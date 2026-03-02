Blake Shelton Is Swooping Into Houston For a Good Cause — Inside Houston Children Charity’s Coup

Blake Shelton, pictured here at a United Way concert in Dallas in December, headlines the Houston Children's Charity gala in October. (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

Just in time for the gates opening on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday, Houston Children’s Charity is throwing its Stetson into Bayou City’s Western/country entertainment arena with the reveal that gold and platinum album singer/songwriter Blake Shelton will headline the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary gala on October 17.

The Billboard dominating country music superstar will perform for a golden 75 minutes. Shelton is bound to perform his biggest hits “Austin,” “God’s Country,” “Honey Bee” and “Boys ‘Round Here” among others.

“Because of the generosity of longtime supporter Gary Petersen, we were able to reach out to talent at this level,” Houston Children’s Charity president and CEO Laura Ward tells PaperCity. Petersen is the underwriter of this Blake Shelton appearance.

“Blake Shelton will deliver an energized 75-minute performance that is sure to meet the expectations of all of his fans,” Ward says. “Because I know that Houstonians lead with purpose and give with heart, we will try our very best in this 30th year to raise more money for the children than ever before. Challenging, I know, but not impossible in Houston, Texas.”

Meeting that challenge would be surpassing the incredible $9.4 million the gala raised last year under Laura Ward’s wing. Petersen has been a stalwart of support for the charity over the years, raising his paddle again and again to insure that the nonprofit would have a generous number of vans for gifting to families with disabled children. Last year’s generous proceeds enabled Houston Children’s Charity to purchase a whopping 98 vans.

The October evening also will honor Petersen, the co-founder of EnCap Investments and a minority owner of the Houston Texans and Houston Astros. His seemingly unbounded interest in supporting nonprofits and in particular Houston Children’s Charity is legendary. His leadership and deep pockets have played a vital role in advancing the vision and mission of the nonprofit.

It has been a remarkable three decades for Houston Children’s Charity under the leadership of Ward. During this run, HCC has provided 8 million kids with beds, clothing, school supplies, transportation, health services and joyful holiday experiences. As the organization’s motto declares “Our Kids Are Everybody’s Kids.”