa Mithoff; Christopher Mitchell; Marnie Greenwood; Photo by Wilson Parish
Molly Baylis; Alden Chapman; Photo by Wilson Parish
Rich and Nancy Kinder; Photo by Jenny Antill
Russ and Elise Joseph; MFAH Director Gary Tinterow, Christopher Gardner; photo by Jenny Antill
Tye Leon; Chair Gillian Sarofim; Chase Musslewhite; Photo by Wilson Parish
Whitney Crane; Alanna Flores; Photo by Jenny Antill
Courtney Fertig; Molly Baylis; Morgan Allen Neal; Claire Virga; Photo by Jenny Antill
Carson Cone; Kendall Strait; Stephanie Tower; Kakki Reasoner; Photo by Jenny Antill
Society / Featured Parties

Three Days Of Partying In The Heart Of River Oaks — A $1.275 Million Adventure At Bayou Bend

Spring Bashes That Ima Hogg Herself Would Have Appreciated

BY // 04.15.25
Hope Dorsett, Louisa Lummis, Christiana Elliot, Ellie Petit at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chair Gillian Sarofim, Gary Tinterow at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carolyn Chao Sabat, Anne Chao at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bayou Bend Children's Party chairs Jill Wright, Carrie Compton (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Christiana Reckling, Randa McConn, Betsy Goodman at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Daniel & Janie Zilkha at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dr. David & Pam Ott, Polly & Murry Bowden at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dina Al-Sowayel and Tony Chase at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Connor Huff & Alanna Flores, Jim & Cherie Flores, Caldwell Flores at the Bayou Bend Garden party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Erica Berwick, Lilly Cullen at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nancy & Butch Abendshein at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Isabel & Ransom Lummis at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Keefer & Laura Lehner at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lilly Andress, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Whitney & Jim Crane at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lily Schnitze, Gillian Sarofim, Nadia Aron at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
isa Dodd; Maria Stavinoha, Logan Leal-Dresser at the Bayou Bend FAshion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Caroline Harrell, Stu Stedman at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Carson Cone, Kendall Strait, Stephanie Tower, Kakki Reasoner at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lyle & Andrea Eastham at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mason & Meredith Barker, Terri & John Havens at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Melissa Mithoff, Christopher Mitchell, Marnie Greenwood at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Molly Baylis, Alden Chapman at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Russ & Elise Joseph, Gary Tinterow & Christopher Gardner at the Bayou Bend Garden Party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Tye Leon, Gillian Sarofim, Chase Musslewhite at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Whitney Crane, Alanna Flores at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Carson Cone, Kendall Strait, Stephanie Tower, Kakki Reasoner at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
30

Hope Dorsett, Louisa Lummis, Christiana Elliot, Ellie Petit at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
30

Chair Gillian Sarofim, Gary Tinterow at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
30

Carolyn Chao Sabat, Anne Chao at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
30

Bayou Bend Children's Party chairs Jill Wright, Carrie Compton (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
30

Christiana Reckling, Randa McConn, Betsy Goodman at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
30

Daniel & Janie Zilkha at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
30

Dr. David & Pam Ott, Polly & Murry Bowden at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
30

Dina Al-Sowayel and Tony Chase at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
30

Connor Huff & Alanna Flores, Jim & Cherie Flores, Caldwell Flores at the Bayou Bend Garden party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
30

Erica Berwick, Lilly Cullen at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
30

Nancy & Butch Abendshein at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
30

Isabel & Ransom Lummis at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
30

Keefer & Laura Lehner at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
30

Lilly Andress, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
30

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
30

Lily Schnitze, Gillian Sarofim, Nadia Aron at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
30

Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
30

isa Dodd; Maria Stavinoha, Logan Leal-Dresser at the Bayou Bend FAshion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
30

Caroline Harrell, Stu Stedman at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
30

Carson Cone, Kendall Strait, Stephanie Tower, Kakki Reasoner at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

21
30

Lyle & Andrea Eastham at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

22
30

Mason & Meredith Barker, Terri & John Havens at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
30

Melissa Mithoff, Christopher Mitchell, Marnie Greenwood at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
30

Molly Baylis, Alden Chapman at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
30

Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

26
30

Russ & Elise Joseph, Gary Tinterow & Christopher Gardner at the Bayou Bend Garden Party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

27
30

Tye Leon, Gillian Sarofim, Chase Musslewhite at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

28
30

Whitney Crane, Alanna Flores at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

29
30

30
30

Carson Cone, Kendall Strait, Stephanie Tower, Kakki Reasoner at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What a splendid weekend it was when Bayou Bend House & Gardens opened for three fundraising events that saw ladies and a few gents lunching during a fashion fête on Friday, children and parents frolicking across the verdant gardens on Saturday, and a cotillion of primarily Houston old guard staples dining and dancing beneath a party tent on Sunday evening.

