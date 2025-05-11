Houston’s Future Boosted By $1.1 Million Night Of Dance and Fun — Boys & Girls Clubs Lifts The Next Generations

Junior Youth of the Year Devyn M., Michelle Young, Youth of the Year Brookelyn Washington at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston's Great Futures Gala (Photo by Jacob Powers)

For the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s Great Futures Gala, chairs Julie and Guy Koenig welcomed 500 Houstonians to The Revaire. This 37th iteration of the annual gala honored Laura and Will Leven for their two decades of contributions to the organization, which helps more than 50,000 in-need youth across its 24 clubs in the Houston area.

The cocktail hour that kicked off this party was anything but ordinary. Various Boys & Girls Clubs had set up activity stations, where adults and kids alike could partake in bracelet-making, a buttons and patches station and Sphero robots. While sipping and chatting, attendees perused interesting auction items. These included signed sports memorabilia (a pair of signed boxing shorts from the George Foreman, who recently died, drew particular attention), getaway packages, luxury staycations, wine and tickets to live shows and sports. Original artwork created by Boys & Girls kids was also up for bids.

In keeping with the theme of “Launching Great Futures,” the space was decked out with NASA and outer space-themed decor: astronaut statues, a model of a rocket taking off, a stage with a color-changing starry backdrop, asteroid decorations and even an enormous glowing moon hanging from the ceiling.

After everyone took their seats, the festivities kicked off with a dance performance from Soul Sisters Steppers from the KIPP Sharpstown Club. Emcee Maggie Flecknoe of CW39, accompanied by Junior Youth of the Year and junior emcee Devyn M., then took the stage.

A video dedicated to honorees Laura and Will Leven, recognized as 2025 Champions for Youth, gathered much applause with heartfelt testimonials about the couple’s dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Houston. The Levens encouraged all to visit and support the Clubs.

“I challenge each of you: Come see the clubs,” Will Leven quipped. “I’ll make you a deal. If you come spend a little bit of time at the clubs, and then you come to me and say, ‘This really isn’t of interest to me’ — dinner’s on me.”

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe



















Next

These sentiments were echoed by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston board chair Pedro Caruso and president/CEO Kevin R. Hattery, who each spoke about the profound impact of the clubs’ work on young lives. While people dug into their entrees — boneless beef short rib and chili rubbed shrimp, or portobello mushroom for a vegetarian option — they were delighted with another dance performance from Club Cheer Squad of the Mission Bend Club.

Then it was time for the bidding wars. Auctioneer Wayne Wheat, with an adeptly fast-paced auction chant, deftly sold luxury items: an oceanfront oasis stay in Los Cabos, a dinner party for 10 at Pearl & Vine, an ultimate Houston Rockets courtside experience, an Aspen Highlands vacation, a Deutsch shopping spree valued at $15,000, and a stay in St. John’s villa in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The emcees then introduced the star of the show, 2025 Youth of the Year Brookelyn Washington. An eloquent speaker, the 16-year-old Washington captivated the audience with the moving story of how her time at the Cristo Rey Jesuit Club effectively saved her life.

“Since the day I joined that Club, it’s placed invaluable worth in my life, more protected by love, by joy, by hope,” Washington says. “I stand before you today as live evidence of Boys and Girls Clubs’ mission.”

A special appeal for donations from the auctioneer brought the total raised in this night up to a whopping $1.1 million, smashing Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s fundraising goal. With the stars aligned, the rest of the evening was spent reveling and dancing to pop covers by variety band Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

PC Seen: BGCGH board members including Michelle Young, Steve Metzger, and Luby’s president Calvin Gin; Melinda and Matt Mogas; Tonia Whilden; Vicsandra Jones; Victoria Keller; Kellie and Chad Motsinger; Arcy Munoz, vice president of philanthropy and community impact at Wells Fargo; Lorena Gomez; Kevin Hattery; Cliff Grimes; Eric Mullens; Jonathan Sturgis; Nick Cantu; Tonia Whilden; Paul Eliott; Mary Shapiro; and Robin and Juan Trebino.