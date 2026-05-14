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Houston’s Lantern-Lit Playground Of A Record-Breaking $900,000 Night — How CAMH Pulled Off a Glamorous Dreamscape

One Well-Dressed Art Crowd Turned Fundraising Into a Spectator Sport

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Photography Jenny Antill Clifton

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Randy Twaddle, Rebekah Johnson at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Randy Twaddle, Rebekah Johnson at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

David McGee, Kate Criner Bellin, Georgie Bellin, co-chair Susie Criner, Campbell & Annie Eifler, co-chair Sanford Criner at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

David McGee, Kate Criner Bellin, Georgie Bellin, co-chair Susie Criner, Campbell & Annie Eifler, co-chair Sanford Criner at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Gracie Cavnar, Katharine Barthelme Frank at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Gracie Cavnar, Katharine Barthelme Frank at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Annie Eifler at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Annie Eifler at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Robert Pruitt, Lester Marks, Jackson Smith, Timi Etebu at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Robert Pruitt, Lester Marks, Jackson Smith, Timi Etebu at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Julia Peak, Patricia Restrepo at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Julia Peak, Patricia Restrepo at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Danielle O’Bannon at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Danielle O’Bannon at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A scene from the evening at CAMH's most successful party ever shows its lively nature. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A scene from the evening at CAMH's most successful party ever shows its lively nature. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Shawna Barbeau, Ninah Moolchan at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Shawna Barbeau, Ninah Moolchan at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Michelle Leal, Ana Moreira Leal, Paola Creixell, Tom Van Laan, Arturo Creixell, Reynier Leyva Novo, Rafael Vargas-Suarez at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Michelle Leal, Ana Moreira Leal, Paola Creixell, Tom Van Laan, Arturo Creixell, Reynier Leyva Novo, Rafael Vargas-Suarez at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

CAMH co-director Melissa McDonnell Luján, co-chairs Cece & Mack Fowler, honorees Sissy & Denny Kempner, co-chairs Susie & Sanford Criner, CAMH co-director Ryan N. Dennis at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

CAMH co-director Melissa McDonnell Luján, co-chairs Cece & Mack Fowler, honorees Sissy & Denny Kempner, co-chairs Susie & Sanford Criner, CAMH co-director Ryan N. Dennis at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

John F. Guess Jr. & Melanie Lawson at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

John F. Guess Jr. & Melanie Lawson at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jessica Phifer, charity auctioneer Ruth Mason Mauldin at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jessica Phifer, charity auctioneer Ruth Mason Mauldin at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

LaMonté French, Moriah Alise, Josh Pierre at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

LaMonté French, Moriah Alise, Josh Pierre at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Reggie & Leigh Smith at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Reggie & Leigh Smith at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

CAMH co-directors Melissa McDonnell Luján, Ryan N. Dennis at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

CAMH co-directors Melissa McDonnell Luján, Ryan N. Dennis at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Paula Daly, Beverly & Howard Robinson at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Paula Daly, Beverly & Howard Robinson at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jessica Phifer, Alexandra & David Pruner, Michael Mandola at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jessica Phifer, Alexandra & David Pruner, Michael Mandola at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Ruth Dreessen & Tom Van Laan at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Ruth Dreessen & Tom Van Laan at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Marley Lott, Penn Owen, Sam Lasseter, Gwen Owen at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Marley Lott, Penn Owen, Sam Lasseter, Gwen Owen at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Greg & Ashley Shannon at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Greg & Ashley Shannon at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Arturo & Paola Creixell at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Arturo & Paola Creixell at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Brian Hastings, Fredericka Hunter at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Brian Hastings, Fredericka Hunter at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Piper Faust, Tara Conley at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Piper Faust, Tara Conley at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Erick & Mara Calderon at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Erick & Mara Calderon at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Cindy & David Fitch, Chris Goins-Pazda at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Cindy & David Fitch, Chris Goins-Pazda at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Co-chair Cece & Mack Fowler at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Co-chair Cece & Mack Fowler at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Lauren Arocha, Ryan Gitomer at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Lauren Arocha, Ryan Gitomer at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Brad Blume, Dean Putterman at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Brad Blume, Dean Putterman at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Five hundred glowing lanterns floated above Houston’s art crowd when Contemporary Arts Museum Houston pulled off its biggest fundraiser ever. CAMH Party, the museum’s annual benefit and art auction, raised more than $900,000 this year, making it the most lucrative event in the museum’s 78-year history.

