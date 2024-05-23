Andrea Simmons, Elia Gabbanelli, Yanette Carmona photo by Jacob Power
Cattle Baron’s Builds Houston Anticipation With a Rocking Night at The Rustic — Western Partying and a Big Reveal

This Launch Party Is No Mere Preview

BY // 05.23.24
Andrea Simmons, Elia Gabbnelli, Yanette Carmona at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Janette Marx, Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Cannon, Whitney Lawson at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tiffany Halik, Nora Jarrard, Jennifer Clark, Jack Vielhauer at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dakota & Joanna Klaes at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David McAllen & Christina Greene McAllen at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Gutierrez, Lauren Hill, Tasia Day, Rob Stevens at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Yanett Carmona, Elia Gabbanelli at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Davis Hance & Kittsie Klaes at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown.
Jack Vielhauer, Nora Jarrard at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jane Johnston, Lauren Paine at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff Marx, Janette Marx at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tripp Carter, Chree Boydstun at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny Todd, Tiffany Halik, Nora Jarrard at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julissa Perez, Monica Laborico at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Heather Almond, Zinat Ahmed, Disney Harris at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Marilu Garza at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Maria Valdes, Gena Shell, Stacie Bullock at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maribel McKinsey, Stephen Boateng, Signe Smith at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Danny & Robin Klaes at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patti Murphy, Cheryl Byington at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Terri Springer at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steven & Valerie Toups, Maegan Toups, Carson Joachim at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Blair, Lisa Curry at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tasia Day, Katie Tsuru at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tracie Benton, Brooke Brenton at the Cattle Baron's Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: The American Cancer Society Cattle Baron’s Ball launch party

Where: The Rustic Downtown

PC Moment: It was the stamp of approval as more than 350 dazzling Western clad revelers poured into the rocking scene for what was surely more celebration of things to come rather than a mere kickoff event. Kristen Cannon and Whitney Lawson, chairs of this shindig, along with Cattle Baron’s Ball chairs Janette Marx, Robin Klaes and Stephen Toups took the partying lead.

Tiffany Halik, Nora Jarrard, Jennifer Clark, Jack Vielhauer at the Cattle Baron’s Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Jacob Power)

The big reveal on this evening was entertainment for the September 14 Cattle Baron’s ball at the Hilton Americas-Houston. That would be Easton Corbin and Roger Creager. With the theme of the ball set to be “Neon Lights and Bayou Nights.”

In fact, thi bash was a fundraiser in its own right with a Christina Greene jewelry pull and auction items donated by Festari for Men, Tootsies, The Hat Store, The Hat Chick, Sunless Chateau, Edward Sanchez and a host of individual Cattle Baron’s supporters.

Steven & Valerie Toups, Maegan Toups, Carson Joachim at the Cattle Baron’s Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the American Cancer Society at the Cattle Baron’s Ball as we share in their commitment to saving lives and assisting those impacted by cancer,” says Samantha Lombardo, director of Community Partnerships and Employee Engagement at Occidental Petroleum Company (Oxy). “Our support of the organization’s mission is rooted in Occidental’s work to build thriving and healthy local communities.”

Oxy is corporate honoree of the Cattle Baron’s ball while the Tsuru Family is community honoree and Legion Healthcare Partners is medical honoree.

Maria Valdes, Gena Shell, Stacie Bullock at the Cattle Baron’s Ball kick-off held at The Rustic Downtown. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Marilu Garza, Tiffany Halik, Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Alicia Jansen, Danny Klaes, Ellie Francisco, Patti and Don Murphy, Sandra Porter, Karen and Peter Remington, Shelley Ludwick, Jayne Johnston, Angela Hernandez, Kittsie Klaes Hance and Davis Hance, Leila Perrin, Jody Merritt, Andrea Simmons, Elia Gabbanelli, Yanette Carmona, Sonia Soto, Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter, Lara Bell, Heidi Rockecharlie, Cyndy Garza-Roberts, Janette Masten-Gardner, Suzanne Stiles, Katie Tsuru, Derek Shore. and Jenny Todd, senior executive director of the American Cancer Society.

X