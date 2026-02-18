Blood Cancer United’s Annual Fundraiser Showcases “The Heart of the Fight”
Inside Dallas' Beloved St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion ShowBY Melissa Smrekar //
The Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show featured dazzling runway looks from Highland Park Village retailers La Vie Style House, MARKET, La Double J, LoveShackFancy, Lela Rose, and Carolina Herrera. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
2026 St. Valentine's Day Luncheon Honorary Chairs Clayton and Ellen Kershaw and Chairs Megan and Keith Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Belle Thomas in LoveShackFancy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kristin Hallam, Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Caitlin Wilson, Whitney Cameron (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Aaron and Brittain Ewert (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Alex Walters, Grace Czernecki (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Heather Furniss, Bess Enloe, Mary Clare Finney (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Blood Care United Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gwen Nichols (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
A runway look from Carolina Herrera (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Casey and Lizzie Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Flora Kate Holmes, Mike and Fiona Richards (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, Elisa Summers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
ICON Award recipient Lisa Colley, Clay Cooley, Ciara Biggers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jansen Manfredini, Paige Scmitt, Leah Cale (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jennifer Dix, Mary Martha Pickens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kate Leyendecker, Victoria Snee, Caroline Chandler (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Katy Brooks, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kelli Park, Beth Park, Andrea Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kenzie Piper, Charlie Palma, Susan Palma, Alex Palma (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kimberly Alexander, Hamilton Sneed (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Melinda Knowles, Maggie Kipp, Billy Fong, Melissa Smrekar, Courtney Petit (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Laura Price, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Laura Schaufele, Colly Beecherl, Caroline Lipscomb, Bessie Doffermyre (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Leah Swanson, Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Vivian Haddad, Lara Haddad, emcee Clarice Tinsley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
A runway look from Lela Rose (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lindsey Emanuelson, Dwight and Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lisa Singleton, Chrysta Castaneda (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Liz Thrash, Becky Bowen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lola and Andrew Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
A runway look from LoveShackFancy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award recipient Kathi Shuford and Scott Shuford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Marybeth and Kevin Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
A runway look from MARKET (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Melinda Rathke, Caroline Harrison (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Muffin Lemak, Sela Grogan (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Oscar Durham, Lauren Shuford Laughry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Robyn and Don Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Robyn Chauvin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Susanna Mae Wortley and Miller Wortley in LoveShackFancy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Scene at the 42nd Annual St. Valentine's Day Luncheon & Fashion Show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon co-founders Rusty Duvall and Janet Evans (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sterling Evans, Sarah Malloy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Susan Farris, Suzy Gekiere, Patti Flowers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Susie Thompson, Kara Brooks, Angelique St. Germain, Juliana Halstedt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Whitney Creel, Kate Jennings (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Signed, sealed, delivered.
Dallas’ most vibrant valentines once again flocked to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for the 42nd annual St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show, which benefits Blood Cancer United (formerly known as Leukemia and Lymphoma Society).
Megan and Keith Conlon co-chaired this year’s luncheon, themed “Heart of the Fight.” Their friends Ellen and Clayton Kershaw generously served as honorary chairs for the event that Rusty Duvall and Janet Evans founded more than four decades ago.
In a city of women who embrace wearing pink and red for the first 14 days of February, the charity set knows that the crescendo of this sartorial marathon is the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon. (The heart-shaped purse industry must be kept alive, in part, thanks to Dallas women who attend this event.) In the sea of crimson reds and petal pinks, allow me to highlight a few favorite looks:
- Courtney Petit (who co-chaired the event last year with Caitlin Wilson) almost always wears neutrals, but she accessorized her winter white jacket-and-pant set with a charming handbag featuring a weenie dog sitting in a martini glass filled with olives.
- Samantha Wortley, whose daughters walked in the fashion show, wore a floor-length ruby red gown with a cape. I looked at her and said, “Ah, yes. The 11 am cape.” (Her husband, Dr. Phil Wortley, couldn’t help but chuckle.)
- Hamilton Sneed opted for a spearmint green jacket set with a turtleneck and cuffed pants from — who else? — Thom Browne.
- Maggie Kipp paired tassel earrings and sky-high heels with a pink fur draped diagonally across her pink shift. (“I can only wear this every other year!” she told me.)
- Victoria Snee, Highland Park Village’s Chief Marketing Officer, wore a striking swing dress in “Cornucopia Pink” from La DoubleJ that was covered in paillettes.
FOX4’s Clarice Tinsley served as the mistress of ceremonies inside the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall. The Conlons shared their deep and personal connection to the cause, as Megan’s mother, Linda Somerville, died from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. In the years that followed, her best friend (and Keith’s mother) supported the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon in her honor.
Keith said, “Supporting Blood Cancer United has never been about an event or a title. It’s about honoring someone we loved, standing with families battling blood cancer, and believing in the hope that research and care can give people more time and more life.”
Four awards were given at this year’s event:
- The inaugural Linda Somerville Memorial Hero Award was presented to the late Gene Palma.
- Lisa Cooley received the 2026 ICON Award.
- Kathi Shuford received the Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award.
- Vivian Haddad was recognized with the Spirit of Tom Landry Award.
The Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show followed, featuring dazzling runway looks from Highland Park Village retailers La Vie Style House, MARKET, La Double J, LoveShackFancy, Lela Rose, and Carolina Herrera. The child models (including the Wortley gals and Belle Thomas in LoveShackFancy) delighted, posing with “vintage” telephones while “Call Me Maybe” played.
Lunch, red velvet cake, and air kisses followed. At Blood Cancer United’s annual St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show, Cupid’s arrow always hits the mark.
PC Seen: Dr. Gwen Nichols, Leah Swanson, Robyn and Don Conlon, Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles, Courtney Petit, Samantha Wortley, Peggy Sewell, Fiona Richards, Allie Beth Allman, Lisa and Clay Cooley, Ciara Biggers, Kathi and Scott Shuford, Lauren Laughry, Elisa Summers, Heather Washburne, Susie Barnett, Tiffany Divis, Jennifer Dix, Christie Carter, Gina Betts, Muffin Lemak, Lynae Fearing, Amy Hegi, Libby Hegi, Kim Quinn, Claire and Dwight Emanuelson, Molly Duvall, Erin Thomas, Jill Goldberg, Christine Winn, Victoria Snee, Jill Tananbaum, Kimberly Alexander, Katherine Coker, Katy Brooks, Laura Price, Kim Quinn, Meredith Ferrell, and Megan Filgo.