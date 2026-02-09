BOSS Hosts Kickoff Party For Dallas Open Takeover With Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

The BOSS Club pop-up at Monarch Stag is open daily throughout the tournament with a themed cocktail menu. (Photo by Michelle Rice)

For keepsakes, there were BOSS eau de parfum engraving and BOSS headband embroidery stations for guests to personalize. (Photo by Michelle Rice)

In anticipation of the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open, BOSS and its global ambassador, World No. 7-ranked tennis player Taylor Fritz, hosted a kickoff party at The BOSS Club at Monarch Stag in Frisco.

The Dallas Open is officially underway at Ford Center at The Star through February 15, for its second year as an upgraded ATP tennis tournament. Fritz is the top-seeded player in the ATP 500 tournament and will compete against fellow Americans like Ben Shelton (World No. 9), Tommy Paul (No. 22), and Frances Tiafoe (No. 30).

BOSS returns as the Dallas Open’s official apparel partner for the second year in a row. This includes a BOSS x Dallas Open capsule collection available for purchase at Ford Center and the BOSS Club pop-up at Monarch Stag, open daily throughout the tournament with a themed cocktail menu.

The kickoff party featured the special drink menu, presented on full-size tennis racquets, including drinks like the Taylor Spritz, Fritzy Spicy Margarita, Deuce Margarita, Doubles Gibson, and my favorite of the night, the Bourbon Backspin. Guests also indulged in bites such as bao buns, shrimp tacos, mini fried chicken sandwiches, spicy vodka rigatoni, and more. For keepsakes, there were BOSS eau de parfum engraving and BOSS headband embroidery stations for guests to personalize.

During the festivities, we had the opportunity to sit down with Fritz and ask him a few questions about playing in Dallas, his partnership with BOSS, and his tennis game following the Australian Open in January.

What is your favorite part about playing in Dallas?

The Dallas Open is the first event of the year that I get to play in the U.S. The crowd’s always been amazing here. The feeling of coming back after the Australian Open and getting to play a tournament in your home country is really nice. It’s always been a tournament that I look forward to coming to.

Have you always been into fashion, and what attracted you most to the BOSS brand??

[My interest in fashion] has grown over the years. I started evolving my fashion, and I got more into it. BOSS has a lot of clothes for different occasions. It’s definitely my style. It’s very easy for me to find clothes that just fit with BOSS [Fritz is 6′ 5″].

Which are your favorite BOSS pieces right now?

It’s easily the BOSS Beckham pants. It’s really tough for me to find pants that fit me well. They’re good for every occassion so I’ve been asking for as many as I possibly can.

Coming back from the Australian Open, is there anything specific you’re looking to improve in the Dallas Open?

The main focus is being 100 percent healthy. I’ve had some issues lately, playing through some injuries [knee and oblique], but I feel pretty optimistic this week. When I can play physically all out and give everything, then I have pretty good results.

You beat Stan Wawrinka in his last Australian Open before retiring this year. What was that like?

It was a crazy match. It didn’t really feel good to do it. The crowd was as against me as they could possibly be. And I don’t blame them. They’re going crazy for someone who has so much history in Australia. It wasn’t easy conditions to play in, but I was definitely happy to get through [to the next round]. It’s always an honor to share the court with people like Stan.

Your serve is one of your biggest weapons. Is there someone growing up that you modeled it after?

In a way, I tried to take parts of [Pete] Sampras’ serve. I looked at his motion for a bit of inspiration. Obviously, I didn’t copy it or think that I could, but I definitely looked at it and tried to do my version of it.

Get out to the Dallas Open this week and watch Taylor Fritz serve. It’s something to see.