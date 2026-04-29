Celebrating the Jewish Pioneers Of Texas — Galveston’s Bryan Museum Even Recreates Houston’s Famed Sakowitz Storefront Window

Eliza Kempner Quigley and her son, Kadin Quigley, at The Bryan Museum gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The Bryan Museum Gala, “Texas Our Promised Land – Celebrating Jewish Pioneers of Texas”

Where: The Bryan Museum in Galveston

PC Moment: Paying tribute to generations of Jewish pioneers whose resilience, faith, and determination helped shape the cultural and economic fabric of Texas, this Bryan Museum gala honored the legacy of Rabbi Henry Cohen (1863-1952). His remarkable life — from his birth in London to his community leadership in Galveston— was presented through storytelling and tributes.

A pop-up experience featuring life-sized panels of Rabbi Cohen further told the story of the beloved rabbi and offered a preview of the museum’s upcoming exhibition, Port of Promise: Jewish Pioneers of Texas, which is set to open in November. The 1950s-inspired Sakowitz storefront window showcased one-of-a-kind garments and footwear originally designed by Sakowitz and recreated by The Bryan Museum.

The evening, chaired by Lily and Charles Foster, B.J. and Buddy Herz, and Joy and Benjamin Warren raised more than $800,000 in support of the Bryan Museum’s education, exhibition and outreach programs. Honorary chair was Rabbi Peter Kessler, in honor of Rabbi Jimmy Kessler and Shelley Kessler. The gala committee was led by Robert Sakowitz along with Rabbi Cohen’s relatives who had traveled from across the United States to make this the event.

Catering by Culinaire Catering fueled the lively energy of the night.

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Musical entertainment began in the cocktail hour with the Western sounds of Kevin Anthony and G-TOWN and the dance tunes of the Richard Brown Orchestra closed out the evening.

PC Seen: Andrea and John Bryan, Ava Leigh and Ross Pellegrin, Melissa Williams Murphy, Rabbi Peter Kessler, Guylene and Jay Lendrum, Kate and Jim Lykes, Dancie and Jim Ware, Jolyn and Russell Sheirman;, Angela and Craig Brown, Susanne and Gerald Sullivan, Jocelyn and Billy Sullivan, Sarah and Todd Sullivan, Lisette and Tony Brown, and Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee.