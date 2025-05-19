Park House Houston Hosts Bridal Registry Pop-Up In Partnership With Bering’s and Waterford

Bering’s can then help brides move to designing everything from their cups to custom napkins to fun accents, like cardboard cutouts.

Park House Houston members had the opportunity to hear from some of the best names in the bridal registry business, thanks to Bering’s and Waterford. For the blushing brides (and their partners), creating a registry is often one of the most exciting yet overwhelming parts of the nuptials. Who can say what you’ll need five, 10, or 15 years down the line? How do you register for a lifetime of memories?

Surrounded by stunning Waterford pieces and sample stationery provided by Bering’s, Park House Houston members gathered to learn from Julia Cain (Wedding Registry expert), Hollis Reardon (Stationery Expert) and Stacey Schmierer (Waterford Expert) on not only how to create the perfect registry, but the secrets to nailing the ideal wedding stationery suite.

“Mixing pieces is the beauty of a registry,” shared Cain. “And don’t feel obligated to only use china on special occasions once you have them. Use them on a random Tuesday to elevate your day-to-day life!”

Cain also shared with attendees that they shouldn’t feel obligated to register for items anymore just because they’re considered “proper.” But, if you do decide to register for crystal or china, be sure to speak with an expert from Bering’s or Waterford, and Wedgwood. They can guide you in choosing the perfect set and pattern to fit your lifestyle.

“All crystal is glass, but not all glass is crystal,” said Schmierer.

When it comes to stationery, Reardon emphasized that time is of the essence. She suggests brides begin planning their stationery items as soon as possible, and Bering’s is there to help along every step of the way. All you have to do is walk into the store to get started.

“Save the dates should be done first,” said Reardon. “All you need is a date and a city for these. You don’t even have to have your venue locked down yet to get it on everyone’s radar.”

