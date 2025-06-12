Carolina Herrera Private Fashion Viewing (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Billionaire’s $40,000 a Night Presidential Suite Morphs Into a Fabulous Fashion Land With Carolina Herrera and Shelby Hodge

Teasing a Major River Oaks Store Opening

BY // 06.11.25
photography Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com
Hosts Carolina Herrera president Emilie Rubinfeld and Shelby Hodge at the invitation-only fashion presentation in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com))
Ann Ayre, Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz Marek all wearing Carolina at the cocktail event in the penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
A stunning red gown in the Carolina Herrera trunk show presented in the presidential suite of the Post Oak Hotel (CatchLightGroup.com)) (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Karen Payne, Greg Fourticq at the Carolina Herrera cocktail event in the penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Laura Sweeney, Mauri Oliver, Janet Gurwitch at the special evening in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Linda McReynolds, Hallie Vanderhider peruse Carolina Herrera fashions in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Current Carolina Herrera fashions modeled in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Ann Ayre, Stacey Lindseth at the Carolina Herrera cocktail event in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Carolina Herrera cocktail event in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Gracie Cavnar, Virginia McMullen at the Carolina Herrera cocktail event in the penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
A to-die-for cocktail dress from the Carolina Herrera Fall 2025 collection (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Julie Sacco, Kathryn Smith, Christina Sacco at the Carolina Herrera cocktail event in the penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Bucky & Cynthia Allshouse at the Carolina Herrra event in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Floral handbags by Carolina Herrera on display in the penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com))
Lynden Unger, Elizabeth Stein, Mady Kades at the Carolina Herrera fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Greg Fourticq, Emilie Rubinfeld, Patsy Fourticq at the Carolina Herrera fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Megan Hotze, Ursaline Hamilton at the Carolina Herrera fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Fall 2025 Carolina Herrera fashions modeled at the special evening in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel on June 10, 2025 (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Miller Pierce, Lauren Gray at the Carolina Herrera fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Ann Ayre at the Carolina Herrera fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Katelyn Roche Gosslee with models at the Carolina Herrera fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Carolina Herrera party co-host Shelby Hodge toasts the elegant fashion soirèe in the storied penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))
The penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel is transformed into a chic party space for a Carolina Herrera fashion frolic. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))
The Carolina Herrera team dressed the penthouse suite of the Post Oak Hotel for the fashion fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Carolina Herrera fashions on display in the penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))
Models aide the pool on the terrace of the penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel awash in roses for the Carolina Herrera fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
The Carolina Herrera team dressed the penthouse suite of the Post Oak Hotel for the fashion fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Even if I say so myself, the invitation was simply too fabulous to resist — a cocktail and fashion evening with Carolina Herrera president Emilie Rubinfeld and myself, the society editor for PaperCity. No surprise then that the only refusals for the event in the storied Penthouse Suite of billionaire ambassador Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel ($40,000 a night to stay in this palace suite) came from those who were already off to Aspen, New York, or the Hamptons for the Houston summer.

Carolina Herrera Private Fashion Viewing (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))
Ann Ayre, Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz Marek all wearing Carolina at the cocktail event in the penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Surprisingly, there were enough swans who had yet to escape the summer heat to fill the suite with some 50 fashionables, almost each of whom has at least some Carolina Herrera in her closet.

The champagne and canapé infused early evening was in celebration of the Carolina Herrera store opening in River Oaks District in August, if all goes according to plan. For the festive event the Houston billionarie’s 11,000-square-foot presidential suite was filled with blush-hued roses with blossoms even floating in the swimming pool on the expansive deck overlooking downtown.

Carolina Herrera Private Fashion Viewing (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))
Katelyn Roche Gosslee with models at the Carolina Herrera fête (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

“Carolina Herrera has enjoyed a connection to the Houston community from the very beginning,” Rubinfeld told the gathering.

Indeed, fashion diva Lynn Wyatt and Carolina Herrera have been close friends for decades. Herrera having visited Houston often and attended the Houston Ballet Ball in which Wyatt was honored, among other special occasions. Current designer Wes Gordon has visited the city as well and is noted for his modern interpretation of classic elegance.

Carolina Herrera Private Fashion Viewing (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))
Fall 2025 Carolina Herrera fashions modeled at the special evening in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel on June 10, 2025 (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

“We appreciate how the Houstonian women have always embraced our collections and have worn our clothes with style and grace, embracing the essence of what we do  — empowering women through fashion to look and feel their most confident, beautiful and unapologetically themselves,” Rubinfeld notes.  “We couldn’t be more excited to fortify our connection to Houston with a home in the preeminent chic shopping destination — River Oaks District.”

In homage to the popular brand, many among the group donned Herrera for the evening. Among them Brittany Sakowitz, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Hallie Vanderhider, Ann Ayre, Monica Hartland and Stacey Lindseth, who had her outfit overnighted from New York for the occasion. Quite the ticket this evening turned out to be with Hartland and Kathryn Smith both delaying travel plans in order to attend.

Carolina Herrera Private Fashion Viewing (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))
Laura Sweeney, Mauri Oliver, Janet Gurwitch at the special evening in the penthouse suite of The Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

There was enthusiastic shopping as racks of current styles and pieces from the dramatic Fall 2025 collection beckoned. The trunk show continues today (Thursday, June 12) at the Post Oak Hotel and is open to the public.

PC Seen: Laura Mercier cosmetics founder Janet Gurwitch; Houston’s top residential real estate agent Laura Sweeney; Greg Fourticq, who worked directly with Carolina Herrera in New York; PR and brand management force Megan Hotze, whose wedding gown was a strapless Carolina Herrera with a custom bolero jacket necessitated for having her wedding in the Vatican;  family law attorney Bucky Allshouse and Cynthia Allshouse; Joy Care founder Monica Hartland; attorney and Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell; Jenna Lindley, Discovery Green Conservancy development director; and generous philanthropist Hallie Vanderhider.

