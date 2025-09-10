Bumble Launches New International Campaign with a Romantic Dinner in the Design District

On Bumble, women always Make the First Move, a slogan that's the core of company's identify. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa BFA)

An intimate hive of notable Dallas couples recently celebrated Bumble’s new international campaign with an intimate dinner that featured their real-life love stories. If you don’t have internet access, Bumble is a dating app where millions of people meet and find dates. On Bumble, women always “Make the First Move,” a slogan that is at the core of the company’s identity.

Bumble’s new campaign, “For the Love of Love,” recently launched with a moody candlelit dinner in the Dallas Design District at J Williams Fine Art Gallery (formerly known as Breitbard Williams Fine Art) that celebrated the countless connections formed through the app.

It makes sense that the campaign launched in Dallas; Bumble nurtures its strong Texas roots. In 2014, Whitney Wolfe Herd, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, moved to Austin and started Bumble. Herd led Bumble’s IPO in 2021, making her the youngest woman CEO to ever take a company public. (Pony Up!) That is just one reason she was named to the Texas Business Hall of Fame.

In the decade since, millions of people have met on Bumble and “turned their matches into marriages, friendships, families, and everything in between.”

The campaign features three Texas-based couples — Leslie Powell and Thomas Gillespie, Krystal and Luke Davis, and Truett Manning and Bimal Patel. Guests at the dinner, which was intentionally small to focus on connection, toasted these couples (who shared their stories of falling in love) and raised a glass “For the Love of Love.”

Brand strategist and Bumble consultant Cait Bailey remarked on the app’s future, saying, “Bumble is in its new era, which is very exciting. I love that term because it feels refreshing, it feels invigorating, and it feels new.” She continued, “Bumble’s biggest strength is that it knows exactly who it is as a brand. It protects its community, it listens to its community and it continues to focus on creating meaningful connections. Beyond creating love stories, Bumble doesn’t just talk about love, they celebrate it.”

New York-based DJ Be a Hardy flew in for the occasion and provided the mood-setting soundtrack. The “drunk in love” couples shared their favorite love songs and sipped on specialty cocktails, including the Fizz, Honey Lemon Drop, Negroni with a Lemon Twist, and Bee’s Knees. A highlight of the evening, celebrity photographer The Collective You captured timeless portraits of each couple. The portraits were revealed to guests after dinner concluded, arranged artfully on a gallery wall. (It’s giving Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party, don’t you think?) Bumble gifted the framed portraits to each couple as a memento of the evening. The next day, guests also received a commemorative playlist of the aforementioned love songs. I’m swiping right on this idea!

What’s not to love about a party thrown simply “For the Love of Love?”

PC Spotted: Cait Bailey, Julie and Wynn Radford, Kimberly and Justin Whitman, Lizzie Duplantis, Kristen Kilpatrick and Wesley Snow, Shan Boodram, and Jared Brady.