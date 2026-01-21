The Best of Dallas and Fort Worth’s Fall Social Season — From Star-Studded Soirees to Fierce Fashion, These Parties Stood Out

Elizabeth Brhlik sounding the gong for the beginning of the next round (Photo by Sharon Ellman, Ellman Photography)

The fundraiser supports the Nasher Sculpture Center’s outstanding educational programs – workshops, tours, and school partnerships – which impact over 20,000 children, students, and families annually. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

The Great Create is an annual fundraiser that commissions North Texas artists to create unique, hands-on activities at stations throughout the Nasher Sculpture Center's garden for kids and families. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

What do I do every January? Review the past year *at a glance.*

I’m finally coming up for air after a whirlwind fall that was filled with glamorous parties benefiting causes that make Dallas and Fort Worth such wonderful cities to call home. This time last year, I similarly reflected.

I wrote, “For every valet line I waited in or for every grilled chicken breast I consumed, I think about the millions of dollars raised that will make a direct impact in our community because of the many worthy organizations that serve our city.”

I still feel that way. Join me in reviewing some of the highlights from a full-throttle fall.

Best Fashion

As soon as the date is set and the entertainer is revealed, it’s time to start mentally planning your look for Cattle Baron’s Ball. The most Dallas event in Dallas, Cattle Baron’s Ball doubles as a runway for the best Western fashion show in town. Let’s just say, it’s not the kind of event where you just “wing it.” Or, if you do, you might regret it.

2025 event co-chairs Dr. Courtney Derderian and Nina Sachse fired on “All Cylinders” for this year’s beyond-sold-out shindig at Southfork Ranch. Hometown hero Post Malone (the singer is from Grapevine) headlined the night, which raised a staggering $6 million for cancer research, making it the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in the world.

This year’s event felt younger and edgier with the rock star on the marquee, and it prompted a whole lotta black leather and fringe. Come for the good cause and stay for the fashion.

It always hits.

Best Speakers

I’m admittedly (& obviously!) biased, but the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden absolutely understood the assignment when they tapped the speakers for 2025’s A Writer’s Garden. Alison Kenworthy, founder of the media network Homeworthy, served as mistress of ceremonies for the literary symposium and luncheon (themed “A Celebration of Houses, Parties, & Gardens) that featured two keynote speakers.

Rebecca Gardner, who founded Houses & Parties, spoke about her recently-released first book with Rizzoli called A Screaming Blast. Gardner’s sense of humor tickled the sold-out audience, and she laced Dallas references throughout her pitch-perfect presentation. She shared a list of early inspirations and favorite things, which included “pink Cadillacs and frosted lipstick,” “hot rolled hair sprayed with Aquanet and a whiff of cigarette smoke,” and, finally, “the glamour of valet parking at Neiman Marcus.”

Kenworthy then moderated a conversation with the charming Blue Carreon (on his first visit to Dallas!) about his most recent book, The Gardens of The Hamptons. Carreon delighted the ladies in attendance as he offered a peek behind the hedges of The Hamptons’ properties that he photographed for his book, which included Grey Gardens.

Most Star Power

After the celebrated TWO x TWO Gala ended its epic run at The Rachofsky House in 2024, amFAR decided to return to Dallas in a new incarnation. The inaugural amfAR Gala, hosted at Kathleen and Scott Kirby‘s Preston Hollow estate, drew in megawatt Hollywood star power, establishing the fundraiser as one of the most exclusive events on Dallas’ already jam-packed fall social calendar.

Teri Hatcher hosted. Nicole Kidman presented an award to Taylor Sheridan. Diana Ross performed. It was a see-and-be-seen Dallas night for the 400 well-heeled guests in attendance that resulted in a jaw-dropping $3.1 million raised for The Foundation for AIDS Research.

Best Family-Friendly Fundraiser

“Colorful streamers hung from the trees, and laughter echoed as children of all ages, adorned in craft aprons, raced from station to station, experimenting with various kinds of art.”

The Great Create at the Nasher Sculpture Center is an annual fundraiser that commissions North Texas artists to create unique, hands-on activities at stations throughout the Nasher’s garden for kids and families. Artist stations included Wonder Wands from The Color Condition, Woodblock Printed Cards from Ben Munoz, Spin-a-Rama from Jay Shinn, Yarn Masquerade from Sam Lao, Knick-Knack Attack! From Adam Palmer, Quick Pics from Allison V. Smith, Campfire Stories by Fernando Alvarez, Charming Polymer Clay Charms from Mylan Nguyen, and more. The best family-friendly fundraiser all fall, The Great Create presents the ideal Sunday afternoon for you and yours— outside, together, creating.

Best Theme

For their sensational annual event Mahj For Meals, Tarrant Area Food Bank smartly leaned into the Chinese zodiac.

In the Chinese zodiac, 2025 was the “Year of the Snake.” People born in the Year of the Snake (which includes 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, and 1953) are believed to be intuitive, strategic, and intelligent. I can only assume that they would make marvelous mahjong players, too.

Lorene Agather and Elizabeth Brhlik co-chaired the 10th annual Mahj For Meals, which took place at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth. 500 guests attended the sold-out fundraiser, which included three events: Morning Play, a Mid-Day Soiree, and After Dark play. Towering pink cherry blossoms bloomed inside River Crest’s ballroom. From their branches, colorful coiled snakes unfurled. At the Mid-Day Soiree, the perfectly on-theme menu included pan-fried chicken dumplings, crispy vegetable egg rolls, shiitake wontons, grilled pineapple skewers, and chicken and beef satay. The ramen teriyaki chicken salad (in delightfully-branded takeout containers) particularly delighted guests, as did the matcha cupcakes.

We can’t wait to see what Tarrant Area Food Bank dreams up this year, The Year of the Horse!

This fall was a marathon, not a sprint. We’re just scratching the surface, so we’ll be back with more of the best of fall next week.