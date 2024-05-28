Houston’s Cancer Buddies Celebrated In a Highly Emotional Night For CanCare — Giving Hope

Phoebe and Bobby Tudor phoeo by Daniel Ortiz
Candle Lighting Ceremony photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr Peter Pisters and Darcie Wells phoit by Daniel Ortiz
Stephanie and Frank Tsuru
Vijay Goradia and Marie Goradia
Brigitte Kalai and her son Alex
Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik, Sneha Merchant, Ruchi Mukherjee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Alex Blair and Debbie Pakzaban
Amy Pierce and Kristen Cannon photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cathy and David Herr
Ceron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christy and Chris Lynn
Donna and Norman Lewis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jayne Johnston and Lia Vallone photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jim Braniff and Coy Lewis
Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Brook Lee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kim Trimble, Amanda Horton, Angela Williams photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cathy Herr, Anne Neeson, Susan Distefano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Michael and Jared Wiesenthal photo by Daniel Ortiz
Natalie Mohtashami, Megan Vondra photo by Daniel Ortiz
Sippi and Ajay Khurana photo by Daniel Ortiz
Titus Harris and Charlie Epps
Whitney Lawson, Fady Armanious and Alicia Smith photo by Daniel Ortiz
Shelby Hoge and Shafik Rifaat and Ginger Blanton
01
24

Chairs Phoebe & Bobby Tutor at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
24

The candle lighting ceremony at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon touched on many emotions. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
24

MD Anderson Cancer Center president Dr. David Pisters, CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
24

Honorary chairs Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

05
24

Honoree Vijay Goradia & Marie Goradia at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

06
24

Brigitte Kalai, her son Alex Kalai at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

07
24

Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik, Sneha Merchant, Ruchi Mukherjee at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
24

Alex Blair, Debbie Pakzaban at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

09
24

Amy Pierce, Kristen Cannon at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Cathy & David Herr at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Ceron at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
24

Christy & Chris Lynn at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

13
24

Donna & Norman Lewis at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
24

Jayne Johnston, Lia Vallone at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
24

Jim Braniff, Coy Lewis at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

16
24

Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Brook Lee at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Kim Trimble, Amanda Horton, Angela Willliams at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Cathy Herr, Anne Neeson, Susan Distefano at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Michael Wiesenthal, Jared Wiesenthal at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Natalie Mohtashami, Megan Vondra at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
24

Sippi & Ajay Khurana at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
24

Titus Harris, Charlie Epps at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

23
24

Whitney Lawson, Fady Armanious, Alicia Smith at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
24

Shelby Hoge & Shafik Rifaat, Ginger Blanton at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Phoebe and Bobby Tudor phoeo by Daniel Ortiz
Candle Lighting Ceremony photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr Peter Pisters and Darcie Wells phoit by Daniel Ortiz
Stephanie and Frank Tsuru
Vijay Goradia and Marie Goradia
Brigitte Kalai and her son Alex
Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik, Sneha Merchant, Ruchi Mukherjee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Alex Blair and Debbie Pakzaban
Amy Pierce and Kristen Cannon photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cathy and David Herr
Ceron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christy and Chris Lynn
Donna and Norman Lewis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jayne Johnston and Lia Vallone photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jim Braniff and Coy Lewis
Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Brook Lee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kim Trimble, Amanda Horton, Angela Williams photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cathy Herr, Anne Neeson, Susan Distefano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Michael and Jared Wiesenthal photo by Daniel Ortiz
Natalie Mohtashami, Megan Vondra photo by Daniel Ortiz
Sippi and Ajay Khurana photo by Daniel Ortiz
Titus Harris and Charlie Epps
Whitney Lawson, Fady Armanious and Alicia Smith photo by Daniel Ortiz
Shelby Hoge and Shafik Rifaat and Ginger Blanton
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Cancer Buddies Celebrated In a Highly Emotional Night For CanCare — Giving Hope

A Teary Affair With Extra Heart

BY // 05.28.24
Chairs Phoebe & Bobby Tutor at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The candle lighting ceremony at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon touched on many emotions. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
MD Anderson Cancer Center president Dr. David Pisters, CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorary chairs Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Honoree Vijay Goradia & Marie Goradia at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Brigitte Kalai, her son Alex Kalai at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik, Sneha Merchant, Ruchi Mukherjee at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alex Blair, Debbie Pakzaban at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Amy Pierce, Kristen Cannon at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cathy & David Herr at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ceron at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christy & Chris Lynn at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Donna & Norman Lewis at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jayne Johnston, Lia Vallone at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jim Braniff, Coy Lewis at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Brook Lee at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kim Trimble, Amanda Horton, Angela Willliams at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cathy Herr, Anne Neeson, Susan Distefano at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michael Wiesenthal, Jared Wiesenthal at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Natalie Mohtashami, Megan Vondra at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi & Ajay Khurana at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Titus Harris, Charlie Epps at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Whitney Lawson, Fady Armanious, Alicia Smith at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Hoge & Shafik Rifaat, Ginger Blanton at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
1
24

