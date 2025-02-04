7 Dallas Charity Events to Attend This Spring — From Mahjong to Debutantes Doing the “Texas Dip,” Here’s Where To Be Seen

Broadway Dallas' Gala includes a full performance of "Back to the Future" in the best seats in the house at the Music Hall at Fair Park.(Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

On March 7, hundreds of guests (in every imaginable shade of red!) will Go Red For Women at the Fairmont Dallas. (Photo courtesy of American Heart Association)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society welcomes guests to the Morton H. Meyerson Center on Wednesday, February 12, for the 41st annual St. Valentine's Day Luncheon & Fashion Show. Pictured are 2023 co-chairs Sunie Solomon and Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dressed to the nines in red and pink, guests flock to the sold-out Valentine's Day-themed Mahjong for a Mission every year for a competitive afternoon of the ancient tile game. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Like the weather, the social scene in Dallas is beginning to warm up. After the conclusion of a fabulous fall (we highlighted our favorite events here and here), spring will soon begin to bloom. At PaperCity, we’ll always keep you informed on the best events in the months ahead. Here’s our forecast for Dallas’ best charity events of February and March.

Also, be sure to check out our newly launched Social Calendar—your one-stop shop for a curated list of Dallas’ can’t-miss events, all in one place.

The Best Dallas Charity Events This February

Mahjong for a Mission— On February 8, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center hosts its annual mahjong tournament (one of the OG charity mahjong tournaments in Dallas). Dressed to the nines in red and pink, guests flock to the sold-out Valentine’s Day-themed event every year for a competitive afternoon of the ancient tile game.

St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show — The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society welcomes guests to the Morton H. Meyerson Center on Wednesday, February 12, for the 41st annual St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon. Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson serve as co-chairs for this year’s event, which will honor former First Lady Laura Bush with the ICON Award.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball — Showcasing this year’s debutantes (who are ready to do their “Texas Dip“), the DSOL Presentation Ball on February 15 is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, raising millions for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and its education and outreach programs. It’s one of the first black tie events of the new year— the perfect opportunity to wear Grandmother’s mink.

Spirit of Generations Luncheon — The Senior Source will honor local legend (both as a banker and as style icon “Safari Elaine” IYKYK) Elaine Agather at their annual luncheon on February 27. The event honors leaders “who have significantly contributed in thoughts, words, and deeds to all generations of the greater Dallas community.”

March’s Top Dallas Charity Events

Go Red For Women Luncheon — On March 7, hundreds of guests (in every imaginable shade of red!) will descend upon the Fairmont Dallas for an open-hearted celebration from American Heart Association that raises awareness for women’s heart health.

Broadway Dallas Gala — On Saturday, March 29, Broadway fans will time travel back to the 80s for Broadway Dallas’ Gala. The evening includes a full performance of Back to the Future in the best seats in the house at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Broadway Dallas always brings the ol’ razzle dazzle, and with John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino back at the helm as the event’s chairs, it’s sure to be an epic night of Broadway! Last year’s gala was simply the best.

Chick Lit Luncheon — Alison Malone and Kelley Schadt are co-chairing Community Partners of Dallas’ beloved spring fundraiser, Chick Lit Luncheon, on Friday, March 28, at the Hilton Anatole. We anxiously await the reveal of this year’s speaker, who is always someone fun and fabulous — from Tyra Banks to Goldie Hawn to Lisa Vanderpump!