Fittingly, the glamorous evening was filled with bidding wars, dancing and artist-packed tables.

Rebecca Johnson of Bergner & Johnson Designs transformed CAMH’s Brown Foundation Gallery into an immersive dreamscape. The glowing installation bathed the room in orange, pink and green light. 

CAMH_GALA_2026-1526 David McGee, Kate Criner Bellin, Georgie Bellin, Susie Criner, Campbell and Annie Eifler, Sanford Criner 2 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
David McGee, Kate Criner Bellin, Georgie Bellin, co-chair Susie Criner, Campbell & Annie Eifler, co-chair Sanford Criner. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

More than 300 art lovers dressed to impress in their black-tie best. Meanwhile, cocktails flowed while art collectors circled the silent and live auction lots. Co-chaired by Susie and Sanford Criner and Cece and Mack Fowler, the evening honored longtime CAMH supporters and former trustees Sissy and Denny Kempner.

A special toast celebrated the Kempners’ four-decade relationship with the museum. In turn, the leadership team generated extraordinary support that led to the record-breaking raise.

CAMH_GALA_2026-1638 Gracie Cavnar, Katharine Barthelme Frank 2 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Gracie Cavnar and Katharine Barthelme Frank. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Bidding Wars and Dance Floors

As the night unfolded, the auction had attendees politely elbowing one another to get their last-minute bids counted. A highlight included a limited-edition print from Houston-based artist Francesca Fuchs, created exclusively for CAMH Party. Other auction headliners were Will Boone, Tomashi Jackson, Randy Twaddle, Nari War and Carrie Mae Weems, all artists with CAMH ties. 

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Food imitates art, as they say, and City Kitchen rose to the occasion with a decadent dinner. It started with asparagus salad and truffled mascarpone before moving on to pan-seared Skuna Bay salmon. Then dessert arrived in the form of White Port-poached pear with white chocolate mousse.

CAMH_GALA_2026-2983 Shawna Barbeau, Ninah Moolchan 2 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Shawna Barbeau, Ninah Moolchan at CAMH Party: 2026 Annual Benefit and Art Auction (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Later in the night, charity auctioneer Ruth Mason Mauldin took the stage for the grand finale. She hammered down seven live auction pieces, including works created specifically for CAMH by Mel Chin and Mario Ayala. Additional featured artists included Joseph Havel, Page Kempner, Paul Kremer, Jason Moran and Reynier Leyva Novo. Kempner’s work sold for an impressive $26,000.

Afterward, DJ MAV, sponsored by Gulf Coast Entertainment, kept the vibe going throughout the night. Before long, an impromptu dance floor formed around the auction lots.

A scene from the evening at CAMH's most successful party ever shows its lively nature. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
A scene from the evening at CAMH’s most successful party ever shows its lively nature. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

PC Seen: CAMH co-directors Ryan N. Dennis and Melissa McDonnell Luján; CAMH curators Rebecca Matalon (with husband Adam Marnie) and Patricia Restrepo; CAMH board chair Ruth Dreessen (with husband Tom Van Laan) and board president Elisa Stude Pye; Leigh and Reggie Smith; PAC Art Residency’s Paola Creixell with husband Arturo, cutting a rug on the dance floor; Mara and Erick Calderon; Chinhui and Eddie Allen, the lucky bidder on Leyva Novo’s live auction canvas; Sanford Dow; architect Lauren Rottet; gallerist Barbara Davis; Gracie and Bob Cavnar; Chris Goins-Pazda and Josh Pazda of Josh Pazda Hiram Butler gallery; Texas Gallery’s Fredericka Hunter; and Vance Muse.

Also spotted: Robert Pruitt, ahead of his upcoming CAMH solo, Penelope and Lester Marks, winners of the Nari Ward lithograph; Stephanie and Jackson Smith; Melanie Lawson and John Guess Jr.; gallerist Timi Etebu; artists LaMonté French, Tara Conley, David McGee, and Mary Magsamen and Stephan Hillerbrand; art advisors Moriah Alise and Piper Faust; Jessica Phifer; Mary and Bernie Arocha; Jereann Chaney; Danielle O’Bannon; Michele Leal and George Farah; Ana Moreira Leal; Mary and Marcel Barone; gallerist Kerry Inman and Denby Auble; Katharine Barthelme Frank and Shane Frank; and Michael Mandola.

Additional reporting for this story came from Catherine D. Anspon.

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