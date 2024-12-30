A ‘Spectacular’ Breakfast with Santa Raises Critical Funds for Children’s Health in Dallas

Breakfast with Santa Spectacular Co-Chairs, Katy Brooks, Stacy Hicks, Jessica Rugg and Ashley Smetko and Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas President, Wynne Brown with Brent Chrisopher, President of Children’s Medical Center Foundation. (Photo by Kim Leeson)

More than 700 guests descended upon NorthPark Center on a recent Sunday morning for breakfast with the Big Guy when the Women’s Auxiliary of Children’s Medical Center Dallas hosted the 34th annual Breakfast with Santa Spectacular.

Excitement filled the air as families arrived bright and early, dressed in their most festive ‘fits. Many came with unwrapped toys, helping to fill Santa’s sleigh with gifts for the Children’s Toy Closet at Children’s Health.

Ensuring the cherished event was bigger and better than ever, Katy Brooks, Stacy Hicks, Jessica Rugg, and Ashley Smetko served as co-chairs for this year’s event, which benefits critical services that Children’s Health provides patients and their families. The event also honored community leaders Madison & John Isner, along with their children, as the honorary chair family, recognizing their faithful support of the Auxiliary.

As Brooks explained, “The money raised from this event allows us to provide lasting memories and much-needed healing and comfort to the staff and patient families at the hospital, whether from in-person Santa visits, holiday meals, or gingerbread house-making parties.” She continued, saying, “Having witnessed the impact firsthand as an employee, my heart bursts at the generosity and support of our community and the way everyone comes together to give back. It’s a gift of love, healing, and hope.”

Steadfast event partner NorthPark Center brought out all the bells and whistles, including face painters, balloon artists, and bounce houses, to ensure the “Spectacular” was just that! In addition to a catered breakfast, families enjoyed captivating holiday performances from Dallas Children’s Theater and Texas Ballet Theater, as well as carolers. NorthPark Santa welcomed gift requests, jollily posing for photographs with good boys and girls in attendance. Princesses and other beloved characters worked the room full of their adoring fans.

During his busiest month of the year, NorthPark Santa spread the magic of Christmas to thousands in the Dallas community. In addition, he brought the wonder of the holidays to hundreds of patients (and their families) receiving in-patient care at Children’s Health through special visits and story times.

Formed in 1962, the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas consists of nearly 1,000 members who are dedicated to serving the patients and families treated at Children’s Health. During the past 62 years, the Women’s Auxiliary has contributed more than $29 million to the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

Once again, Breakfast with Santa delivered a “spectacular” morning with Mr. Claus himself!

PC Spotted: Women’s Auxiliary President Wynne Brown, Sharon Lee Clark, Megan and McCarty Brooks, Claire Emanuelson, Mary Clare Finney, Cayla Atha, Ese Grembowski, Caroline Harrison Loehr, Nancy Nasher, Janis Cravens, Claire Arnot, Madelaine Lam, Kristin Gibbons, Audra Hopper, Marjon Henderson, and Andrea Nayfa.