Chairs Phoebe & Bobby Tutor at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
24

The candle lighting ceremony at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon touched on many emotions. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
24

MD Anderson Cancer Center president Dr. David Pisters, CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
24

Honorary chairs Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

5
24

Honoree Vijay Goradia & Marie Goradia at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

6
24

Brigitte Kalai, her son Alex Kalai at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

7
24

Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik, Sneha Merchant, Ruchi Mukherjee at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
24

Alex Blair, Debbie Pakzaban at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

9
24

Amy Pierce, Kristen Cannon at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Cathy & David Herr at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Ceron at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
24

Christy & Chris Lynn at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

13
24

Donna & Norman Lewis at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
24

Jayne Johnston, Lia Vallone at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
24

Jim Braniff, Coy Lewis at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

16
24

Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Brook Lee at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Kim Trimble, Amanda Horton, Angela Willliams at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Cathy Herr, Anne Neeson, Susan Distefano at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Michael Wiesenthal, Jared Wiesenthal at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Natalie Mohtashami, Megan Vondra at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
24

Sippi & Ajay Khurana at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
24

Titus Harris, Charlie Epps at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

23
24

Whitney Lawson, Fady Armanious, Alicia Smith at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
24

Shelby Hoge & Shafik Rifaat, Ginger Blanton at CanCare's 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Celebrating its 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon, CanCare filled the River Oaks Country Club with cancer survivors, care givers, family and friends in what could not help but turn out to be a teary affair. Even though the point of the fundraiser is to be upbeat giving the hope of survivorship to all.

And in the end, after tears were shed, after MD Anderson Cancer Center president Dr. Peter Pisters shared with emcee Gina Gaston new advances in cancer research and treatments, and after the goal of $400,000 was met, the day had a happy ending.

In explanation: Reminded of their difficult cancer journeys, survivors standing to celebrate their survivorship often found themselves moved to tears as did those closest to them. Case in point luncheon chairs Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, honorary chairs Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Ileana and Michael Treviño, this writer herself and Shafik Rifaat have all had their own cancer story. And all were emotional for a moment.

Candle Lighting Ceremony photo by Daniel Ortiz
The candle lighting ceremony at CanCare’s 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon touched on many emotions. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The luncheon honored Amerapex, led by Bashar Kalai and wife Brigitte Kalai, as Corporate Honoree; Dr. Sippi Khurana as Community Honoree; and esteemed entrepreneur and philanthropist Vijay Goradia as Survivor Honoree.

CanCare matches newly diagnosed cancer patients and their care givers with highly trained survivors to accompany them throughout their cancer journey. The mission is to provide hope, which is known to have a dramatic impact on cancer survivorship. That point was made by both CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells and survivor Michael Wiesenthal, who credited his CanCare buddy with practically saving his life by giving him hope.

As is tradition when the ballroom lights were darkened, each of the 350 luncheon attendees were given a candle that was lighted during a special ceremony honoring loved ones impacted by cancer.

Introducing Pêche

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik, Sneha Merchant, Ruchi Mukherjee photo by Daniel Ortiz
Amy Pierce, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik, Sneha Merchant, Ruchi Mukherjee at CanCare’s 30th annual Hope Survivorship luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Alex Kalai, Regina Rogers, Amy Pierce, Farida Abjani, Alicia Smith, Cathy and David Herr, Ceron, Susan Biggio, Barbara and Peter Forbes, Bonnie Weekley, Lia Vallone, Titus Harris, Vanessa Ames, Jordan Seff, Ginger Blanton, Megan Vondra, Leslie and Val Brock, and Charlie Epps.

Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
6158 Inwood Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6158 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,080,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
6158 Inwood Drive
2314 Mimosa Drive
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2314 Mimosa Drive
Houston, TX

$900,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2314 Mimosa Drive
318 Pine Shadows Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

318 Pine Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$3,175,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
318 Pine Shadows Drive
1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Montrose
FOR SALE

1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Beverly Berry
This property is listed by: Beverly Berry (713) 302-6999 Email Realtor
1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
3906 Coleridge
West University
FOR SALE

3906 Coleridge
West University, TX

$2,690,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3906 Coleridge
1561 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1561 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$5,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1561 Kirby Drive
6604 Vanderbilt
West University
FOR SALE

6604 Vanderbilt
West University, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6604 Vanderbilt
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X