Glamorous Women Broadcasters, a Country Music Star, Pig Races and a $1.5 Million Cattle Baron’s Night To Remember In Houston

01
26

An aerialist put on a show at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
26

Houston Cattle Baron's Ball chairs Laurel Bashaw, Robin Klaes, Debbie Hance lead the night to $1.5 million in proceeds. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
26

Emcees Ilona Carson, Katelyn Maida, and Chita Craft at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
26

Country Music Hall of Fame honoree Tanya Tucker headlines the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
26

Philip Royalty & Trini Mendenhall-Royalty, Robin Klaes, Jenny Todd at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
26

Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
26

Dakota & Joanna Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
26

Frank & Stephanie Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
26

Jennifer & Chad Pinkerton at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
26

Sandra Porter, Leila Perrin, Marilu Garza, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
26

Jeff & Kathryn Smith, Elizabeth DeLuca at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
26

Michelle Avila, Kelsy Speiser at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
26

Donna & Norman Lewis at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
26

Seth & Katie Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
26

Joe & Ambre Pierce at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
26

Danny & Robin Klaes with Sugarfoot at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
26

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
26

Tiffany Halik, Julianna Montealegre, and Krista Shamaly at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
26

Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
26

Jeff & Pamela Gerrans at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
26

Nick & Heidi Rockecharlie at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
26

Alicia Jansen, Tracie Welch Brenton, Ellen Elam at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
26

Vicki Luna, Heracio Lerma at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
26

Davis Hance & Kittsie Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
26

Texas Oncology's Dr. Andy Chen at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
26

A roaring Heads or Tails competition at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Glamorous Women Broadcasters, a Country Music Star, Pig Races and a $1.5 Million Cattle Baron’s Night To Remember In Houston

1,200 Boot-Scootin' Revelers Create a Rollicking Western Scene

BY //
Will the Houston Cattle Baron’s entourage ever tire of the famed pig races? Absolutely not. For the scampering porkers played second fiddle Saturday night only to the Cattle Baron’s Ball headliner Tanya Tucker as she rocked the massive ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston during an evening filled with Western-themed delights.

Robin & Danny Klaes with Sugarfoot – Jacob Power
Danny & Robin Klaes with piggy Sugarfoot at the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

For 38 years those little fellas have helped the Cattle Baron’s team raise millions upon millions of charitable dollars.

The 2025 Cattle Baron’s Ball “Lone Star Legends” was no exception as 1,200 enthusiastic boot-scootin’ revelers who filled the hotel ballroom raised charitable proceeds of $1.5 million for the American Cancer Society. All while two-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Tucker raised the roof with her popular sing-along/dance like nobody’s watching country tunes.

Tanya Tucker – Daniel Ortiz
Country Music Hall of Fame honoree Tanya Tucker headlines the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Presenting sponsor Texas Oncology contributed to the event’s financial success.

“Thanks in part to the American Cancer Society’s 112 years of work, more people are surviving cancer than ever before,”  Jenny Todd, vice president of the American Cancer Society, told the throng. “But there is still work to be done. Dollars raised through events like the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball help us save lives from cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative cancer research and patient support.”

Michelle Avila and Kelsy Speiser (Wilson Parish)
Michelle Avila and Kelsy Speiser at the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Ball chairs Laurel Bashaw, Debbie Hance, and Robin Klaes were joined by 150 Cattle Baron’s committee members and volunteers in creating the successful rip-roaring night that entertained the throng with casino games; a Wine, Whiskey, and Spirits Pull; a rollicking game of Heads or Tails; and enough delish and varied food stations to satisfy a passel of hungry party-goers.

A trio of broadcast beauties — KHOU Channel 11’s Chita Craft and Ilona Carson, along with 93Q Morning Show host Katelyn Maidaserved as glamorous emcees of the multi-tiered fundraiser.

Jennifer and Chad Pinkerton (Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer & Chad Pinkerton at the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Taking bows as Community Honorees were philanthropists Trini Mendenhall and Philip Royalty, while Phillips 66 earned Corporate Honoree designation and H-E-B was recognized as Mission Impact Honoree.

Emcees_ Ilona Carson, Katelyn Maida, and Chita Craft (Jacob Power)
Emcees Ilona Carson, Katelyn Maida, and Chita Craft at the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Texas Oncology’s Dr. Andy Chen, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Katie and Seth Tsuru, Barbara Van Postman, Kim Padgett, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Melinda and Keith Landsness, Robin and Danny Klaes, Debbie and Britt Hance, and Suzanne and Adam Stiles.

