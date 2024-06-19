Beautiful Doctors Take to the Runway For Arts of Healing — Houston Women in Medicine Step Up For Sunshine Kids
BY Shelby Hodge // 06.18.24
So much for those wrong-headed theories that beauty and brains don’t mix. The Arts of Healing’s recent “Women in Medicine” fashion event at Tootsies featured on the runway some 20 physicians and medical professional femmes who strutted their MDs and PhDs and the latest styles in glam fashion. Beauties one and all.
As might be expected for such an impressive clutch, there were cheers and applause for each lady as emcee Johnny Bravo introduced them as they briefly traded their lab coats for designer threads.
The Arts of Healing founders Lori and Dr. Isaac Raijman were among the guests applauding the impressive lineup. Since its founding in 2017, the nonprofit has committed more than $700,000 to local charities and in particular the Sunshine Kids.
“Through medicine, art, creativity and community, we impact physicians’ and patients’ lives,” foundation executive director Kristen Collins told the gathering. “We specifically design outlets and events for creativity and connection for the physicians, as well as patients. Tonight’s “Women in Medicine” has brought the medical community together in a way like never before and we are so proud to celebrate these ladies.”
This particular evening was one of several annual Arts of Healing events including the fall art show and gala as well as a summer art series which is taught by physicians for children served by The Sunshine Kids Foundation while they are going through cancer treatment.
Among the impressive models were breast and general surgeon Dr. Tamara Saunders, vascular surgeon Dr. Christy L. Moeller, pediatric cardiologist Dr. Tina Pham, plastic surgeons Dr. Kristy Hamilton and Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, cardiologist Dr. Brit Owen, gynecologic oncologist DO Anne Busisiwe Alaniz and thoracic surgeon Dr. Mara Antonoff.
PC Seen: Dr. Berry Fairchild, Dr. Randy and Robbie Stenoin, Dr. Danielle Antosh, Stephanie Wilcox, Whitney Lawson, Carson Brown, Casey Adams, Jacy Cooper, Ashlee Rubbo, Dr. Khalad Khalaf and Amal Khalaf, Natalie and Mark Bordman, Dr. Suneel and Susan Chilukuri, and Bethany Buchann.