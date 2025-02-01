Houston Embraces Mardi Gras Madness With a $1.2 Million Night For Camp For All and Frank Billingsley Is All In

What: Camp For All’s “Krewe de Camp”

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: None among the 600 guests could escape the Mardi Gras inspired revelry of Houston’s Camp for All’s “Krewe de Camp.” After all with Frank Billingsley in his sparkling Fat Tuesday attire — check out that feathered top hat, oodles of beads and high spirits — it was indeed a night for laissez les bon temps rouler. Attendees were given oversized Mardi Gras necklaces, some wore appropriately colored feather boas and ladies tended to the season’s purple, green and gold color motif.

Party chairs Rickie and Stacy Duke and Heather and Paul Palmer set a glittering fashion example — the gents in shimmering brocade and sequined dinner jackets and the ladies in frocks that truly sparkled. Decor and a Mardi Gras themed jester added to the festive ambience. Taking bows as honorees were Camp for All supporters Karen and Mike Odegard.

Early Mardi Gras Mania

The evening was a rollicking success with more than $1.2 million in proceeds raised that will aid in Camp for All’s mission to transform the world for kids and adults with challenging illnesses, disabilities or special needs through barrier-free experiences. The 206-acre campsite hosts some 9,000 campers each year. Taking bows as honorees were Camp for All supporters Karen and Mike Odegard.

Getting down to the serious business of the night, campers shared their positive experiences at Camp for All. Former camper Bailey Ferguson talked about how much the camp experience meant to her.

“I loved my time at Camp for All,” Ferguson says. “It is a place where you can just be yourself and never worry about your disability. You feel free and have so much fun.” Bailey’s heartwarming story evoked smiles and even a few tears across the party space.

PC Seen: Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, Laura and Danny Palmer, Angela and Justin Titcombe, Ellen and James Bookout, Sterling and Whit Myers, Martha and Buzz White, Maidie Ryan, Stephanie Ryan, Laurie and Jack Maddox, Sandy and Keith Owen, Demi and Alex Jessett, and Robert Magner.