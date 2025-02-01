Houston Embraces Mardi Gras Madness With a $1.2 Million Night For Camp For All and Frank Billingsley Is All In

fbpx
Mardi Gras Angela and Justin Titcombe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Paul Palmer, Heather Palmer, Frank Billingsley, Rickie Duke and Stacy Duke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size Paul Palmer, Heather Palmer, Pat Prior Sorrells, Rickie Duke, Stacy Duke. (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – James Bookout, Ellen Bookout, Sterling Myers and Whit Myers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Keith Oden, Sandy Oden, Demi Jessett and Alex Jessett (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web size – Laurie Maddox and Jack Maddox (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size -Susan Walker and Franelle Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Maidie Ryan and Stephanie Magers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Martha and Buzz White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size Austin Hanson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Karen Odegard, Frank Billingsley and Mike Odegard (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Danny Palmer, Laura Palmer, Heather Palmer, Paul Palmer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Rene Joyce, Stacy Duke, Robert Magner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Heather and Paul Palmer (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Stacy and Rickie Duke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Jester (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
16

Angela & Justin Titcombe at Camp for All's Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
16

Chairs Paul & Heather Palmer with Frank Billingsley, chairs Rickie & Stacy Duke at Camp for All's Krewe de Camp gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
16

Paul & Heather Palmer, Pat Prior Sorrells, Rickie & Stacy Duke at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
16

James & Ellen Bookout, Sterling & Whit Myers at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
16

Keith & Sandy Owen, Demi & Alex Jessett at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
16

Laurie & Jack Maddox at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
16

Susan Walker, Franelle Rogers at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
16

Maidie Ryan, Stephanie Ryan at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
16

Martha & Buzz White at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
16

Austin Hanson takes the stage at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
16

Karen Odegard, Frank Billingsley, Mike Odegard at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
16

Danny & Laura Palmer, a living statue, Heather & Paul Palmer at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
16

Rene Joyce, Stacy Duke, Robert Magner at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
16

Heather & Paul Palmer at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
16

Chairs Stacy & Rickie Duke at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
16

A jester at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mardi Gras Angela and Justin Titcombe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Paul Palmer, Heather Palmer, Frank Billingsley, Rickie Duke and Stacy Duke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size Paul Palmer, Heather Palmer, Pat Prior Sorrells, Rickie Duke, Stacy Duke. (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – James Bookout, Ellen Bookout, Sterling Myers and Whit Myers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Keith Oden, Sandy Oden, Demi Jessett and Alex Jessett (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web size – Laurie Maddox and Jack Maddox (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size -Susan Walker and Franelle Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Maidie Ryan and Stephanie Magers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Martha and Buzz White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size Austin Hanson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Karen Odegard, Frank Billingsley and Mike Odegard (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Danny Palmer, Laura Palmer, Heather Palmer, Paul Palmer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Rene Joyce, Stacy Duke, Robert Magner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Heather and Paul Palmer (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Stacy and Rickie Duke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Web Size – Jester (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Embraces Mardi Gras Madness With a $1.2 Million Night For Camp For All and Frank Billingsley Is All In

Channeling Fat Tuesday With a Sparkling Affair

BY // 01.31.25
photography Daniel Ortiz
Angela & Justin Titcombe at Camp for All's Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Paul & Heather Palmer with Frank Billingsley, chairs Rickie & Stacy Duke at Camp for All's Krewe de Camp gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paul & Heather Palmer, Pat Prior Sorrells, Rickie & Stacy Duke at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
James & Ellen Bookout, Sterling & Whit Myers at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keith & Sandy Owen, Demi & Alex Jessett at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laurie & Jack Maddox at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Walker, Franelle Rogers at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maidie Ryan, Stephanie Ryan at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Martha & Buzz White at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Austin Hanson takes the stage at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen Odegard, Frank Billingsley, Mike Odegard at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Danny & Laura Palmer, a living statue, Heather & Paul Palmer at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rene Joyce, Stacy Duke, Robert Magner at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heather & Paul Palmer at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Stacy & Rickie Duke at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
A jester at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
16

Angela & Justin Titcombe at Camp for All's Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
16

Chairs Paul & Heather Palmer with Frank Billingsley, chairs Rickie & Stacy Duke at Camp for All's Krewe de Camp gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
16

Paul & Heather Palmer, Pat Prior Sorrells, Rickie & Stacy Duke at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
16

James & Ellen Bookout, Sterling & Whit Myers at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
16

Keith & Sandy Owen, Demi & Alex Jessett at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
16

Laurie & Jack Maddox at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
16

Susan Walker, Franelle Rogers at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
16

Maidie Ryan, Stephanie Ryan at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
16

Martha & Buzz White at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
16

Austin Hanson takes the stage at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
16

Karen Odegard, Frank Billingsley, Mike Odegard at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
16

Danny & Laura Palmer, a living statue, Heather & Paul Palmer at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
16

Rene Joyce, Stacy Duke, Robert Magner at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
16

Heather & Paul Palmer at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
16

Chairs Stacy & Rickie Duke at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
16

A jester at Camp for All's Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Camp For All’s “Krewe de Camp”

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: None among the 600 guests could escape the Mardi Gras inspired revelry of Houston’s Camp for All’s “Krewe de Camp.” After all with Frank Billingsley in his sparkling Fat Tuesday attire — check out that feathered top hat, oodles of beads and high spirits — it was indeed a night for laissez les bon temps rouler. Attendees were given oversized Mardi Gras necklaces, some wore appropriately colored feather boas and ladies tended to the season’s purple, green and gold color motif.

Web Size – Karen Odegard, Frank Billingsley and Mike Odegard (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen Odegard, Frank Billingsley, Mike Odegard at Camp for All’s Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Party chairs Rickie and Stacy Duke and Heather and Paul Palmer set a glittering fashion example — the gents in shimmering brocade and sequined dinner jackets and the ladies in frocks that truly sparkled. Decor and a Mardi Gras themed jester added to the festive ambience. Taking bows as honorees were Camp for All supporters Karen and Mike Odegard.

Early Mardi Gras Mania

The evening was a rollicking success with more than $1.2 million in proceeds raised that will aid in Camp for All’s mission to transform the world for kids and adults with challenging illnesses, disabilities or special needs through barrier-free experiences. The 206-acre campsite hosts some 9,000 campers each year. Taking bows as honorees were Camp for All supporters Karen and Mike Odegard.

Getting down to the serious business of the night, campers shared their positive experiences at Camp for All. Former camper Bailey Ferguson talked about how much the camp experience meant to her.

Valentine’s Gifts & Décor

Swipe
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
Web size – Laurie Maddox and Jack Maddox (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laurie & Jack Maddox at Camp for All’s Mardi Gras themed Krewe de Camp gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“I loved my time at Camp for All,” Ferguson says. “It is a place where you can just be yourself and never worry about your disability. You feel free and have so much fun.” Bailey’s heartwarming story evoked smiles and even a few tears across the party space.

PC Seen: Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, Laura and Danny Palmer, Angela and Justin Titcombe, Ellen and James Bookout, Sterling and Whit Myers, Martha and Buzz White, Maidie Ryan, Stephanie Ryan, Laurie and Jack Maddox, Sandy and Keith Owen, Demi and Alex Jessett, and Robert Magner.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1210 Bala Lake Court
Open House
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/1 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$629,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
3514 Suffolk Drive
Open House
Highland Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/2 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
410 Birdsall Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/2 Sunday 12:30 - 2:30 PM

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X