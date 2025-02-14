fbpx
Swaggering Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Is Headed To Galveston With His Own Band

The Bryan Museum Scores a Major Entertainment Coup

How could you not love that distinctive Billy Bob Thornton Southern accent and how he parlays it into a Texas swagger in the hit Paramount+ series Landman? Well, that’s a personal preference, but who wouldn’t love to see prolific TV creator Taylor Sheridan’s buddy in person on stage performing with his band The Boxmasters?

Well, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to roll into Galveston on April 12. The Bryan Museum will celebrates its 10th anniversary at The Wildcatters Gala which will headline Thornton and his 1960s-inspired rock and roll band.

The Boxmasters
Billy Bob Thornton and his ’60s-inspired band The Boxmasters will perform at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala.

It’s a beautiful connection between the oil industry-focused series‘ star and the museum dedicated to the rich tapestry of Texas history, of which oil plays in integral part, and settlement of the American West.

For this 10th anniversary, The Bryan is honoring a host of Texas wildcatters — Ernie H. Cockrell, Trevor Rees-Jones, Mary Ralph Lowe — and the legacies of wildcatter legends Ernest Cockrell, Jr., Ernest Cockrell, Eddy C. Scurlock and R.E. “Bob” Smith, paying tribute to the pivotal role Texas wildcatters have played in shaping both the past and future of the Lone Star State.

The Boxmasters
Billy Bob Thornton and his ’60s-inspired band The Boxmasters will perform at The Bryan Museum Wildcatters Gala.

The gala is being chaired by Dancie and Jim Ware and Renée and Scott Rice. The evening will take place at the museum which occupies the historic Galveston Orphans Home and is recognized for the largest collection of historical artifacts, documents and artwork relating to Texas and the American West.

The opportunity to tour The Bryan is a treat in itself for the historic building holds more than 70,000 works of art and artifacts spanning 12,000 years of history. Through its varied exhibitions, the Galveston museum illuminates the lives of indigenous peoples, Spanish explorers and frontier pioneers.

Additional highlights will include a silent and live auction, a cocktail reception in The Bryan and a seated multi-course dinner. Tables for 10 are priced beginning at $10,000 and go up from there to $15,000, $25,000 and $50,00. Ticket information can be found here.

