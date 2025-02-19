Come and Take It Poker Tournament Brings a Wild World Of Chance To River Oaks Country Club, Boosting a Galveston Treasure

fbpx
Third Place Winner Alex Kliebert (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Third place winner Alex Kliebert shows his wares at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Ross & Ava Leigh Pellegrin, Andrea & JB Bryan at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Alicia Bryan, JP Bryan at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dacia & Bennett Rowe at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Mary Jon Bryan, Todd Martin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

JB Bryan, tournament winner Jay Lendrum, Delegados president Ross Pellegrin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

All eyes on the poker table at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament held at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Katherine Treistman, Romy Dell' Ario at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Ellen & Jeff Daugherty at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Quinn Flag, Todd Martin part of the energized fun at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Chris Lewis & Rebecca Diaz-Arrastia at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Bridget Stephens throws the dice at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Brad & Sherry Weiner at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Angelique Vandyke, Sherry Weiner at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Romy Dell' Ario, Meredith Padon, Anna Ziziana at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The Hat Chick's Leslie Kuhn has a pop up at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Bailey Pellegrin, Ellen Daugherty at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Bridget Stephens, Ava Leigh Pellegrin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Society / Featured Parties

Come and Take It Poker Tournament Brings a Wild World Of Chance To River Oaks Country Club, Boosting a Galveston Treasure

Rolling The Dice On a Good Time For The Bryan Museum

BY // 02.19.25
photography Dave Rossman
Third place winner Alex Kliebert shows his wares at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Ross & Ava Leigh Pellegrin, Andrea & JB Bryan at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Alicia Bryan, JP Bryan at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Dacia & Bennett Rowe at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Mary Jon Bryan, Todd Martin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
JB Bryan, tournament winner Jay Lendrum, Delegados president Ross Pellegrin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
All eyes on the poker table at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament held at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Katherine Treistman, Romy Dell' Ario at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Ellen & Jeff Daugherty at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Quinn Flag, Todd Martin part of the energized fun at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Chris Lewis & Rebecca Diaz-Arrastia at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Bridget Stephens throws the dice at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Brad & Sherry Weiner at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Angelique Vandyke, Sherry Weiner at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Romy Dell' Ario, Meredith Padon, Anna Ziziana at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
The Hat Chick's Leslie Kuhn has a pop up at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Bailey Pellegrin, Ellen Daugherty at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Bridget Stephens, Ava Leigh Pellegrin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Andrea & JB Bryan at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Third place winner Alex Kliebert shows his wares at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Ross & Ava Leigh Pellegrin, Andrea & JB Bryan at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Alicia Bryan, JP Bryan at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dacia & Bennett Rowe at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Mary Jon Bryan, Todd Martin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

JB Bryan, tournament winner Jay Lendrum, Delegados president Ross Pellegrin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

All eyes on the poker table at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament held at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Katherine Treistman, Romy Dell' Ario at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Ellen & Jeff Daugherty at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Quinn Flag, Todd Martin part of the energized fun at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Chris Lewis & Rebecca Diaz-Arrastia at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Bridget Stephens throws the dice at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Brad & Sherry Weiner at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Angelique Vandyke, Sherry Weiner at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Romy Dell' Ario, Meredith Padon, Anna Ziziana at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The Hat Chick's Leslie Kuhn has a pop up at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Bailey Pellegrin, Ellen Daugherty at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Bridget Stephens, Ava Leigh Pellegrin at The Bryan Museum's 'Come and Take It' poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

What: The Bryan Museum “Come and Take It” poker tournament

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: It came at night’s end when The Bryan Museum poker tournament winner Jay Lendrum was awarded a stunning Clint Orms sterling silver trophy buckle engraved with “Come and Take It,” a slogan that that pays homage to the Battle of Gonzales during Texas’ fight for independence from Mexico on October 2, 1835.

Katherine Treistman, Romy Dell’ Ario at The Bryan Museum’s ‘Come and Take It’ poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The evening that raised more than $83,000 for the Galveston museum was hosted by members of The Delgados, the Bryan’s advisory board. Leading the charge were museum founder J.P. Bryan and Delegados president Ross Pellegrin.

The fundraiser was a lively mix of Vegas energy and Texas swagger as more than 200 attendees, most dressed in formal Western attire, rolled the dice and placed their bets in the fast-paced casino action which was complete with professionally managed poker, roulette, craps and blackjack tables.

This brought plenty of hootin’ and hollerin’ excitement over winning rolls of the dice and hot poker hands.

Andrea & JB Bryan at The Bryan Museum’s ‘Come and Take It’ poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

For lucky winners prizes included a YETI cooler filled with select whiskeys and tequilas, an autographed Andre Johnson Battle Red Helmet, a custom leather gun case, a museum collector’s starter kit and original art from Laura Goodson.

One could hardly recognize the River Oaks Country Club’s Garden Room where event designer Sherry Boudreaux of Simply Sherry set the stage with a bold palette of red, black and gold, accentuated by starburst balloon bouquets and an illuminated wall showcasing the event’s signature motto — “Come and Take It.”

When not focusing on the gambling tables, everyone noshed on a Texas-inspired menu, sipped signature cocktails including the popular Bryan Old Fashioned and swayed to the sounds of the Will Carter Band.

The Bryan Museum’s major fundraiser will be The Wildcatters Gala  in April.

Bridget Stephens throws the dice at The Bryan Museum’s ‘Come and Take It’ poker tournament (Photo by Dave Rossman)

PC Seen: Andrea and J.B. Bryan, Alicia Bryan, Ava Leigh Pellegrin, Melissa Williams Murphy, D’Lisa and John Johnston, Michelle Iversen Jeffery, Kate and Steve Gibson, Sherry and Walter Boudreaux, Romy and Jason Dell’ Ario, Ken Wise, Lara Bell and Brent Milam, and Laura Goodson.

