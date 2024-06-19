Jessica Hatch Farrokhza and Brookelyn Barton Avila share a laugh at The Arts of Healing 'Women in Medicine' event at Tootsies. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr Monica Patel, Dr Brittany Owen, Dr Shaden Khalaf (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sarah Collins and Betsy Montgomery (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr Victoria Chang (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr Kristy Hamilton (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr Tiffany Su (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alexis Rosales, Nadia Hafeez, Jasmine Gallo (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Collins and Fady Armanious (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Isaac and Lori Raijman (Photo by Jacob Power)
Christen and Amy Springs (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr Christy Moeller (Photo by Jacob Power)
Claudia Flores, Dr Magda Sanz, Cindy Torchia (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr Emily Petersen (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr Tamara Saunders (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brittany Chamber, Amber Shelvin, Lisa Joubert (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ede Booth, Laurie Dykoski, Tammy Saunders, Brittany Allen (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jacy Cooper, Ashlee Rubbo (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kelly Chapin, Holly Koehn, Leah Rabe, Erin Mould (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lauren Haire, Jen Grigsby (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mandy Breckbill and Rachele Goetz (Photo by Jacob Power)
Society / Featured Parties

Beautiful Doctors Take to the Runway For Arts of Healing — Houston Women in Medicine Step Up For Sunshine Kids

Beauty and Brains Definitely Miss

BY // 06.18.24
photography Jacob Power
So much for those wrong-headed theories that beauty and brains don’t mix. The Arts of Healing’s recent “Women in Medicine” fashion event at Tootsies featured on the runway some 20 physicians and medical professional femmes who strutted their MDs and PhDs and the latest styles in glam fashion. Beauties one and all.

As might be expected for such an impressive clutch, there were cheers and applause for each lady as emcee Johnny Bravo introduced them as they briefly traded their lab coats for designer threads.

The Arts of Healing founders Lori and Dr. Isaac Raijman were among the guests applauding the impressive lineup. Since its founding in 2017, the nonprofit has committed more than $700,000 to local charities and in particular the Sunshine Kids.

“Through medicine, art, creativity and community, we impact physicians’ and patients’ lives,” foundation executive director Kristen Collins told the gathering. “We specifically design outlets and events for creativity and connection for the physicians, as well as patients. Tonight’s “Women in Medicine” has brought the medical community together in a way like never before and we are so proud to celebrate these ladies.”

This particular evening was one of several annual Arts of Healing events including the fall art show and gala as well as a summer art series which is taught by physicians for children served by The Sunshine Kids Foundation while they are going through cancer treatment.

Among the impressive models were breast and general surgeon Dr. Tamara Saunders, vascular surgeon Dr. Christy L. Moeller, pediatric cardiologist Dr. Tina Pham, plastic surgeons Dr. Kristy Hamilton and Dr. Sanaz Harirchian, cardiologist Dr. Brit Owen, gynecologic oncologist DO Anne Busisiwe Alaniz and thoracic surgeon Dr. Mara Antonoff.

PC Seen: Dr. Berry Fairchild, Dr. Randy and Robbie Stenoin, Dr. Danielle Antosh, Stephanie Wilcox, Whitney Lawson, Carson Brown, Casey Adams, Jacy Cooper, Ashlee Rubbo, Dr. Khalad Khalaf and Amal Khalaf, Natalie and Mark Bordman, Dr. Suneel and Susan Chilukuri, and Bethany Buchann.

