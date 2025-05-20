Brookwood Works of Heart Gala 3 – Brookwood Citizen Austin Hanson, Kay and Howard House, Event Chairs with Cowboy Auctioneers of Austin
Cowboy Auctioneers flank Brookwood citizen Austin Hanson and Kay & Howard House at the Brookwood gala

Honorary chair Johnny Carrabba, emcee Deborah Duncan at the Brookwood gala

Mary Catherine Jones, Elizabeth Blanton, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Jr., Jackson Blanton at the Brookwood gala

Lisa Helfman & Lee Haverman at the Brookwood gala.

Cherie Flores, Myron & Rosanna Blalock at the Brookwood gala

Board chair Brad Tucker, Stephanie & Frank Tucker, Gina & Greg Hubert, CEO, at the Brookwood gala

Mary Flores, Kay House, Yvonne Streit, Belinda Hillhouse at the Brookwood gala.

Tony & Cynthia Petrello, Debbie & Steve Sukin at the Brookwood gala.

Bill & Mary Flores at the Brookwood gala.

Suzanne McGee, Leslie Johnson, Boo Kennedy, Emily Chapman at the Brookwood gala.

Susan Finnegan, Lynn Smith, Christiana McConn at the Brookwood gala

Dorothy & Ronny Cuenod at the Brookwood gala

Karen Penner, Belinda Hillhouse, Murry Penner at the Brookwood gala

Jim & Leigh Ann Carman at the Brookwood Community gala

Vivian Shudde, Roberta Schwartz, Bruce Stein Vivian Shudde, Roberta Schwartz, Bruce Stein

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Heartfelt $1.4 Million Night — Helping Brookwood Change Lives

Works Of Heart Take Centerstage

BY // 05.20.25
Cowboy Auctioneers flank Brookwood citizen Austin Hanson and Kay & Howard House at the Brookwood gala

Honorary chair Johnny Carrabba, emcee Deborah Duncan at the Brookwood gala

Mary Catherine Jones, Elizabeth Blanton, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Jr., Jackson Blanton at the Brookwood gala

Lisa Helfman & Lee Haverman at the Brookwood gala.

Cherie Flores, Myron & Rosanna Blalock at the Brookwood gala

Board chair Brad Tucker, Stephanie & Frank Tucker, Gina & Greg Hubert, CEO, at the Brookwood gala

Mary Flores, Kay House, Yvonne Streit, Belinda Hillhouse at the Brookwood gala.

Tony & Cynthia Petrello, Debbie & Steve Sukin at the Brookwood gala.

Bill & Mary Flores at the Brookwood gala.

Suzanne McGee, Leslie Johnson, Boo Kennedy, Emily Chapman at the Brookwood gala.

Susan Finnegan, Lynn Smith, Christiana McConn at the Brookwood gala

Dorothy & Ronny Cuenod at the Brookwood gala

Karen Penner, Belinda Hillhouse, Murry Penner at the Brookwood gala

Jim & Leigh Ann Carman at the Brookwood Community gala

What: Brookwood Community “Works of Heart” evening

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Whenever Brookwood — the life changing community for adults with disabilities — is involved, it is a guaranteed heartfelt event. So it was when 600 supporters of the nonprofit gathered to raise more than $1.4 million, some $300,000 of that directed to the Brookwood Scholarship Fund, allowing more individuals to partake in the remarkable Brookwood experience.

The evening began with the charming Brookwood Hand Bell Ensemble performing.

Kay and Howard House served as event chairs. Johnny Carrabba and Mary and Bill Flores were honorary chairs Diane Phillips was citizen honorary chair and Belinda Hillhouse served as art committee chair.

More than 80 artworks, created in collaboration between Brookwood citizens and known Houston artists, included paintings, pottery, sculpture and mixed media, were on the silent auction. Each piece recognized as a vibrant expression of partnership and purpose.

“This evening truly highlighted what’s possible at Brookwood,” Kay House says. “The creativity is evident in every artwork and reflects the spirit of Brookwood as seen through the eyes and paintbrushes of its citizens.”

A special moment of the evening was the reveal of the inaugural Laura Lee and Jack S. Blanton Legacy Award for Excellence and Partnership in the Civics and the Arts. Family members on hand to accept the honor were Leslie and Jack Blanton Jr. and their adult children.

The spirited antics of the Cowboy Auctioneers encouraged bidders in the live auction, among those making top purchases were Karen and Murry Penner, Tori and Ed DeCora, Carol and Bill Lawler, and Stephanie and Frank Tucker.

“In my first months as CEO, I am in awe of the hundreds of people who give so generously,” Greg Hubert shares. “Their support allows Brookwood citizens to thrive. Not only through meaningful work, but through a community that values purpose, dignity and love.”

PC Seen: Board chair Brad Tucker, emcee Deborah Duncan, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Cherie Flores, Rosanna and Myron Blalock, Mary Catherine Jones, Elizabeth Blanton, Jackson Blanton, Debbie and Steve Sukin, Leigh Ann and Jim Carman, Christiana McConn, Yvonne Strait, Mary and Bill Flores, and Vivian Shudde. 

