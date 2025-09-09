Behind the Scenes at a Lavish Gala — What It Takes To Pull Off a 1,000-Person Event In The Woodlands

Lauren Jansssen (l) and Michele Kooken (r) with honoree William D. Malone, Jr. at YES to YOUTH's "Bridgeway to a Brighter Future" gala.

The salad course was assembled based on a reference photo to ensure consistency with the agreed-upon course. (Photo courtesy of Tara Flannery)

Trays of vegetables are prepped and wrapped in the Marriott kitchen ahead of the YES for YOUTH gala tasting. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Waterway Marriott)

Each place setting is set with care by the Marriott staff. Salads and desserts are typically placed before guests are seated. (Photo courtesy of Tara Flannery)

Salads are plated by Marriott staff in the hotel kitchen a few hours before the event. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Waterway Marriott)

More than 900 people customarily attend the In the Pink luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott and the hotel staff handles big gala after big gala with aplomb. A rare behind-the-scenes look shows just how goes into that.

Gala season in The Woodlands is back into high gear and The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel takes centerstage once again. The site of so many of major events and parties, this is the hub of The Woodlands’ social scene in many ways. But what does it take it pull off one of these packed galas?

Let’s take a rare behind-the-scenes look. We received unprecedented access to the backstage aspects of putting on a gala during the recent YES to Youth gala.

Gala after gala, The Woodlands Waterway Marriott staff delivers polished meals for crowds that often exceed 1,000 people. Pulling off a successful lunch or dinner at that scale requires a timing and precision that feels closer to choreography than catering.

And the Marriott’s staff customarily does it without missing a beat.

Guests arrive at the ballroom to find plated salads and desserts waiting at each table, framed by elegant table settings. But those meals aren’t just thrown together. They’re the culmination of weeks of planning and collaboration between gala chairs and the Marriott staff.

Behind The Woodlands’ Charity Menu

The process begins with executive chef Mark Batke. Gala chairs share their preferences with Batke, and he reviews previous gala menus to avoid repeating dishes. He develops a menu proposal and invites a gala’s chairs into the kitchen for a tasting.

YES to YOUTH‘s gala chairs were Evan Berlin, Amber Scheer and Shannon Regan. Tastings happen at a round table, where the Waterway Marriott culinary team displays each course and the chairs sample it.

Berlin found out that creating a custom salad dish is a process. “We had several options for each,” he tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “The prosciutto worked best with this sauce, and the artichoke paired with cherry peppers from another salad. From their vision, we built the salad, pulling from the available options.”

The salad was finalized with a reference photo to ensure plating stayed consistent. The main course followed the same process.

“When it came to the entrée, we tasted shrimp, steak, salmon and scallops,” Berlin says. “We rearranged the dish, including the sauce. A spicier remoulade topped the plate, and surf and turf featured scallops instead of shrimp. We cut the risotto but kept the carrots.”

The process impressed the chairs.

“They took our vision and feedback and gave us the best options tied to the theme,” Berlin says. “It was first class.”

From Tasting to Plating

Chef Batke keeps photos of every final dish, and staff use the images to ensure identical plating. After assembling a plate, the team seals it in plastic wrap and moves it into cold storage. Salads and desserts go out on the day of the event, while hot foods are prepared a day in advance.

The staff cook, chill and reheat the hot items in Rational ovens that cost upwards of $70,000. The ovens use a combination of steam and convection heat to restore food to serving temperature.

“For 500 to 600 people, we can reheat plates,” Marriott’s director of operations Scott Gentile notes. “We put the starch and vegetables on the plate the day before. On the day of the event, we hit the reheat button.

“In seven minutes, 200 plates are ready. We wheel in 100 plates at a time, then we finish each with fresh protein, sauce and garnish.”

On event day, the staff carefully places linens, cutlery and glassware on each table. They also wipe each place setting for water spots.

Salads and desserts usually appear one hour before the program begins. When dinner time comes, the Waterway Marriott wait staff bring out entrées in perfect rhythm. Dinner arrives at the tables, completing another impeccable banquet.

For the The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, each event is another chance to prove that precision and teamwork can deliver a thousand picture-perfect plates at once. Galas may seem routine, but nothing is easy with this level of orchestration.