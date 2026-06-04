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Texas Youth Of the Year and Heartfelt Stories Boost This $1.2 Million Houston Night — A Boys & Girls Club Moment

Club Kids All Grown Up

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Doug & Erin McMann, Lauren & Mark Eberhart at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Doug & Erin McMann, Lauren & Mark Eberhart at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Haley Garcia & Michael Simon III at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Haley Garcia & Michael Simon III at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Sean & Logan Wheeler at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Sean & Logan Wheeler at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Calvin Gin & Laura Barth at the Boys & Girls Club 'Great Futures' gala

Calvin Gin & Laura Barth at the Boys & Girls Club 'Great Futures' gala

Sharron Melton, Betty & Humberto Hormaza at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Sharron Melton, Betty & Humberto Hormaza at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Fheryl & Grady Prestage at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Fheryl & Grady Prestage at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Gary & Patty Cole, Julie & Guy Koenig at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Gary & Patty Cole, Julie & Guy Koenig at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Jordan Young, Lauren Young, Sarah Jefferies, Michelle Young at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Jordan Young, Lauren Young, Sarah Jefferies, Michelle Young at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Lundgren Richie, Jerrod King at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Lundgren Richie, Jerrod King at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Dr. Gwyn Richardson & Randy Garcia at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Dr. Gwyn Richardson & Randy Garcia at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Ryan & Elizabeth Dewitt, Greg and Kim Keller, Brandon & Julie Sewell at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

Ryan & Elizabeth Dewitt, Greg and Kim Keller, Brandon & Julie Sewell at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 'Great Futures' gala

What: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s 38th Annual Great Futures Gala: Futures in Bloom

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: The impact that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has on youngsters across five area counties was brought home in the words of Yancy E., 2026 Julius Young and Texas Youth of the Year, who shared her personal story as she prepares to advance to the regional Youth of the Year competition. Inspiring Club member stories and heartfelt first person tales certainly added to the compelling program.

More than 500 supporters filled the event space with enthusiasm for the clubs as they celebrated the power of mentorship, opportunity and the extraordinary potential of Houston-area youth. With an assist from presenting sponsor Sysco that enthusiasm saw record-breaking proceeds of $1.2 million for the program that serves 60,000 youth.

Jordan young, lauren young, sarah jefferies, michelle young
Jordan Young, Lauren Young, Sarah Jefferies, Michelle Young at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston ‘Great Futures’ gala

The remarkably successful event was chaired by Michael Simon III, a former Club Kid whose personal success speaks to, in his words, “what’s possible when a community shows up for its kids.” A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston board, he is managing partner of Simon Ventures LLC.

The evening honored another former Club Kid Sean T. Wheeler along with his wife Logan Wheeler. They were recognized for their extraordinary commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

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Haley Garcia & Michael Simon III
Haley Garcia & Michael Simon III at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston ‘Great Futures’ gala

“Young people spend more than 80 percent of their time learning outside of school hours, yet only one in six students in Texas has access to quality out-of-school programming,” Boys & Girls Club 2026-27 board chair Guy Koenig says. “That makes the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs more important than ever.”

Sean & Logan Wheeler
Sean & Logan Wheeler at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston ‘Great Futures’ gala

Serving as emcees for the evening were winning CW39 Houston anchor Sharron Melton and Tay’Vion H., a member of the Galveston Island Teen Club and runner-up for the 2026 Julius Young Youth of the Year Award.

PC Seen: Gary and Patty Cole, Julie Koenig, Doug and Erin McMann, Lauren & Mark Eberhart, Fheryl and Grady Prestage, Jordan Young, Lauren Young, Sarah Jefferies, Michelle Young,  Betty and Humberto Hormaza, Dr. Gwyn Richardson, and Randy Garcia. 

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