The Brookwood Community Raises More Than $1.2 Million at Annual Houston Benefit Lunch to Support Adults with Disabilities
Building Bright Futures
By PC Studios //
Brookwood CEO Greg Hubert, Vicki Streit Inspiration Award recipients Stephanie and Brad Tucker, and Citizen Chair Frank Tucker. (Photo credit: Daniel Ortiz)
Brookwood friends Lizzie Yoshida, Sarah Fleming, Gail Vozzella, Debbie Sukin, Susan Feigin Harris, Emily Hinton, Jacob Sukin, and Karen Sacher. (Photo credit: Daniel Ortiz)
The Brookwood Handbell Ensemble played several songs, including a favorite, “Lean on Me.” (Photo credit: Daniel Ortiz)
Emcee Deborah Duncan and Citizen Hillary Kern showing the Best Bid artwork, “Glory." (Photo Credit: Daniel Ortiz)
Citizen Frank Tucker, serving as Honorary Chair, is pictured at center with Event Co-Chairs Melissa and Jacob Robinson, Amanda and Sam Tucker, and Kim and Ben Tucker. (Photo credit: Daniel Ortiz)
Keynote speaker, Katherine Wolf, standing from her wheelchair during her powerful message. (Photo credit: Daniel Ortiz)
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For nearly 1,000 guests, The Brookwood Community’s annual Benefit Lunch was a reminder that fundraisers aren’t just a chance to mix and mingle. They’re a chance to make a real difference and move the needle for life-changing causes.
And, for the 128 sponsors and nearly 830 guests who attended the Building Bright Futures benefit at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, they did just that. Co-chaired by Melissa and Jacob Robinson, Kim and Ben Tucker, and Amanda and Sam Tucker, with Citizen Frank Tucker serving as Honorary Chair, it was an affair to remember.
The Impact of The Brookwood Community
For those unfamiliar with the organization, The Brookwood Community was founded in 1985. Over the past 40 years, Brookwood has grown into a 485-acre campus in Brookshire, Texas, where more than 260 adults with disabilities, known as “Citizens,” contribute their talents across enterprises ranging from horticulture to handcrafted goods, and each one is paid for their work and valued for their unique abilities.
Without government funding, Brookwood relies on the generosity of its supporters and events like the Building Bright Futures Benefit Lunch to sustain its mission, helping fund essential programs and more than $1.8 million in Citizen scholarships each year. Through the support of these programs, every Citizen is able to experience dignity, belonging, and a life filled with purpose.
Around the Tables of The Building Bright Futures Benefit Lunch
At this lunch, heart, art, and philanthropy collided. Style met substance, and generosity took center stage, all in the name of Brookwood. The Brookwood Community is more than a nonprofit. It is a vibrant, faith-based organization where Citizens discover purpose through meaningful work, relationships, and daily life. What could be a better reason to have lunch than that?
The room pulsed with energy as supporters rallied around Citizens, ultimately raising more than $1.2 million to fund programs that change Citizens’ lives, sustain daily operations, and contribute to the $1.8 million-plus in annual scholarships. One of the afternoon’s most captivating moments came during the Best Bid, where art and philanthropy intertwined. A striking piece inspired by the stained glass of Brookwood’s Worship Center, created by Citizen artist Hillary Kern in collaboration with local artist Kim Granhaug, sparked 55 donations and generated more than $144,000, directly supporting Citizen scholarships.
The program struck an emotional chord with a keynote from Katherine Wolf, bestselling author and co-founder of Hope Heals. Philanthropy with heart defined the afternoon, especially as Stephanie and Brad Tucker were presented with the Vicki Streit Inspiration Award. Their steadfast commitment to both Brookwood and the Houston community reflects the kind of legacy that elevates impact beyond a single day.
An afternoon of beauty, generosity, and intention, Building Bright Futures proved once again that when Houston shows up, it does so with both style and spirit.
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