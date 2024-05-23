Cattle Baron’s Builds Houston Anticipation With a Rocking Night at The Rustic — Western Partying and a Big Reveal

Tracie Benton, Brooke Brenton at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The American Cancer Society Cattle Baron’s Ball launch party

Where: The Rustic Downtown

PC Moment: It was the stamp of approval as more than 350 dazzling Western clad revelers poured into the rocking scene for what was surely more celebration of things to come rather than a mere kickoff event. Kristen Cannon and Whitney Lawson, chairs of this shindig, along with Cattle Baron’s Ball chairs Janette Marx, Robin Klaes and Stephen Toups took the partying lead.

The big reveal on this evening was entertainment for the September 14 Cattle Baron’s ball at the Hilton Americas-Houston. That would be Easton Corbin and Roger Creager. With the theme of the ball set to be “Neon Lights and Bayou Nights.”

In fact, thi bash was a fundraiser in its own right with a Christina Greene jewelry pull and auction items donated by Festari for Men, Tootsies, The Hat Store, The Hat Chick, Sunless Chateau, Edward Sanchez and a host of individual Cattle Baron’s supporters.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the American Cancer Society at the Cattle Baron’s Ball as we share in their commitment to saving lives and assisting those impacted by cancer,” says Samantha Lombardo, director of Community Partnerships and Employee Engagement at Occidental Petroleum Company (Oxy). “Our support of the organization’s mission is rooted in Occidental’s work to build thriving and healthy local communities.”

Oxy is corporate honoree of the Cattle Baron’s ball while the Tsuru Family is community honoree and Legion Healthcare Partners is medical honoree.

PC Seen: Marilu Garza, Tiffany Halik, Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Alicia Jansen, Danny Klaes, Ellie Francisco, Patti and Don Murphy, Sandra Porter, Karen and Peter Remington, Shelley Ludwick, Jayne Johnston, Angela Hernandez, Kittsie Klaes Hance and Davis Hance, Leila Perrin, Jody Merritt, Andrea Simmons, Elia Gabbanelli, Yanette Carmona, Sonia Soto, Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter, Lara Bell, Heidi Rockecharlie, Cyndy Garza-Roberts, Janette Masten-Gardner, Suzanne Stiles, Katie Tsuru, Derek Shore. and Jenny Todd, senior executive director of the American Cancer Society.