Three Days Of Partying In The Heart Of River Oaks — A $1.275 Million Adventure At Bayou Bend

What a splendid weekend it was when Bayou Bend House & Gardens opened for three fundraising events that saw ladies and a few gents lunching during a fashion fête on Friday, children and parents frolicking across the verdant gardens on Saturday, and a cotillion of primarily Houston old guard staples dining and dancing beneath a party tent on Sunday evening.

The festivities brought in $1,275,000 million for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston house museum.

The trio of spring garden parties celebrated the legacy of philanthropist Ima Hogg, who bequeathed her historic John Staub home (circa 1927) and surrounding 14 acres to the MFAH in 1957. Nine years later it opened to the public.

Over the three days, the events centered on the gardens (alas the renowned azaleas had passed their prime) with the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon hosting more than 200 for the Neiman Marcus Lela Rose presentation and City Kitchen lunch, held in the party tent. Gillian Sarofim chaired the gathering that, due to her popularity and youth, attracted a clutch of fresh faces in the mix.

Among them were Betsy Goodman, Lauren Gray, Lauren Reckling, Randa McConn, Hope Dorsett, Louisa Lummis, Christiana Elliot, Ellie Petit and Christiana Reckling. The Galleria once again served as principal underwriter for the luncheon.

The annual Bayou Bend Children’s Party, chaired by Carrie Compton and Jill Wright, attracted some 250 who joined in the activities which included “Mary’s Magic Bubbles,” “Face Paint Petals,” “Gentle Garden Creature” and “The Enchanted Workshop,” which included art making for the whole family.

Sunday evening’s record-breaking Bayou Bend Garden Party found 325 supporters wining and dining on City Kitchen food and dancing to the sounds of Manhattan. The Events Company dressed the tent in splashes of lavender and green and profusions of florals. Adding to the success of this fundraiser was the principal underwriter position of Lugano, known for is divine diamonds and jewelry.

The wine, dine, and dance duos included Nancy and Butch Abendshein, Isabel and Ransom Lummis, Kate and Steve Gibson, Cherie and Jim Flores, Lynne and Joe Hudson, Polly and Murray Bowden, Janie and Daniel Zilka, Susan and Bill Pritchard, Ann and Karl Stern, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Lisa and Downing Mears, Shelli and Steve Lindley, and Aliyya and Herman Stude.