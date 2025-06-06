Suzanne Stiles, Whitney Lawson, Nora Jarrard (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cattle Baron's Ball kickoff party chairs Suzanne Stiles, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Nora Jarrard helming the scene at the Goode Co. Armadillo Palace (Photo by Jacob Power)

Laurel Bashaw, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty & Philip Royalty, Robin Klaes, Debbie Hance at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cowgirl cuties at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Patti & Don Murphy at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tripp Carter, Chree Boydstun at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Joe Pierce of Group1 Automotive at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Jenny Todd, Maria Martinez at the Cattle Baron's Ball kickoff (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sue & Rusty Burnett at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lacey Dalcour, Vicki Luna at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brent Milam & Lara Bell at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leila Perrin, Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolff at the Cattle Baron's Ball kickoff (Photo by Jacob Power)

Heidi Rockecharlie, friend at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Davis Hance, Kittsie Klaes, Robin Klaes, Danny Klaes, Joanna Klaes, Dakota Klaes at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Marilu Garza, Ellen Elam, Jenny Todd at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Drew Douglass, Mario Gudmundsson at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Johnny Bravo Halloway at the Cattle Baron's Ball kickoff (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Cattle Baron’s Contingent Sweeps Into a Western Party Palace For a Kickoff That Honors Texas Legends

This Is No Mere Warmup Bash

BY // 06.05.25
photography Jacob Power
Cattle Baron's Ball kickoff party chairs Suzanne Stiles, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Nora Jarrard helming the scene at the Goode Co. Armadillo Palace (Photo by Jacob Power)

Laurel Bashaw, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty & Philip Royalty, Robin Klaes, Debbie Hance at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cowgirl cuties at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Patti & Don Murphy at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tripp Carter, Chree Boydstun at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Joe Pierce of Group1 Automotive at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Jenny Todd, Maria Martinez at the Cattle Baron's Ball kickoff (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sue & Rusty Burnett at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lacey Dalcour, Vicki Luna at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brent Milam & Lara Bell at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leila Perrin, Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolff at the Cattle Baron's Ball kickoff (Photo by Jacob Power)

Heidi Rockecharlie, friend at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Davis Hance, Kittsie Klaes, Robin Klaes, Danny Klaes, Joanna Klaes, Dakota Klaes at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Marilu Garza, Ellen Elam, Jenny Todd at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Drew Douglass, Mario Gudmundsson at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off (Photo by Jacob Power)

Johnny Bravo Halloway at the Cattle Baron's Ball kickoff (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: Cattle Baron’s Ball Launch Party

Where: Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

PC Moment: For the second year, Cattle Baron’s threw a full-blown kickoff party in Houston. The lively throng sashayed across the floor of the Western-themed Armadillo Palace to the tunes of Blake Harlow. They also perused the show-stopping auction and sweepstake packages, sampled adult beverages from Surtierra Tequila and Stockman Wines, and shopped at a custom hat bar by The Hat Chick, the latter to ensure folks are gussied up for the 38th annual Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Chairing this evening that saw close to 250 boot-scottin’ supporters attend were captains Nora Jarrard, Whitney Lawson and Suzanne Stiles. Once their task was completed, chairs of the big event Robin Klaes, Debbie Hance and Laurel Bashaw took up the reins of The Lone Star Legends gala, which is set to take place September 20 at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

“It is truly an honor to once again take on this leadership role and continue my part in the fight against cancer,” returning chair Klaes says. “Our family loves to give back, and we love the work of the American Cancer Society.

“I am very excited to bring our community together for the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball and help raise money to support those impacted by this terrible disease.”

Community Honorees Trini Mendenhall-Royalty and Philip Royalty, set to be fully recognized at the ball itself, also joined the party. Representatives of Corporate Honoree Phillips 66 and Mission Impact Honoree H-E-B also showed to offer their support. Texas Oncology is the presenting sponsor of the ball.

PC Seen: American Cancer Society vice president Jenny Todd,  Sue and Rusty Burnett, Ellen Elam, Danny Klaes, Marilu Garza, Tiffany Halik, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Alicia Jansen, Sandra Porter, Karen and Peter Remington, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Nora Jarrard, Melinda and Keith Landsness, Shelley Ludwick, Kittsie Klaes Hance and Davis Hance, Leila Perrin, Sonia Soto, Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter, Lara Bell, Heidi Rockecharlie, Cyndy Garza-Roberts, Suzanne Stiles, Katie Tsuru, and Patti and Don Murphy.

