Financial Services Volunteers Head to the ‘Stock’ Yard at 21st Annual Capital for Kids in Dallas
Inside the Event That Featured Southern Comfort Food, Chainstitching, and Even a Live Speed PainterBY PaperCity Staff Report //
Capital for Kids is comprised of a network of volunteers in the financial services community who are "personally and professionally dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children at risk of poverty, abuse and neglect."
Highlights included DJ Andy Austin spinning the night away, Rolling Gap chainstitching the goods, live bronze statues working the room, and even a mesmerizing performance by speed painter Gabino. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Julie and Mike Hampton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
What: Capital for Kids
Where: Astoria Event Venue
PC Moment: Capital for Kids is comprised of a network of volunteers in the financial services community who are “personally and professionally dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children at risk of poverty, abuse and neglect.” For the organization’s 21st annual main event, 900 guests gathered to raise funds that result in the distribution of more than $1 million in annual grants to non-profits that serve this population.
This year’s event was aptly themed “Stock Yard.” Vestals Catering dished up Southern comfort food all night long, including Texas-style BBQ and sliders. At the end of the night, Fletcher’s rolled up, surprising guests with their fan-favorite, deep-fried corny dogs (don’t let your non-Texan friends call them “corn dogs” with no ‘y’!). For the sweet-toothed crowd, 3 Chips was on hand with their world-famous chocolate chip cookies. No one left the “Stock” Yard hungry!
Impact: This year’s event raised $103,000, bringing the annual total raised for Capital for Kids to $1.5 million in 2025. After this year’s distributions, Capital for Kids will celebrate $23 million in grants since its inception, all in support of organizations that educate, protect, and encourage at-risk children. Through their grants, Capital for Kids has funded 42 organizations whose programs help break the cycle of poverty, abuse, and neglect. Some of Capital for Kids’ most long-term recipient organizations include Jonathan’s Place, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Hope Farm, and West Dallas Community School.
PC Spotted: Dawn Blankenship, Tom Wagner, Eliot Raffkind, Reid Walker, Scott Woods, Gayla Mathis, Austin Reynolds, Jake Brull, Graham McCall, Paschal Gardiner, Irene Kelleher, Daniel Wu, Drew McKnight, Jason Glennon, and Rod Saddington.