Houston Cancer Survivors Come Together In River Oaks For a Touching Afternoon Of Candle Lighting With CanCare
Powerful Stories, Exciting New Treatment Advances and Sharing Hope
By Shelby Hodge //
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Elizabeth Colombowala, Andrea Medina at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Stein, Hallie Vanderhider, Kristy Bradshaw, Darcie Wells, Dr. Marc Boom at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nina Rand, Candace Thomas at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chris & Kristy Bradshaw at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cindy Bendy, Anne Carl, Tracy Hale, Alicia Smith at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, DeeDee Marsh, Nora Jarrard at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
David & Kirby Lodholz at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elise McKinney, Kellie Lubanko at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meredith Marshall, Natale Mohtashami at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Heidi Smith, Allison thacker at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keith Saathof & Cheryl Bressler Saathoff at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Marc Boom. Stephanie Tsuru, Darcie Wells, Ileana Trevińo at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Phoebe Tudor, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Cathy Brock at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shawn Stephens, Ann Ayre at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Sippi Khurana, Darcie Wells at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cheryl Boblitt King, Anne Neeson at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Valerie Dieterich, Lauren Courville at CanCare's 'Hope Survivorship' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: CanCare’s “Hope and Survivorship” luncheon
Where: River Oaks Country Club
PC Moment: There are few fundraisers that pull at the heartstrings more strongly than Houston’s CanCare luncheon, which annually features the touching story of a cancer survivor. On this day, the beloved Elizabeth Stein stood before the audience of 450 and shared her journey. In a nod to how far reaching cancer is the beloved Kristy Bradshaw, herself a cancer survivor, chaired the luncheon.
Stein as survivor honoree and cancer survivor Hallie Vanderhider as community honoree headlined the luncheon along with Houston Methodist president and CEO Dr. Marc Boom.
As Stein highlighted the importance of having a trained survivor provide guidance, compassion and support throughout the cancer experience, CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells put it even more succinctly.
“Our CanCare team matches those newly diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers with highly trained survivors to walk alongside them during the cancer journey — to provide them hope,” she says. “And hope has a dramatic impact on cancer survivorship.”
The program featured an engaging conversation with Boom led by luncheon emcee Lisa Malosky. They spoke on advancements in cancer research, emerging breakthroughs and actionable ways to support survivors today. That was followed by the appeal in which donors received a small bell to ring, a symbolic gesture that traditionally marks the end of a patient’s cancer treatment
The Candle Lighting Ceremony, a touching CanCare tradition, had most in the room standing in honor of loved ones who have fought the cancer battle.
PC Seen: Bobby Dees, Elizabeth Colombowala, Andrea Medina, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Stephanie Tsuru, Shawn Stephens, Allison Thacker, Emily Crosswell, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Debbie Festari, Laura Stein, DeeDee Marsh, Ileana Treviño, Kim Tutcher, Fady Armanious, Heidi Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Dr. Julie Boom, Titus Harris, Kristen Cannon, Leigh Smith, Phoebe Tudor, Chris Bradshaw, and Vicki Luna-Lerma.
Trending
- Why Tyus Thomas Could Be a Sneaky Good Talent Add For Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Program — An Underdog, Injury-Dismissed Small Guard Brings Fight
- Houston Cancer Survivors Come Together In River Oaks For a Touching Afternoon Of Candle Lighting With CanCare
- The American Rodeo and 2026 PBR World Finals Bring Top Talent & VIP Experiences to North Texas This Month
- Equest Runs For the Roses With Its 45th Annual Western Chic Blue Ribbon Gala in Dallas
- A New Orleans Restaurant Favorite In The Woodlands Leaves Market Street Behind — Schilleci’s Finds a Larger Home, Rolls Out New Menu Perks