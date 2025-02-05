fbpx
Gene and Mary Alford and Megan and Luke Hotze photo by Daniel Ortiz
Craig Brown and Sue Smith photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lindy and Larry Neuhaus and Jennifer Boubel photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cathy Brock, Karl and Ann Stern photo by Daniel Ortiz
Carol and Brad Deason photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ajay and Harrsha Bhora photo by Daniel Ortiz
Amy Waltz, Andrea Davidson, Maddie Ryan photo by Daniel Ortiz
April and Wells McGee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dade and Joy Dowdle, Brooke & Ryan Shelton phot by Jacob Power
Debbie and Khambrel Marshall photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie Leder and Bruce Orr photo by Daniel Ortiz
Don Friedell & Lisa Malosky photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr Glenda Demas and Rick Smith photo by Daniel Ortiz
Garner and Charlene Strickland, Terry Upton, David Upton photo by Daniel Ortiz
Garrett and Natalie Lowery photo by Daniel Ortiz
Gene and Mary Alford, Craig Brown, Sue Smith, Megan and Luke Hotze photo by Daniel Ortiz
Harrsh & Sushma Yalamanchili, Ashley & Sam Cruse photo by Jacob Power
Heath LaPray, Travis Torrence photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jamie and Jeff Byrd photo by Jacob Power
Jeff and Jeryl Golub photo by Daniel Ortiz
John Alford, Lauren, Bess Alford Gore, Allison Parker, Taylor Parker photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman photo by Daniel Ortiz
Louise and Mike Conway phot by Daniel Ortiz
Mark and Cathy Hotze, Megan and Luke Hotze photo by Daniel Ortiz
Maxine Mueller, Cheryl Culifer, Flo McGee photo by Jacob Power
Melissa and John Bayne photo by Jacob Power
Reece Scott, Jenna Scott, Lauren Alford, John Alford photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rob and Lauren Gray photo by Jacob Power
Robert Le and Cecile Cao photo by Jacob Power
Sarah and Doug Foshee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Sarah Mischer and Ede Booth photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Grief Warriors — Bo’s Place Keeps the Memory of the George & Barbara Bush Daughter Who Died At 3 Strong

Lifting Up Those Dealing With Devastating Loss

BY // 02.04.25
Gene & Mary Alford, Megan & Luke Hotze at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Craig Brown and Sue Smith at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lindy & Larry Neuhaus, Jennifer Boubel at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cathy Brock, Karl & Ann Stern at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carol & Brad Deason at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ajay & Harrsha Bhora at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amy Waltz, Andrea Davidson and Maddie Ryan at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
April & Wells McGee at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dade & Joy Dowdle and Brooke & Ryan Shelton at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie & Khambrel Marshall at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Leder and Bruce Orr at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Don Friedell & Lisa Malosky at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Glenda Demas, Rick Smith at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Garner & Charlene Strickland,Terry & David Upton at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Garrett & Natalie Lowery at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gene & Mary Alford, Craig Brown, Sue Smith, Megan & Luke Hotze at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Haresh & Sushma Yalamanchili, Ashley & Sam Cruse at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heath LaPray, Travis Torrence at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jamie & Jeff Byrd at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff & Jeryl Golub at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John & Lauren Alford, Bess Alford Gore, Allison & Taylor Parker at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Helfman & Lee Haverman at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Louise & Mike Conway at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark & Cathy Hotze, Megan & Luke Hotze at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maxine Mueller, Cheryl Culifer, Flo McGee at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa & John Bayne at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Reece & Jenna Scott, Lauren & John Alford at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rob & Lauren Gray at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert Le & Cecile Cao at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah & Doug Foshee at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Mischer, Ede Booth at Bo's Place 'Hearts of Hope' evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Bo’s Place “Hearts of Hope” evening

Where: Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: There were several moments of shared grief as the value of Houston’s Bo’s Place, which is celebrating 35 years as a bereavement center, was emphasized with each story concluding with the help that Bo’s place gave in aiding families and individuals to cope and to move on after a significant loss.

Lindy & Larry Neuhaus, Jennifer Boubel at Bo’s Place ‘Hearts of Hope’ evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The hopeful nature of the Houston evening was witnessed in the more than a record breaking $900,000 that was raised. Cheers to chairs Mary and Gene Alford and Megan and Luke Hotze along with honorary co-chairs Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, Susan and Charlie Neuhaus, Mary Kessler and Henry Sauer, and Ali and Taylor Williams,

While accepting the Robin Bush Award, Sue Smith and Craig Brown of the Craig and Galen Brown Foundation each shared their story of grief and their devotion to honor those lost through their shared commitment of service to others and to their community. The Robin Bush Award is named in memory of Robin Bush, daughter of the former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who died of leukemia when she was just 3 years old.

Dr. Glenda Demas, Rick Smith at Bo’s Place ‘Hearts of Hope’ evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Alford shared the family story of her husband’s accident that left him paralyzed and the death of their youngest son in a car accident a bit more than a year later. Two moving videos focused on similar stories: That of Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, who lost their 12-year-old son to liver cancer in 1985. The nonprofit shares his nickname. And that of the loss of Brian Robertson, who lost his battle with cancer at age 40 in 2018.

“Bo’s Place programs mean so much to children, families and adults who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives” Bo’s Place executive director Jennifer Boubel says. “This is why we are striving to deliver Bo’s Place support services where they are needed, throughout our community.”

Cathy Brock, Karl & Ann Stern at Bo’s Place ‘Hearts of Hope’ evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The evening closed with vocalist Jasmine Olwalia singing Bill Withers’ uplifting “Lean on Me.” All among the 600 attendees rose from their seats to sing along.

PC Seen: Flo McGee and Wade Upton, Lauren and John Alford, Ann and Karl Stern, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Sarah and Doug Foshee, Debbie Leder, Lauren and Rob Gray, Jeryl and Jeff Golub, April and Wells McGee, Julia and Harvin Lawhon, Travis Torrence, Jamie Broach Byrd and Jeff Byrd, Sushma and Dr. Haresh Yalamanchili, Carol and Brad Deason, and Robert Le and Cecile Cao.  

View All Listings
