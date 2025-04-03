Broadway Dallas Travels ‘Back to the Future’ for Record-Breaking Gala

The cast of "Back to the Future: The Musical" attended Broadway Dallas' Gala After Party and line danced to "Footloose." (Photo by nbarrett photography)

More than 380 leaders, philanthropists, and theater-kids-at-heart recently traveled “Back to the Future” for Broadway Dallas’ triumphant 2025 Gala. A DeLorean parked in front of the Music Hall at Fair Park set the stage for the 1980s soiree that masterfully modernized the decade’s aesthetic by using “sophisticated neons, clean lines, and scientific energy” that transformed the Crystal Terrace restaurant.

Joseph DeMartino and John Quattrocchi returned for an encore performance as the gala’s co-chairs after last year’s Tina Turner-themed event shattered fundraising records. What’s love got to do with it? For DeMartino and Quattrocchi, their love for Broadway Dallas and its education programs has everything to do with their motivation to give back.

The Power of Love

Created to support and recognize excellence in high school musical theater in North Texas, the High School Musical Theater Awards (HSMTA) is an annual awards ceremony modeled after the Tony Awards. From HSMTA, two young thespians are selected and go on to New York City, where they compete in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. “the Jimmy Awards”). Last year, Broadway Dallas HSMTA’s Damson Chola Jr. won the 2024 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in the entire country. (Watch his performance of “Let Them Hear You” from “Ragtime.” I dare you to tell me this man shouldn’t be playing George Washington in “Hamilton” immediately!)

During dinner, Damson Jr. performed “The Power of Love” alongside 25 students from his alma mater, Cleburne High School, who participated in HSMTA. The performance elicited goosebumps and pride. It stood out as the perfect bite-size representation of why art education matters. Add in abundantly flowing HALL Wines and a compelling video from recently-retired former Dallas Mavericks’ CEO Cynt Marshall, and let’s just say the fundraising pumps were primed.

The paddles? They raised ’em. The live auction? They bid. (And kept bidding!) In total, the gala raised a record-breaking $1.1 million for Broadway Dallas’ education and community outreach programs. Oh, and this was before the show even began.

Everybody Cut Footloose

Gala tickets included a full performance of “Back to the Future: The Musical” (in the Music Hall’s best seats in the house, of course). Fellow introverts particularly enjoy this fundraiser’s format. After being social during dinner, you sit in a dark room — in silence — while someone else entertains you. During the show, the production wizards (and the supremely talented Elisabeth Landry of Silver Lining Events + Co.) flipped the Crystal Terrace restaurant. When gala-goers reemerged after the show, they found a LIT (literally and figuratively) 1980s-themed after party. DJ Lucy Wrubel returned, spinning a hit list of 80s bangers, one after another. Smoke emanated from frozen popcorn. A robot be-bopped around the room, delivering Whataburger and mini cupcakes. Guests donned futuristic sunglasses and cut a rug.

Actors from “Back to the Future: The Musical” even joined in on the fun. At one point, the entire cast held court on the dance floor, line dancing to “Footloose.” It felt like a scene out of a John Hughes movie.

“My favorite moment,” DeMartino said, “was seeing the faces of each and every guest that came up to us with joy on their faces. There was a different energy this year that was contagious. They all had nothing but excitement and true happiness in their eyes. It was so touching to see.”

You may not be able to travel back in time to attend the sold-out event, but you *can* make plans for the future.

Broadway Dallas continues to innovate, rapidly transforming their event into THE Event. Where they’re going, they don’t need roads.

PC Spotted: Elizabeth and Mark Cannon, Calvert Collins Bratton and Vince Bratton, Helen and Brendan McGuire, Lindsay Billingsley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Mabrie and Marshall Jackson, Cynt and Kenneth Marshall, Mary Lucille and Robert Quick, Toni and Phil Sanders, Kymberley Scalia and Paul Waggoner, Gina and Pepe Hermosillo, Abraham Salum and Randy Katz, Diane and John Scovell, Jane and Chick Schoen, Cindy and Charlie Feld, Lynn Fisher and Bobby Mahurin, Josey and Craig Kennington, Michelle and Chris Mazzini, Herb Weitzman, Katie Robbins, Sheri and Andrew Rosen, Katherine and Mazin Sbati, and Jennifer and Derek Sprague.