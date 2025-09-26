Glamorous Women Broadcasters, a Country Music Star, Pig Races and a $1.5 Million Cattle Baron’s Night To Remember In Houston

A roaring Heads or Tails competition at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tiffany Halik, Julianna Montealegre, and Krista Shamaly at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Danny & Robin Klaes with Sugarfoot at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Emcees Ilona Carson, Katelyn Maida, and Chita Craft at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston Cattle Baron's Ball chairs Laurel Bashaw, Robin Klaes, Debbie Hance lead the night to $1.5 million in proceeds. (Photo by Jacob Power)

An aerialist put on a show at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Will the Houston Cattle Baron’s entourage ever tire of the famed pig races? Absolutely not. For the scampering porkers played second fiddle Saturday night only to the Cattle Baron’s Ball headliner Tanya Tucker as she rocked the massive ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston during an evening filled with Western-themed delights.

For 38 years those little fellas have helped the Cattle Baron’s team raise millions upon millions of charitable dollars.

The 2025 Cattle Baron’s Ball “Lone Star Legends” was no exception as 1,200 enthusiastic boot-scootin’ revelers who filled the hotel ballroom raised charitable proceeds of $1.5 million for the American Cancer Society. All while two-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Tucker raised the roof with her popular sing-along/dance like nobody’s watching country tunes.

Presenting sponsor Texas Oncology contributed to the event’s financial success.

“Thanks in part to the American Cancer Society’s 112 years of work, more people are surviving cancer than ever before,” Jenny Todd, vice president of the American Cancer Society, told the throng. “But there is still work to be done. Dollars raised through events like the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball help us save lives from cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative cancer research and patient support.”

Ball chairs Laurel Bashaw, Debbie Hance, and Robin Klaes were joined by 150 Cattle Baron’s committee members and volunteers in creating the successful rip-roaring night that entertained the throng with casino games; a Wine, Whiskey, and Spirits Pull; a rollicking game of Heads or Tails; and enough delish and varied food stations to satisfy a passel of hungry party-goers.

A trio of broadcast beauties — KHOU Channel 11’s Chita Craft and Ilona Carson, along with 93Q Morning Show host Katelyn Maida — served as glamorous emcees of the multi-tiered fundraiser.

Taking bows as Community Honorees were philanthropists Trini Mendenhall and Philip Royalty, while Phillips 66 earned Corporate Honoree designation and H-E-B was recognized as Mission Impact Honoree.

