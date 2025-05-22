The Faces of Cancer In Houston — River Oaks Country Club Turns Into a Center Of Hope Thanks to CanCare

Christy Lynn, Donna Lewis,Karen Kwok photo by Jacob Power
01
23

Christy Lynn Lee, Donna Lewis, Karen Kwok at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Jacob Powers)

02
23

Michele Leal Farah, Tony Bradfield, Darcie Wells at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
23

Honoree and guest speaker Dr. Katy Rezvani, Dr. Richard Skinner at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
23

Community honorees Gasper Mir IV & Marisa Mir, Marci Mir, Beckie & Gasper Mir III at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
23

Cathy Brock, Denise Monteleone, Lesha Elsenbrook at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
23

Courtney Harmon, Katie Tsuru at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
23

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
23

George Farah & Michele Leal Farah at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
23

Stephanie Tsuru, Sippi Khurana, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
23

Heather Bulk, Jordan Seff at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
23

Keith & Cheryl Saathoff at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

Kelley Lubanko, Jordan Seff at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

Leigh Smith, Kristy Bradshaw, Shawn Stephens at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
23

Heidi Rockecharle, Cheryl Byington at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Faiyaz & Maribel Bhojani at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
23

Debbie Festari, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Alex Blair at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
23

Martiza Gonzales, Vicki Luna at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
23

Nick Adam, Meredith Beaupre at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Vicki Luna, Patricia Garcia, Maritza Gonzales at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Molly Mead at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Leslie & Van Brock at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

23
23

Teresa Hildreth, John Nau at CanCare's Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

The Faces of Cancer In Houston — River Oaks Country Club Turns Into a Center Of Hope Thanks to CanCare

Powerful and Uplifting Survivor Stories

BY // 05.22.25
What: CanCare HOPE Survivorship Luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells introduced 400 supporters to the nonprofit’s new book titled Hope in the Face of Cancer: A Collection of Powerful and Uplifting Stories from Cancer Survivors, Caregivers, and Healthcare Professionals. Wells then went on to explain the organization’s mission.

Michele Leal Farah, Tony Bradfield, Darcie Wells at CanCare’s Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“Our CanCare team matches those newly diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers with highly trained survivors to walk alongside them during the cancer journey, to provide them hope,” Wells told the gathering. “And hope has a dramatic impact on cancer survivorship.”

Luncheon chairs Michele Leal Farah and Tenenbaum JewelersTony Bradfield led the charge that saw CanCare coffers enriched by more than $350,000. They were joined in the day’s celebration of hope by previous luncheon chairs Donna and Norman Lewis, Jordan Seff, Kelley Lubanko, Stephanie Tsuru, honorary chair Frank Tsuru, and Phoebe and Bobby Tudor.

Honoree and guest speaker Dr. Katy Rezvani, Dr. Richard Skinner at CanCare’s Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Receiving special recognition was JP Morgan Chase, corporate honoree, represented by Nick Adam and Meredith Beaupre. The Mir family was recognized as community honoree. Accepting the award on stage were Marisa Mir, Beckie Mir, Marcie Mir, Gasper Mir III and Gasper Mir IV.

Dr. Katy Rezvani, professor of medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center, was recognized as CanCare’s Healthcare Honoree. She also serves as vice president and head of the Cell Therapy Institute for Discovery and Innovation. As guest speaker, she was interviewed on stage by luncheon emcee Lisa Malosky.

Cathy Brock, Denise Monteleone, Lesha Elsenbrook at CanCare’s Hope Survivor luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The program included the emotional Candle Lighting ceremony with candles lighted in honor of loved ones impacted by cancer and a testimonial from Keith Saathoff.

PC Seen: 2026 CanCare luncheon chair Kristy Bradshaw, Leigh Smith, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, John Nau, Vicki Luna, Anne Neeson, Ileana and Michael Trevino, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Jennifer Allison, Lesha Elsenbrook, Christy Lynn Lee, Katy Tsuru, and Ileana and Michael Treviño.

