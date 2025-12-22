Brits and Americans Come Together In Houston For Rollicking $1.1 Million-Plus Night — Comedy, Bagpipers & STEM Mix

What: British American Foundation of Texas gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: British American Foundation of Texas gala board chairman Kevin Howard brought the house down with a no-holds-barred comedic riff that earned him a roaring standing ovation. The evening began with bagpipers leading the very merry throng of more than 600 into the ballroom where before night’s end the evening would raise more than $1.1 million to provide transformative scholarships to underserved Texas students in business and STEM fields. Thus turning their dreams of a college education into realty.

Applause, applause for chairs Meg and Tom Long and Amy and Rob Pierce who led the charge. Congratulations and welcome all around were delivered by British American Foundation of Texas board president James McLennan.

The program included an inspiring program celebrating the scholarship recipients, 16 of whom attended the gala.

“Since our founding in 2006, BAFTX has provided $3.5 million in funding to students embarking on STEM careers,” executive director Kay Thomson says. “We are so grateful to our sponsors and supporters for investing in Texas students, and continuing to drive our mission forward towards our 20th anniversary next year.”

SHOP Swipe

















Next

As one might imagine of an evening boasting something of a British accent, the live auction items shared in the Britannia spirit. Among them were a private VIP tour of Westminster Abbey, a round of golf at the legendary Royal Dornoch, and an eight-night James Bond-style escape through Zurich, Shilthorn, Venice, Nice and Monte Carlo (martinis included, of course).

PC Seen: Jennifer McLennan, Ann Hughes, Sloan Pipella Clark and Alec Clark, Terri and Greg Ebel, Gail and Greg Garland, Laurie and Mark Lashier, Brenda and Ray Golden, Joanne King Herring, Beau King, Anita and Gerald Smith, Seliece and Lee Womble, Kendall Pierce, Mark Folkes, Fiona and Chris Chandler, Julie and Ron Finck, Evelyn MacLean and Steve Quick, Louise and Andy Bird, and Claudia Kreisle.