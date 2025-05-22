The Faces of Cancer In Houston — River Oaks Country Club Turns Into a Center Of Hope Thanks to CanCare

What: CanCare HOPE Survivorship Luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: CanCare president and CEO Darcie Wells introduced 400 supporters to the nonprofit’s new book titled Hope in the Face of Cancer: A Collection of Powerful and Uplifting Stories from Cancer Survivors, Caregivers, and Healthcare Professionals. Wells then went on to explain the organization’s mission.

“Our CanCare team matches those newly diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers with highly trained survivors to walk alongside them during the cancer journey, to provide them hope,” Wells told the gathering. “And hope has a dramatic impact on cancer survivorship.”

Luncheon chairs Michele Leal Farah and Tenenbaum Jewelers‘ Tony Bradfield led the charge that saw CanCare coffers enriched by more than $350,000. They were joined in the day’s celebration of hope by previous luncheon chairs Donna and Norman Lewis, Jordan Seff, Kelley Lubanko, Stephanie Tsuru, honorary chair Frank Tsuru, and Phoebe and Bobby Tudor.

Receiving special recognition was JP Morgan Chase, corporate honoree, represented by Nick Adam and Meredith Beaupre. The Mir family was recognized as community honoree. Accepting the award on stage were Marisa Mir, Beckie Mir, Marcie Mir, Gasper Mir III and Gasper Mir IV.

Dr. Katy Rezvani, professor of medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center, was recognized as CanCare’s Healthcare Honoree. She also serves as vice president and head of the Cell Therapy Institute for Discovery and Innovation. As guest speaker, she was interviewed on stage by luncheon emcee Lisa Malosky.

The program included the emotional Candle Lighting ceremony with candles lighted in honor of loved ones impacted by cancer and a testimonial from Keith Saathoff.

PC Seen: 2026 CanCare luncheon chair Kristy Bradshaw, Leigh Smith, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, John Nau, Vicki Luna, Anne Neeson, Ileana and Michael Trevino, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Jennifer Allison, Lesha Elsenbrook, Christy Lynn Lee, Katy Tsuru, and Ileana and Michael Treviño.