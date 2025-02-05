Houston’s Grief Warriors — Bo’s Place Keeps the Memory of the George & Barbara Bush Daughter Who Died At 3 Strong

What: Bo’s Place “Hearts of Hope” evening

Where: Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: There were several moments of shared grief as the value of Houston’s Bo’s Place, which is celebrating 35 years as a bereavement center, was emphasized with each story concluding with the help that Bo’s place gave in aiding families and individuals to cope and to move on after a significant loss.

The hopeful nature of the Houston evening was witnessed in the more than a record breaking $900,000 that was raised. Cheers to chairs Mary and Gene Alford and Megan and Luke Hotze along with honorary co-chairs Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, Susan and Charlie Neuhaus, Mary Kessler and Henry Sauer, and Ali and Taylor Williams,

While accepting the Robin Bush Award, Sue Smith and Craig Brown of the Craig and Galen Brown Foundation each shared their story of grief and their devotion to honor those lost through their shared commitment of service to others and to their community. The Robin Bush Award is named in memory of Robin Bush, daughter of the former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who died of leukemia when she was just 3 years old.

Mary Alford shared the family story of her husband’s accident that left him paralyzed and the death of their youngest son in a car accident a bit more than a year later. Two moving videos focused on similar stories: That of Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, who lost their 12-year-old son to liver cancer in 1985. The nonprofit shares his nickname. And that of the loss of Brian Robertson, who lost his battle with cancer at age 40 in 2018.

“Bo’s Place programs mean so much to children, families and adults who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives” Bo’s Place executive director Jennifer Boubel says. “This is why we are striving to deliver Bo’s Place support services where they are needed, throughout our community.”

The evening closed with vocalist Jasmine Olwalia singing Bill Withers’ uplifting “Lean on Me.” All among the 600 attendees rose from their seats to sing along.

PC Seen: Flo McGee and Wade Upton, Lauren and John Alford, Ann and Karl Stern, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Sarah and Doug Foshee, Debbie Leder, Lauren and Rob Gray, Jeryl and Jeff Golub, April and Wells McGee, Julia and Harvin Lawhon, Travis Torrence, Jamie Broach Byrd and Jeff Byrd, Sushma and Dr. Haresh Yalamanchili, Carol and Brad Deason, and Robert Le and Cecile Cao.