The festivities brought in $1,275,000 million for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston house museum.

Lily Schnitzer; Gillian Sarofim; Nadia Aron; photo by Jenny Antill
Lily Schnitze, Gillian Sarofim, Nadia Aron at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The trio of spring garden parties celebrated the legacy of philanthropist Ima Hogg, who bequeathed her historic John Staub home (circa 1927) and surrounding 14 acres to the MFAH in 1957. Nine years later it opened to the public.

Over the three days, the events centered on the gardens (alas the renowned azaleas had passed their prime) with the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon hosting more than 200 for the Neiman Marcus Lela Rose presentation and City Kitchen lunch, held in the party tent. Gillian Sarofim chaired the gathering that, due to her popularity and youth, attracted a clutch of fresh faces in the mix.

Connor Huff; Alanna Flores; Jim and Cherie Flores; Caldwell Flores; Photo by Wilson Parish
Connor Huff & Alanna Flores, Jim & Cherie Flores, Caldwell Flores at the Bayou Bend Garden party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Among them were Betsy Goodman, Lauren Gray, Lauren Reckling, Randa McConn,  Hope Dorsett, Louisa Lummis, Christiana Elliot, Ellie Petit and Christiana Reckling. The Galleria once again served as principal underwriter for the luncheon.

The annual Bayou Bend Children’s Party, chaired by Carrie Compton and Jill Wright, attracted some 250 who joined in the activities which included “Mary’s Magic Bubbles,” “Face Paint Petals,” “Gentle Garden Creature” and “The Enchanted Workshop,” which included art making for the whole family.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
Whitney and Jim Crane; Photo by Wilson Parish (2)
Whitney & Jim Crane at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sunday evening’s record-breaking Bayou Bend Garden Party found 325 supporters wining and dining on City Kitchen food and dancing to the sounds of Manhattan. The Events Company dressed the tent in splashes of lavender and green and profusions of florals. Adding to the success of this fundraiser was the principal underwriter position of Lugano, known for is divine diamonds and jewelry.

Russ and Elise Joseph; MFAH Director Gary Tinterow, Christopher Gardner; photo by Jenny Antill
Russ & Elise Joseph, Gary Tinterow & Christopher Gardner at the Bayou Bend Garden Party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The wine, dine, and dance duos included Nancy and Butch Abendshein, Isabel and Ransom Lummis, Kate and Steve Gibson, Cherie and Jim Flores, Lynne and Joe Hudson, Polly and Murray Bowden, Janie and Daniel Zilka, Susan and Bill Pritchard, Ann and Karl Stern, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Lisa and Downing Mears, Shelli and Steve Lindley, and Aliyya and Herman Stude.

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series
FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
102 Quitman Street
Woodland Park
FOR SALE

102 Quitman Street
HOUSTON, TX

$359,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
102 Quitman Street
11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11340 Holidan Way
6632 Brompton Road
West University
FOR SALE

6632 Brompton Road
WEst University, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6632 Brompton Road
2740 Arbuckle
West University
FOR SALE

2740 Arbuckle
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2740 Arbuckle
115 Park Laureate
Memorial
FOR SALE

115 Park Laureate
HOUSTON, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
115 Park Laureate
2005 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2005 Harvard
Houston, TX

$618,500 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
2005 Harvard
1758 Rice Boulevard
Southampton
FOR SALE

1758 Rice Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1758 Rice Boulevard
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
10631 Ella Lee Lane
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10631 Ella Lee Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
10631 Ella Lee Lane
3032 Locke Lane
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

3032 Locke Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3032 Locke Lane
2201 South Boulevard
Chevy Chase
FOR SALE

2201 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2201 South Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X