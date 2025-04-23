Pure Butterflies Moment — Houston’s Promise Ball Raises an Astonishing $2.5 Million In One Night

Aerin and Quentin Smith by Daniel Ortiz
Aerin & Quentin Smith at the Breakthrough T1D Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brian & Jordan Amis at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Brooke & Daniel Schmitt at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Clay & Lindsay Brett at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dee Dee & Sydnie Stephens-Broussard at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Devin Dyer, Ronda & Dan Feeney at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Devin Dyer, Erin & Chris Dyer at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Drew & Vita Dougherty at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeanette Muecke, Lila Muecke, Brian Muecke at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Jeff & Brooke Gunst, Wellesley & Geoff Fraser at the Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kellie & Randy Johnson at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Larry & Patricia Wright at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lindsay Brett, Patricia Wright, Molly Wright at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Rebecca & Tim Haskell at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Richard & Alexandra Bruskoff at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rob Williams, Truett Williams at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Robert & Mary Elizabeth Hand at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Ronda & Dan Feeney at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Rosalyn & Barry Margolis at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Scott & Angie Kinsel at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Scott Kinsel, Poppy Kinsel at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Travis Lauritsen, William Hagans at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Victoria & Chris Wright at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Victoria & Trey Goodman at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Drew & Vita Dougherty, Rick Byrd at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by

Bergner & Johnson butterfly decor at the Breakthrough T1D annual Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Pure Butterflies Moment — Houston’s Promise Ball Raises an Astonishing $2.5 Million In One Night

A Magical Scene With a Three Hour Musical Performance Followed By a Casino Afterparty

BY // 04.22.25
Aerin & Quentin Smith at the Breakthrough T1D Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brian & Jordan Amis at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Brooke & Daniel Schmitt at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Clay & Lindsay Brett at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dee Dee & Sydnie Stephens-Broussard at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Devin Dyer, Ronda & Dan Feeney at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Devin Dyer, Erin & Chris Dyer at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Drew & Vita Dougherty at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeanette Muecke, Lila Muecke, Brian Muecke at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Jeff & Brooke Gunst, Wellesley & Geoff Fraser at the Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kellie & Randy Johnson at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Larry & Patricia Wright at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lindsay Brett, Patricia Wright, Molly Wright at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Rebecca & Tim Haskell at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Richard & Alexandra Bruskoff at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rob Williams, Truett Williams at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Robert & Mary Elizabeth Hand at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Ronda & Dan Feeney at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Rosalyn & Barry Margolis at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Scott & Angie Kinsel at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Scott Kinsel, Poppy Kinsel at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Travis Lauritsen, William Hagans at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Victoria & Chris Wright at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Victoria & Trey Goodman at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Drew & Vita Dougherty, Rick Byrd at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by

Bergner & Johnson butterfly decor at the Breakthrough T1D annual Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Breakthrough T1D annual Promise Ball

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The paddles-up appeal was the highlight of this Promise Ball night. Following the presentation from the Find a Cure Family led by Victoria and Chris Wright, the giving went over the top with a remarkable $1.7 million raised in just a few minutes. And that boosted the evening’s total proceeds to $2.5 million.

Another outstanding moment occurred as everyone entered the ballroom where Bergner & Johnson interpreted the “Mariposa: Spread Young Wings” theme with lavish florals, birds, blooming branch trees and butterflies bursting with the vibrant colors of the season. Above the dance floor, strings of butterflies were suspended from overhead rings, creating the most magical backdrop for the event.

Devin Dyer, Erin & Chris Dyer at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

After sharing their diabetes story, gala chairs Kellie and Randy Johnson and their children welcomed to the stage honorees Erin and Chris Dyer and Erin’s parents Ronda and Dan Feeney.

Leon Ullrich, who passed away in February, was given honors posthumously by Houston board president Travis Lauritsen and Breakthrough T1D Southern Texas Chapter executive director Rick Byrd. Patricia Wright was honored with the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award, which was presented to her on stage by her daughters Lindsay Wright Brett and Molly Wright.

Ronda & Dan Feeney at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by CJ Martinez)

Houston Texans TV host Drew Dougherty served a emcee for the evening that included a video highlighting recent breakthroughs in research and the foundation’s work. Auctioneer Johnny Bravo had a great time selling the items procured from auction chairs Jance and William Hagans.

The evening concluded with a three-hour performance by Undercover Band and a casino-themed after-party, which was hosted by Liskow law firm. Even after dinner, few in the crowd could resist the late night bite fried chicken, rice and roll treats from Frenchy’s.

Drew & Vita Dougherty at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Fred Hagans, Rosalyn and Barry Margolis, Sue Sue and Don Aron, Robert Biffle, Nelly and Blanton White, Brooke and Daniel Schmitt, Vita Dougherty, Aerin and Quentin Smith, Rebecca and Tim Haskell, Alexandra and Richard Bruskoff, Rob Williams and Truett Williams, Mary Elizabeth and Robert Hand, Angie and Scott Kinsel, Victoria and Trey Goodman, Brooke and Jeff Gunst, and Wellesley and Geoff Fraser.

