Houston Cancer Survivors Come Together In River Oaks For a Touching Afternoon Of Candle Lighting With CanCare

What: CanCare’s “Hope and Survivorship” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: There are few fundraisers that pull at the heartstrings more strongly than Houston’s CanCare luncheon, which annually features the touching story of a cancer survivor. On this day, the beloved Elizabeth Stein stood before the audience of 450 and shared her journey. In a nod to how far reaching cancer is the beloved Kristy Bradshaw, herself a cancer survivor, chaired the luncheon.

Stein as survivor honoree and cancer survivor Hallie Vanderhider as community honoree headlined the luncheon along with Houston Methodist president and CEO Dr. Marc Boom.

As Stein highlighted the importance of having a trained survivor provide guidance, compassion and support throughout the cancer experience, CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells put it even more succinctly.

“Our CanCare team matches those newly diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers with highly trained survivors to walk alongside them during the cancer journey — to provide them hope,” she says. “And hope has a dramatic impact on cancer survivorship.”

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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The program featured an engaging conversation with Boom led by luncheon emcee Lisa Malosky. They spoke on advancements in cancer research, emerging breakthroughs and actionable ways to support survivors today. That was followed by the appeal in which donors received a small bell to ring, a symbolic gesture that traditionally marks the end of a patient’s cancer treatment

The Candle Lighting Ceremony, a touching CanCare tradition, had most in the room standing in honor of loved ones who have fought the cancer battle.

PC Seen: Bobby Dees, Elizabeth Colombowala, Andrea Medina, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Stephanie Tsuru, Shawn Stephens, Allison Thacker, Emily Crosswell, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Debbie Festari, Laura Stein, DeeDee Marsh, Ileana Treviño, Kim Tutcher, Fady Armanious, Heidi Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Dr. Julie Boom, Titus Harris, Kristen Cannon, Leigh Smith, Phoebe Tudor, Chris Bradshaw, and Vicki Luna-Lerma.